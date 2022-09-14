Read full article on original website
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
CNBC
‘The economy is braking hard’ and CEO confidence is miserable, says billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht
The Fed needs to pump the brakes on rate hikes, Barry Sternlicht said. If it doesn't, it will cause a "serious recession," he predicted. The central bank is expected to raise rates again next week. The U.S. economy is teetering on the brink of a serious downturn if the Federal...
Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September
After the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY started trending lower, heading towards June's lows. Although inflation has shown signs of weakening on the energy front as the energy index has declined by 9.6% in the past two months, economists remain uncertain about the direction of inflation as Bloomberg’s economists estimated a headline CPI of 8%.
Pound falls as weak retail sales raise fears UK economy is in recession
Fears that the British economy is already in recession after a slump in retail sales last month triggered heavy selling of the pound on international money markets taking it to a 37-year low against the dollar. With average UK wages continuing to fall behind rising prices and the Bank of...
Dollar index has biggest daily pct gain since 2020 after unexpected rise U.S. consumer prices
NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied against the yen, euro and other currencies on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data boosted investor bets that the Federal Reserve will need to stay aggressive in raising interest rates.
The Fed’s war on inflation may take the US economy down with it
This story is part of CNN Business’ Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. Tuesday’s inflation reading wasn’t what anyone was hoping for. The consumer price index rose 8.3% in August year-over-year, down slightly from July but more than the 8.1% economists had expected. If you take out the price of food and energy, core prices rose 0.6% from July to August — double what economists had forecast.
Washington Examiner
Inflation comes in hotter than expected at 8.3% annual rate in August
Inflation ticked down to 8.3% for the 12 months ending in August, according to the consumer price index, hotter than expected but still a decline from the month before. The much-anticipated numbers reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday revealed that while it ticked down, inflation is still high despite the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes. July’s headline CPI reading clocked in at 8.5%.
BBC
Pound hits new 37-year low as retail sales slide
The pound has fallen to a new 37-year low against the US dollar after figures showed UK retail sales fell sharply in August as the rise in the cost of living continued to hit households. The larger-than-expected drop in sales volumes of 1.6% prompted fresh concerns over the state of...
U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rise in August; weekly jobless claims fall
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rebounded in August as Americans ramped up purchases of motor vehicles and dined out more amid lower gasoline prices, but demand for goods is cooling as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates.
msn.com
Dow plunges more than 1,000 after today's inflation report
Stocks cratered today – the market’s steepest percentage decline in 2¼ years. The reason: data confirming that inflation was still hotter than feared in August, essentially guaranteeing that the Federal Reserve won’t moderate its campaign of interest rate increases anytime soon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
US News and World Report
India Economic Growth to Be Sustained by Consumer Spending Rebound, Says Govt Review
MUMBAI (Reuters) - A sharp rebound in consumer spending and rising employment will sustain economic growth in India in the months ahead, the government said in its monthly economic review for August published on Saturday. It said an increase in private consumption and higher capacity utilisation rates had helped private-sector...
British pound sinks to 37-year low against the dollar as retail sales crater, fueling fears about a UK recession
The UK pound fell below $1.14 to a 37-year low Friday after a dive in retail sales fueled recession fears. The Bank of England is struggling to keep pace with the Federal Reserve's tightening efforts. The pound is likely to fall further this year as US interest rate hikes continue,...
August inflation rate expected to remain flat following drop in fuel prices
Economists think that inflation did not rise last month for the first time in a year, but it is still expected to tick up in the weeks to come. August’s inflation is set to remain at 10.1% when it is presented on Wednesday morning, according to an average of expert predictions.
Dow plummets more than 1,000 points as inflation burns hot
U.S. stocks plunged on Tuesday amid Wall Street's sudden realization that inflation isn't slowing as much as hoped. A hotter-than-expected inflation report sent a thud through Wall Street and markets worldwide. The Consumer Price Index increased 8.3% in the past 12 months, as rising prices for food, shelter and medical care offset tumbling gasoline prices.
Inflation dipped in August, but remains stubbornly high
Inflation in August slowed for a second straight month, although prices remain near a four-decade high as costs for items such as food and rent continue to climb. The Consumer Price Index increased 8.3% in the past 12 months, as rising prices for groceries, shelter and medical care offset tumbling gasoline prices. The last inflation data amounts to a slight dip from July's 8.5% jump, but was higher than economists had expected, showing prices remain uncomfortably high.
China’s consumer, factory activity improve but still weak
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese consumer spending and factory output edged up in August but still were weak, official data showed Friday, and forecasters warned the second-largest economy is vulnerable to repeated shutdowns of cities to fight virus outbreaks. Housing sales plummeted while prices edged lower, adding to a slide...
Service sector remains strong despite inflation’s grip
NEW YORK (AP) — The largest part of the U.S. economy is holding up against the hottest inflation in four decades and the threat of a potential recession. Hotels, restaurants and other businesses that provide services have managed to keep gaining ground through the summer, according to the latest survey from the Institute for Supply Management. The sector has been expanding since May, and August’s gain was the biggest so far this year.
China's economy perks up but dogged by property crisis
BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China's industrial output rose 4.2% in August from a year earlier, better than the 3.8% growth in July, official data showed on Friday, suggesting the economic recovery was able to sustain momentum.
Economists predict ‘brief and shallow’ recession
A global recession isn’t in the forecast, but a “brief and shallow” recession is expected to occur in the U.S. and Europe, an economist said Friday. Dana M. Peterson, chief economist with The Conference Board, said at a webinar that Russia and Ukraine are already in a recession, the U.S. and Germany are predicted to experience recession, and “we are expecting very slow growth in China.”
US wholesale inflation declines in August to still-high 8.7%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 8.7% in August from a year earlier, a slowdown from July yet still a painfully high level that suggests prices will keep spiking for months to come. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — declined 0.1% from July to August, the second straight monthly decline. Yet the better readings mostly reflect plunging gas prices and don’t necessarily point to a broader slowdown in inflation. A measure that excludes the volatile food and energy categories — so-called core prices — rose 0.4% from July to August and 7.3% in August compared with a year ago. The cost of services — which are increasingly driving consumer inflation — rose 0.4% in August, driven by higher prices for public transportation, car rentals and some financial services.
