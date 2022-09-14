(Ferguson, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl that hasn’t been seen since Monday. Natonja Holmes is a Black female, four-foot-seven, 120 pounds, with braided black hair and brown eyes. She was seen being held by the arm and guided into a blue Kia Sedona without license plates. There are two suspects, both black females -- surveillance video shows one of the suspects wearing a pink hat and turquoise leggings. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missouri Highway Patrol.

