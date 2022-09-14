Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
East Hartford man stabbed woman outside Manchester Popeyes, police say
MANCHESTER — An East Hartford man was charged with attempted murder Friday after police say he stabbed a woman outside a Popeyes restaurant on Spencer Street. Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree threatening, third-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree breach of peace, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer, Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea said.
Manchester: Stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder
Manchester: Stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder
Register Citizen
Police: Person hospitalized after Hamden shooting Friday
HAMDEN — Police say a man was hospitalized after a shooting early Friday. Hamden officers were called to the intersection of Treadwell Street and Bagley Avenue at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Friday for multiple reports of shots fired and located a shooting victim, according to police. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the St. Raphael campus of Yale New Haven Hospital by a private vehicle, police said.
Register Citizen
Road rage likely not factor in deadly I-95 shooting in Norwalk area, police say
As the two survivors of a deadly drive-by shooting on Interstate 95 recover, state police are trying to find out what led to the explosive gunfire this week that left a car with wounded passengers on a Darien road and a highway littered with nearly a dozen shell casings. Earl...
Register Citizen
Newington man pleads guilty after police find 40 firearms, flamethrower and 30K rounds of ammo in home
A Newington man faces up to 10 years in prison for illegally possessing numerous guns, firearm components and ammunition, according to federal prosecutors. Glen Dauphin, 50, on Thursday pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to possession of an unregistered silencer. He is released on a $200,000 bond pending his sentencing on Dec. 21, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Friday.
Register Citizen
West Hartford police investigate bank robbery
WEST HARTFORD — Police say a local bank was robbed on Friday morning. Webster Bank, at 774 N. Main St., was reported robbed at approximately 10:25 a.m. Friday, according to police. Police said no one was injured during the robbery. Police determined that the suspect, described as a man...
50-year-old charged with raping East Hartford teen after DNA from aborted fetus points to him as suspect
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police have charged a 50-year-old man after they said DNA from an aborted fetus identified him as the suspect in a 15-year-old’s rape, according to an announcement Friday afternoon. Investigators began looking into the case on Nov. 19 after the teen had the abortion, according to police. A […]
Police issue reward to help find person who killed Abdur Terrell
Woodbridge police are looking for the person they say shot and killed Abdur Terrell. That shooting happened back in November 2019.
Exclusive: Loved ones of East Hartford homicide victim speak out on tragic shooting
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — East Hartford police continue to investigate what led up to Wednesday night's homicide which left a Waterbury man dead. Loved ones spoke exclusively to FOX61 about the victim. Detectives were by Park Avenue and Garden Street all of Wednesday night and Thursday morning combing through...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Police search for suspect in deadly East Hartford shooting
Deadly shooting under investigation in East Hartford. Two juveniles were hurt in a hit-and-run that happened in Wallingford on Wednesday. Police released surveillance video. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly...
Register Citizen
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hamden crash, police say
HAMDEN — One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle and car collided on Dixwell Avenue Friday, police said. Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue near its intersection with Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. for the reported crash, Hamden Detective Sean Dolan said. Dolan said the 36-year-old man riding the...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Injured in Stabbing at Manchester Popeyes
A woman was injured in a stabbing at Popeyes in Manchester on Friday and a man has been arrested in connection to the incident. Officers were called to a report of a domestic dispute in the parking lot of Popeyes on Spencer Street just before 3 p.m. As they were...
Register Citizen
West Haven cook accused of phoning in bomb threats to Bridgeport ferry
BRIDGEPORT – A cook at the city’s ferry terminal admitted he called in two bomb threats but claimed he did it because human resources wasn’t taking his work-related racism complaint seriously, police said. Police said the threats twice forced the evacuation of the ferry and the terminal...
Register Citizen
Torrington police: Verbal dispute leads to man's stabbing
TORRINGTON — A 39-year-old man was hospitalized after being stabbed Thursday, police said. Officers were called to a Litchfield Street residence for a reported assault involving a knife around 9:30 p.m., Torrington Police Lt. Brett Johnson said. Police found the wounded man "suffering from stab wounds to the back...
Register Citizen
Police: Waterbury raids lead to arrests of 3 felons with drugs, firearms and ammunition near kids
WATERBURY — Three local men were arrested Wednesday after police say a series of raids found them in possession of drugs, firearms and ammunition. Jose Pimienta, 52, Christian Cortes, 25, and Alexander Alvarez, 45, were charged with related offenses, according to police. Pimienta and Cortes were also charged with risk of injury to a minor, police said.
Register Citizen
Police: Waterbury woman found driving stolen car
WATERBURY — Police say a local woman was arrested on Friday afternoon after she was caught driving a stolen car and illegally in possession of a firearm. A Waterbury police sergeant was patrolling the intersection of Bank and Porter streets when he came across a green Honda CRV that had recently been reported stolen by the New Britain Police Department, according to police. The driver, identified as Angelina Vargas, 34, fled the car when stopped, but was soon apprehended, police said.
Register Citizen
Hamden felon caught with semi-automatic guns and drugs, prosecutors say
HAMDEN — A town resident was indicted Thursday after authorities said he was caught with guns and drugs earlier this year, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Latrell Rountree, 27, pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base, possession of firearms in...
Register Citizen
Police: Simsbury Webster Bank nearly robbed moments after West Hartford branch hit
SIMSBURY — Police are investigating after a man attempted to rob a Webster Bank branch in town Friday morning. The department received a report of an attempted robbery at the bank, located at 708 Hopmeadow St., around 11 a.m., Simsbury Police Lt. Gregory Samselski said. A man showed a...
NBC Connecticut
Man Charged With Witness Tampering After Social Media Video Calling Witness a ‘Rat': Police
A Hartford man is accused of posting a a threatening statement with video of a witness in a cold case homicide trial testifying in court on social media and he has been charged with witness tampering and inciting injury. Police said the Hartford Police Intelligence Division was made aware on...
Register Citizen
Norwich police: Person shot after fight outside Pistol Pete's Bar
NORWICH — Police say a person was shot after a fight outside a local bar Wednesday night. Norwich police said they were called to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London just after midnight Thursday for a report of a shooting victim. The male victim informed officers he had been shot in the area of Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill on Stonington Road earlier in the night, according to police.
