Phil Mickelson is reportedly considering dropping out of the LIV Golf lawsuit against the PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson may be having a change of heart. Many people have asked the question as to whether Phil Mickelson was in the right in light of recent PGA Tour changes, including boosted purses and elevated events, when he was one of the original critics. Now, according to a Sports Illustrated report, Mickelson may be dropping his name from the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
Greg Norman says LIV Golf circuit has 'no interest' in truce with rival PGA Tour
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. -- As LIV Golf prepares to stage its fifth tournament, which is outside of Chicago this week, CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said the upstart circuit has no desire to talk with the rival PGA Tour about a truce. LIV Golf, financed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment...
Fowler begins with new caddie, coach and early 67 in Napa
NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Rickie Fowler began his 15th professional season Thursday. From clubs to coach to caddie, just about everything is new for the five-time PGA Tour winner. Fowler, whose last victory was the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, enjoyed immediate success. He shot a 5-under 67 and was among nine players who finished their rounds four shots behind leader Justin Lower at the Fortinet Championship. Lower, beginning his second PGA Tour season, concluded his career-low, 9-under 63 in the early evening at Silverado Resort and Spa. He held a two-shot cushion over defending champion Max Homa and a three-shot lead over Byeong Hun An, S.H. Kim and J.J. Spaun at the fog-delayed PGA Tour season opener.
LIV Golf players: Who is competing on rebel tour?
The LIV Golf series is preparing for its fifth event this week with Open champion Cameron Smith preparing to make his second appearance on the Saudi-backed series after a debut in Boston.The Aussie switched from the PGA Tour alongside Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri, with the field shaping out ahead of the 2023 season too, despite rumours of more players primed to make the switch in the coming weeks or months.The top of the field is now more compelling than in any of the previous events, as Smith battles it out with...
LIV Golf convinced Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman to join Saudi-backed series with stake in franchise
Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman were given more than just a nice paycheck to leave the PGA Tour for LIV. The Australian golfers received a 25 percent stake in the Punch GC franchise, LIV CEO Greg Norman told The Sydney Morning Herald this week. Smith, the 2022 Open Championship winner, is the first top-10 player to join the Saudi-backed golf series. LIV also reportedly paid Smith upwards of $100 million as well.
Phil Mickelson gives PGA Tour–LIV Golf lawsuit update
Golf legend Phil Mickelson was one of the earlier big-name stars to move from the PGA Tour to the LIV Golf circuit when the Saudi-backed golf league began luring the world’s top golfers with lucrative guaranteed-money contracts. Mickelson was also one of the eleven golfers to join an anti-trust suit against the PGA Tour – but he’s considering removing his name.
2022 Presidents Cup: TV info, format, who's playing at Quail Hollow Club
After a three-year hiatus, the Presidents Cup is back in action. Normally held biennially on odd-numbered years, the Presidents Cup schedule was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the Americans won the 2019 matches in thrilling fashion, 16-14, at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. The return of the matches between the United States and the Internationals has been largely impacted by LIV Golf after numerous players with a case for qualification joined the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
Defending champ Max Homa, Danny Willett share lead in Napa
NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Max Homa moved into position to defend his title at the Fortinet Championship, shooting a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the 36-hole lead with Danny Willett at the PGA Tour’s season opener. Homa, a two-time winner last season and a captain’s pick for next week’s Presidents Cup, had an eagle, four birdies and a bogey — his first of the week — for a two-day total of 12-under 132 at Silverado Resort & Spa. “The course fits my eyes,” Homa said. “I hit a lot of wedges today and I’ve been hitting the wedges really well, so when I get a lot of wedges from fairways like these, I feel like I can attack the pins.” The four-time PGA Tour winner played collegiately at California.
Golf-LIV series is here to stay, says Mickelson
Sept 17 (Reuters) - The LIV Golf Series is "here to stay", six-times major winner Phil Mickelson said as he called on the PGA Tour to work with the Saudi-backed series for the good of the sport.
What Is the Cut Line for the 2022 Fortinet Championship?
Monitoring the cut line for the 2022 Fortinet Championship. The post What Is the Cut Line for the 2022 Fortinet Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
10 PGA Tour stops you can play in 2022-23
The PGA Tour kicks off its 2022-23 season this week at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. As the best players in the world prepare to begin another season, golf fans prepare to live vicariously through their heroes competing at courses around the U.S. To help turn your TV daydream...
LIV Golf FAQ: The new circuit challenging the PGA Tour
LIV Golf has been one of the biggest stories in the world of golf this year. But what is this
Defending champion Max Homa starts strong at Fortinet Championship on PGA Tour
Max Homa is set to put up a staunch defence of his title at the Fortinet Championship after carding an opening round 65 on Thursday. Homa, who finished tied fifth at the Tour Championship in August, scored seven birdies and avoided bogeys to sit on 7-under-par after day one at Silverado Country Club in California.
