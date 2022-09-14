Read full article on original website
WHSV
New roadway construction underway in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The latest construction project is underway at Staunton Crossing. The project will extend Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue to Valley Center Drive off of North Frontier Drive. The roadway will be three lanes wide, and it’s set to include a multi-use lane for pedestrians or bikers, a Park and Drive and a transit stop.
Gov. Youngkin unveils administration’s plan to replace Virginia’s transgender student policies
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration unveiled its draft model policies to replace the state's current policies for transgender and nonbinary students in public schools.
cbs19news
Diverging diamond project at exit 124 on schedule
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction of a diverging diamond at the interchange between Route 250 and Interstate 64 at Exit 124 in Albemarle County is well underway. Crews are currently working on ramp paving, ramp markings, median barriers, and the retaining wall. They are also working through the...
NBC Washington
Virginia Board Clears Way for Controversial Spotsylvania Superintendent Candidate Mark Taylor
The Virginia Board of Education cleared the way Thursday for a controversial candidate to become Spotsylvania County’s next school superintendent. The board voted 6-2 to give Mark Taylor a superintendent’s license, setting the stage for him to potentially become the next head of Spotsylvania County Public Schools. The...
Hanover County Supervisors reviewing allegations that school board member disclosed student information
The Hanover County Board of Supervisors is reviewing allegations that a school board member improperly disclosed a student’s information using their personal email account, a potential violation of federal law that could lead to their removal.
When will the leaves fall in Virginia?
Across Virginia, there is an impressive diversity of foliage -- and at no time of year is it more impressive than in the fall.
Keep it down! Henrico approves expanded noise ordinance
Music lovers take note: on Tuesday, Henrico County expanded its noise ordinance to cover daytime hours, banning loud music and other racket in residential areas.
Where Virginia school divisions stand on transgender student policies
More than a year after the General Assembly passed a law instructing local school divisions to grant protections to transgender students, many counties and cities still haven't moved to adopt the required policies.
NBC12
Plans for new Sheetz in Richmond fuel controversy
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Stratford Hills Shopping Center, located on Forest Hill Avenue, will soon also be home to a Sheetz gas station. It will be located at the corner of Hathaway Road, where a large vacant building currently sits. “Well, I just think it would look a whole...
Henrico amends ordinance to ban loud daytime noises
Henrico County's Board of Supervisors passed an amendment to an already established noise ordinance Tuesday night.
WSLS
AEP electric bills to increase for Virginia customers starting Nov. 1
ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power says Virginia customers can expect their monthly electric bills to increase by about $20 starting Nov. 1. This is due to the rising cost of coal, natural gas and purchase power within the last year following periods of inflation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.
Virginia judge dismisses youth climate change lawsuit
A Virginia judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed on behalf of 13 young people who claim that the state's permitting of fossil fuel projects is exacerbating climate change
New program gives Louisa residents free car repairs and students more experience
Louisa County has launched a new program called Wheels for Work to help repair residents' cars without the hefty price tag that many can’t afford.
WSLS
VDOE to make changes to history and social science curriculum
RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Board of Education is making changes to its history and social science curriculum, WWBT reported. The board has been working on a 402-page draft, outlining Virginia’s standards of learning for history and social science. They hope to approve the changes by January, but...
'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 38 Va. localities; Metro Richmond remains medium
Universal masking is recommended for 38 localities in Virginia while most of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as medium, according to the CDC.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Crossing road construction begins on Thursday
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Construction of a new roadway through the Staunton Crossing development site is scheduled to begin Thursday. The 0.85-mile project extends Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue (Route 250) north to Valley Center Drive in the city of Staunton....
New internet provider coming to several Hampton Roads cities
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new option for high speed internet will soon be available in parts of Hampton Roads. Lumos, a Virginia-based company, has just received approval from two local cities to begin installing its fiber technology. The company has announced a plan to lay down more than 760 miles of new fiber optic […]
theriver953.com
Update and Warning on the Virginia tax rebate
The Virginia General Assembly passed a law giving taxpayers without outstanding dept to state agencies a tax rebate. Be aware scammers have already become aware of the tax rebates and are phishing for information. Some Virginia taxpayers have already received text that look authentic from the Department of Taxation with...
Virginia county votes to rename highways named after Confederate leaders
The board of supervisors in Virginia’s Fairfax County has voted to rename two highways named after Confederate leaders. The county board voted 9-1 on Tuesday to recommend calling Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway in the Washington, D.C., suburbs by their federal highway numbers — Route 29 and Route 50, respectively.
