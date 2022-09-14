Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc17news.com
Tracking rounds of storms with increasing temperatures this weekend
Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated storms north of I-70 in the afternoon. Highs approaching 90 degrees. Tomorrow: Another round of storms clips our northeastern counties early in the day near sunrise. Expect another hot day in the low 90s. EXTENDED: A cold front sets up somewhere in...
kbia.org
Local Canvas: An Artist Talk with NVAD's Kenny Greene
T’Keyah Thomas is a spoken word poet and community organizer based in Columbia, MO. In her role as announcer and producer for KBIA, you’re likely to catch TK on-air during the day, or moderating a panel on art and local history.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Jefferson City, MO (with Photos & Maps)
With a rich heritage and vibrant culture, Jefferson city is the state capital of the American State of Missouri. Also known as Jeff City, it is named after the third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson. Known for its fantastic nightlife and delectable food, we compiled a list of the best restaurants in Jefferson City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
BikeFest draws thousands to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -BikeFest is drawing thousands to Lake of the Ozarks marking the unofficial end of summer at the lake. “Bike Week is super exciting,” said Sgt. Scott Hines. Many people come from out of the area, and the increase in traffic can create a greater risk...
Mid-Missouri meat processor benefits from tax credits that lawmakers are debating in Jefferson City
Gov. Mike Parson's plan for tax change in Missouri includes extending and creating agricultural tax credits. The post Mid-Missouri meat processor benefits from tax credits that lawmakers are debating in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, September 14th, 2022
(Ferguson, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl that hasn’t been seen since Monday. Natonja Holmes is a Black female, four-foot-seven, 120 pounds, with braided black hair and brown eyes. She was seen being held by the arm and guided into a blue Kia Sedona without license plates. There are two suspects, both black females -- surveillance video shows one of the suspects wearing a pink hat and turquoise leggings. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missouri Highway Patrol.
939theeagle.com
Aldred: New Columbia EquipmentShare jobs will pay about $42,000
A Boone County commissioner says Columbia-based EquipmentShare plans a $100-million expansion at its main campus near I-70 and the Lake of the Woods exit. Commissioner Justin Aldred briefed the REDI board of directors during Wednesday’s meeting. Aldred notes chapter 11 tax incentives have been approved by Boone County commissioners and by every taxing entity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
vandalialeader.com
Future of hospital hangs in the balance
Platinum Team Management, a hospital and medical management company based in Wylie, Texas, announced an agreement last May to assume control of Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, and Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton. Noble Health had announced that the facilities were closing on March 25 and the two hospitals suspended services and diverted all patients to nearby facilities. Since that time, questions have been raised concerning the possibility of the hospitals reopening.
kbia.org
Missouri special session starts with a wide range of proposals
Lawmakers gathered in Jefferson City on Wednesday for both the beginning of the annual veto session and a special session that is supposed to be centered around tax cuts and credits. However, not all of the bills either introduced or filed on the first day are related to taxes. Furthermore,...
kttn.com
Missouri man indicted in $27.1 million dollar bank fraud scheme
A Missouri man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a more than $27.1 million fraud scheme that included more than $12.4 million in PPP loans for four businesses, as well as a fraudulent loan for a development in Indiana. Tod Ray Keilholz, 59, Jefferson City, was charged...
Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a car crash on Highway 63 just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Columbia dispatch log. The crash happened in the northbound lane just south of Grindstone in Columbia. ABC 17 crews on scene saw a damaged car on the side of The post Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PHOTOS: Steel gorilla on a steel horse at Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest kicks off Wednesday, but early birds can already take a look at a unique sculpture celebrating the event. It’s a life-size stainless steel sculpture of a gorilla riding a motorcycle outside of the Osage Beach Harley Davidson. Before you ask — yes, the […]
Jefferson City School District settles discrimination case for $1.2 million
The Jefferson City School District has settled a lawsuit filed by a former employee for more than $1.2 million. The post Jefferson City School District settles discrimination case for $1.2 million appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Crews respond to crash on Highway 63 in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Commissions reported a crash on Highway 63 northbound near New Haven Road Friday evening. A KOMU 8 News crew at the scene reported multiple ambulances, police officers, and fire trucks. Columbia Fire Department Captain Ryan Adams said when crews arrived at the scene, they found...
krcgtv.com
Audrain Community Hospital employees fired through Platinum Health Systems emails
MEXICO — A former employee of Audrain County’s only hospital said she got her official pink slip through an email. Platinum Health Systems administrators sent the email last Thursday that every position at the closed Audrain Community Hospital was terminated. The anonymous employee said she was angry and...
firesideguard.com
Centralia Library Board hears content concerns
Though it marked the discussion of the Centralia Public Library’s annual audit, that was not why 16 people lined the south wall of the Joyce Miller Children’s Room during the library board’s September meeting. Nine of them were there to discuss the inclusion of four children’s books...
kttn.com
Keytesville teenager on bicycle struck by pickup
A teenager on a bicycle was injured Thursday night in an accident on Highway 5, just south of Route UU at Keytesville. The 16-year-old girl from Keytesville was flown by a medical helicopter to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. The bicycle was struck in the rear...
Downtown demolition causes sidewalk and parking closures
Developers are building a six-story apartment building at Tenth St. and Broadway in downtown Columbia, replacing the old U.S. Bank building there. Construction will cause parking lane closures as well as sidewalk closures along the south end of East Broadway between Hitt Street and South Tenth Street. The post Downtown demolition causes sidewalk and parking closures appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash Tuesday afternoon on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County left two people hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash about a half-mile south of Koechner Road around 5:15 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by George M. Simon, 39, of Kansas City, Missouri, tried to pass The post Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0