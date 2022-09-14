ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September

After the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY started trending lower, heading towards June's lows. Although inflation has shown signs of weakening on the energy front as the energy index has declined by 9.6% in the past two months, economists remain uncertain about the direction of inflation as Bloomberg’s economists estimated a headline CPI of 8%.
CNN

The Fed’s war on inflation may take the US economy down with it

This story is part of CNN Business’ Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. Tuesday’s inflation reading wasn’t what anyone was hoping for. The consumer price index rose 8.3% in August year-over-year, down slightly from July but more than the 8.1% economists had expected. If you take out the price of food and energy, core prices rose 0.6% from July to August — double what economists had forecast.
Washington Examiner

Inflation comes in hotter than expected at 8.3% annual rate in August

Inflation ticked down to 8.3% for the 12 months ending in August, according to the consumer price index, hotter than expected but still a decline from the month before. The much-anticipated numbers reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday revealed that while it ticked down, inflation is still high despite the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes. July’s headline CPI reading clocked in at 8.5%.
BBC

Pound hits new 37-year low as retail sales slide

The pound has fallen to a new 37-year low against the US dollar after figures showed UK retail sales fell sharply in August as the rise in the cost of living continued to hit households. The larger-than-expected drop in sales volumes of 1.6% prompted fresh concerns over the state of...
msn.com

Dow plunges more than 1,000 after today's inflation report

Stocks cratered today – the market’s steepest percentage decline in 2¼ years. The reason: data confirming that inflation was still hotter than feared in August, essentially guaranteeing that the Federal Reserve won’t moderate its campaign of interest rate increases anytime soon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
US News and World Report

India Economic Growth to Be Sustained by Consumer Spending Rebound, Says Govt Review

MUMBAI (Reuters) - A sharp rebound in consumer spending and rising employment will sustain economic growth in India in the months ahead, the government said in its monthly economic review for August published on Saturday. It said an increase in private consumption and higher capacity utilisation rates had helped private-sector...
CBS Minnesota

Dow plummets more than 1,000 points as inflation burns hot

U.S. stocks plunged on Tuesday amid Wall Street's sudden realization that inflation isn't slowing as much as hoped. A hotter-than-expected inflation report sent a thud through Wall Street and markets worldwide. The Consumer Price Index increased 8.3% in the past 12 months, as rising prices for food, shelter and medical care offset tumbling gasoline prices.
CBS News

Inflation dipped in August, but remains stubbornly high

Inflation in August slowed for a second straight month, although prices remain near a four-decade high as costs for items such as food and rent continue to climb. The Consumer Price Index increased 8.3% in the past 12 months, as rising prices for groceries, shelter and medical care offset tumbling gasoline prices. The last inflation data amounts to a slight dip from July's 8.5% jump, but was higher than economists had expected, showing prices remain uncomfortably high.
The Hill

China’s consumer, factory activity improve but still weak

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese consumer spending and factory output edged up in August but still were weak, official data showed Friday, and forecasters warned the second-largest economy is vulnerable to repeated shutdowns of cities to fight virus outbreaks. Housing sales plummeted while prices edged lower, adding to a slide...
The Associated Press

Service sector remains strong despite inflation’s grip

NEW YORK (AP) — The largest part of the U.S. economy is holding up against the hottest inflation in four decades and the threat of a potential recession. Hotels, restaurants and other businesses that provide services have managed to keep gaining ground through the summer, according to the latest survey from the Institute for Supply Management. The sector has been expanding since May, and August’s gain was the biggest so far this year.
InsuranceNewsNet

Economists predict ‘brief and shallow’ recession

A global recession isn’t in the forecast, but a “brief and shallow” recession is expected to occur in the U.S. and Europe, an economist said Friday. Dana M. Peterson, chief economist with The Conference Board, said at a webinar that Russia and Ukraine are already in a recession, the U.S. and Germany are predicted to experience recession, and “we are expecting very slow growth in China.”
The Associated Press

US wholesale inflation declines in August to still-high 8.7%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 8.7% in August from a year earlier, a slowdown from July yet still a painfully high level that suggests prices will keep spiking for months to come. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — declined 0.1% from July to August, the second straight monthly decline. Yet the better readings mostly reflect plunging gas prices and don’t necessarily point to a broader slowdown in inflation. A measure that excludes the volatile food and energy categories — so-called core prices — rose 0.4% from July to August and 7.3% in August compared with a year ago. The cost of services — which are increasingly driving consumer inflation — rose 0.4% in August, driven by higher prices for public transportation, car rentals and some financial services.
