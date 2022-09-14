ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

abc17news.com

Tracking rounds of storms with increasing temperatures this weekend

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated storms north of I-70 in the afternoon. Highs approaching 90 degrees. Tomorrow: Another round of storms clips our northeastern counties early in the day near sunrise. Expect another hot day in the low 90s. EXTENDED: A cold front sets up somewhere in...
COLUMBIA, MO
kbia.org

Local Canvas: An Artist Talk with NVAD's Kenny Greene

T’Keyah Thomas is a spoken word poet and community organizer based in Columbia, MO. In her role as announcer and producer for KBIA, you’re likely to catch TK on-air during the day, or moderating a panel on art and local history.
COLUMBIA, MO
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Jefferson City, MO (with Photos & Maps)

With a rich heritage and vibrant culture, Jefferson city is the state capital of the American State of Missouri. Also known as Jeff City, it is named after the third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson. Known for its fantastic nightlife and delectable food, we compiled a list of the best restaurants in Jefferson City.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KYTV

BikeFest draws thousands to Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -BikeFest is drawing thousands to Lake of the Ozarks marking the unofficial end of summer at the lake. “Bike Week is super exciting,” said Sgt. Scott Hines. Many people come from out of the area, and the increase in traffic can create a greater risk...
LAKE OZARK, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, September 14th, 2022

(Ferguson, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl that hasn’t been seen since Monday. Natonja Holmes is a Black female, four-foot-seven, 120 pounds, with braided black hair and brown eyes. She was seen being held by the arm and guided into a blue Kia Sedona without license plates. There are two suspects, both black females -- surveillance video shows one of the suspects wearing a pink hat and turquoise leggings. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missouri Highway Patrol.
939theeagle.com

Aldred: New Columbia EquipmentShare jobs will pay about $42,000

A Boone County commissioner says Columbia-based EquipmentShare plans a $100-million expansion at its main campus near I-70 and the Lake of the Woods exit. Commissioner Justin Aldred briefed the REDI board of directors during Wednesday’s meeting. Aldred notes chapter 11 tax incentives have been approved by Boone County commissioners and by every taxing entity.
vandalialeader.com

Future of hospital hangs in the balance

Platinum Team Management, a hospital and medical management company based in Wylie, Texas, announced an agreement last May to assume control of Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, and Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton. Noble Health had announced that the facilities were closing on March 25 and the two hospitals suspended services and diverted all patients to nearby facilities. Since that time, questions have been raised concerning the possibility of the hospitals reopening.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
kbia.org

Missouri special session starts with a wide range of proposals

Lawmakers gathered in Jefferson City on Wednesday for both the beginning of the annual veto session and a special session that is supposed to be centered around tax cuts and credits. However, not all of the bills either introduced or filed on the first day are related to taxes. Furthermore,...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri man indicted in $27.1 million dollar bank fraud scheme

A Missouri man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a more than $27.1 million fraud scheme that included more than $12.4 million in PPP loans for four businesses, as well as a fraudulent loan for a development in Indiana. Tod Ray Keilholz, 59, Jefferson City, was charged...
VALPARAISO, IN
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a car crash on Highway 63 just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Columbia dispatch log. The crash happened in the northbound lane just south of Grindstone in Columbia. ABC 17 crews on scene saw a damaged car on the side of The post Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Crews respond to crash on Highway 63 in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Commissions reported a crash on Highway 63 northbound near New Haven Road Friday evening. A KOMU 8 News crew at the scene reported multiple ambulances, police officers, and fire trucks. Columbia Fire Department Captain Ryan Adams said when crews arrived at the scene, they found...
COLUMBIA, MO
firesideguard.com

Centralia Library Board hears content concerns

Though it marked the discussion of the Centralia Public Library’s annual audit, that was not why 16 people lined the south wall of the Joyce Miller Children’s Room during the library board’s September meeting. Nine of them were there to discuss the inclusion of four children’s books...
CENTRALIA, MO
kttn.com

Keytesville teenager on bicycle struck by pickup

A teenager on a bicycle was injured Thursday night in an accident on Highway 5, just south of Route UU at Keytesville. The 16-year-old girl from Keytesville was flown by a medical helicopter to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. The bicycle was struck in the rear...
KEYTESVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Downtown demolition causes sidewalk and parking closures

Developers are building a six-story apartment building at Tenth St. and Broadway in downtown Columbia, replacing the old U.S. Bank building there. Construction will cause parking lane closures as well as sidewalk closures along the south end of East Broadway between Hitt Street and South Tenth Street. The post Downtown demolition causes sidewalk and parking closures appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash Tuesday afternoon on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County left two people hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash about a half-mile south of Koechner Road around 5:15 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by George M. Simon, 39, of Kansas City, Missouri, tried to pass The post Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO

