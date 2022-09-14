ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fluvanna County, VA

WHSV

New roadway construction underway in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The latest construction project is underway at Staunton Crossing. The project will extend Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue to Valley Center Drive off of North Frontier Drive. The roadway will be three lanes wide, and it’s set to include a multi-use lane for pedestrians or bikers, a Park and Drive and a transit stop.
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Diverging diamond project at exit 124 on schedule

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction of a diverging diamond at the interchange between Route 250 and Interstate 64 at Exit 124 in Albemarle County is well underway. Crews are currently working on ramp paving, ramp markings, median barriers, and the retaining wall. They are also working through the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Plans for new Sheetz in Richmond fuel controversy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Stratford Hills Shopping Center, located on Forest Hill Avenue, will soon also be home to a Sheetz gas station. It will be located at the corner of Hathaway Road, where a large vacant building currently sits. “Well, I just think it would look a whole...
RICHMOND, VA
WSLS

AEP electric bills to increase for Virginia customers starting Nov. 1

ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power says Virginia customers can expect their monthly electric bills to increase by about $20 starting Nov. 1. This is due to the rising cost of coal, natural gas and purchase power within the last year following periods of inflation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

VDOE to make changes to history and social science curriculum

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Board of Education is making changes to its history and social science curriculum, WWBT reported. The board has been working on a 402-page draft, outlining Virginia’s standards of learning for history and social science. They hope to approve the changes by January, but...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton Crossing road construction begins on Thursday

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Construction of a new roadway through the Staunton Crossing development site is scheduled to begin Thursday. The 0.85-mile project extends Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue (Route 250) north to Valley Center Drive in the city of Staunton....
STAUNTON, VA
WAVY News 10

New internet provider coming to several Hampton Roads cities

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new option for high speed internet will soon be available in parts of Hampton Roads. Lumos, a Virginia-based company, has just received approval from two local cities to begin installing its fiber technology. The company has announced a plan to lay down more than 760 miles of new fiber optic […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
theriver953.com

Update and Warning on the Virginia tax rebate

The Virginia General Assembly passed a law giving taxpayers without outstanding dept to state agencies a tax rebate. Be aware scammers have already become aware of the tax rebates and are phishing for information. Some Virginia taxpayers have already received text that look authentic from the Department of Taxation with...

