Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla ChiuBerea, OH
Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (disciplinary) sits out practice
Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was held out of practice Friday for disciplinary reasons, coach Kevin Stefanski said.
Why Steelers starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky could be key to Patriots' first win
The Patriots have plenty of offensive struggles to work through on Sunday against a tough Pittsburgh defense. But their own defense shouldn’t have a ton of problems with Mitchell Trubisky.
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
Carolina Panthers schedule: Baker Mayfield botches revenge game, Giants are up next
2022 Carolina Panthers schedule Week 2 – @ New York Giants Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 18
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/16/22)
It is Friday, September 16, 2022, and the 1-0 Cleveland Browns are preparing to host the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon for the first home game at FirstEnergy Stadium during the 2022 regular season. News about Sunday’s game headlines the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
McClain: Texans prepare for different type of challenge in Broncos' Russell Wilson
Wilson, who relies heavily on his mobility, is a different challenge for the defense compared to the Colts’ Matt Ryan, who doesn’t like to roll out or run unless absolutely necessary.
Nebraska contacts Urban Meyer amid coaching search: report
Nebraska is in the market for a new football coach after firing Scott Frost three games into the 2022 season, and the school is already calling people. The first known name on the list is Urban Meyer, who Nebraska contacted as part of its coaching search, according to a report from CBS Sports. “It ...
Manti Te’o receives standing ovation from Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans before Week 3 game vs California
During his heyday, few players had as much instant recognition as former Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Manti Te’o. The
Manti Te’o emotional after receiving huge ovation in return to Notre Dame
Former Heisman Trophy finalist Manti Te’o held back tears after receiving a huge ovation from fans in his return to Notre Dame. Te’o was the subject of a recent Netflix documentary chronicling his catfishing scandal.
NFL insider could see Baker Mayfield back with Carolina Panthers in 2023
Just four years ago, Baker Mayfield became the surprise No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the
Browns Legend Joe Thomas Comments On Raising New Fans
There was a time when former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas was synonymous with the Cleveland Browns. After all, he became one of the team’s most recognizable players. Browns fans put him in high regard because he played his entire 11-season career with the franchise. Throughout his tenure, the...
Browns’ Jacoby Brissett, Kevin Stefanski address controversial non-call to end Week 1 vs. Panthers
The Cleveland Browns’ win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 did not come without controversy. Towards the end of the game, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett appeared to have been guilty of intentional grounding when he didn’t immediately spike the ball. The referees, however, decided that there was no violation on the play, and Cleveland emerged with a 26-24 victory.
Browns Notes: Joel Bitonio, offensive line pulls as much as they push for yards
Browns four-time Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio helps anchor an offensive line that spends as much time pulling for yards as they do pushing defensive linemen and linebackers plus other notes from Thursday.
