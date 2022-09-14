Read full article on original website
A New York City college student pleaded guilty Friday to killing his mother and discarding her remains in the trash, according to the New York Daily News. Jared Eng, 25, stabbed his mom, Paula Chin, in the neck and bashed her head in on New Year’s Eve 2019, prosecutors said. He carried out the gory killing in Chin’s TriBeCa apartment in an attempt to get his share of an inheritance his late father left behind that he believed was worth more than $10 million, prosecutors said. After ending Chin’s life, Eng carted her body to a girlfriend’s home in New Jersey, where he dumped it in a garbage can. In court, prosecutors said Eng’s online search history included terms such as “diy bone meal.”Read it at New York Daily News
On Wednesday, in federal court in Brooklyn, an indictment was unsealed charging six defendants for their roles in overseeing and operating a large-scale illegal, online gambling business under the protection of the Lucchese organized crime family. In operation for more than 15 years, the gambling business known as “Rhino Sports”...
A Toms River man is the 25th person from New Jersey charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Department of Justice in a complaint says it was tipped off anonymously that Salvatore Vassallo, 59, of Toms River, was at the Capitol that day.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A son has admitted to brutally killing his mother in a Tribeca apartment three years ago so he could get his inheritance sooner, authorities said Friday. Jared Eng, 25, pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and is facing at least 18 years in prison for his role in the […]
Two defendants in the murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz received sentences of 25 years to life in prison Friday. Junior's mother, Leandra Guzman, was in the courtroom as her son's killers learned their fates. Diego Suero and Frederick Then were said to have given the marching orders that led to...
A 25-year-old man who brutally murdered his mother in their Tribeca apartment in January 2019 pleaded guilty Friday in New York State Supreme Court to one count of second-degree murder.
An MS-13 member has admitted to his role in the fatal beating and stabbing of a victim on Long Island in 2015 and an attempted murder in 2013. On Thursday, Sept. 15, Reynaldo Lopez-Alvarado pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in connection with his role in the Nov. 19, 2015, murder of Cesar Rivera-Vasquez and an attempted murder on April 9, 2013, in Bay Shore, said Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
New York City’s notorious prison lost another inmate to suicide on Wednesday morning, the 14th death in custody this year. Kevin Bryan, 35, was found hanging from a pipe inside a staff bathroom at Rikers Island, just six days after he entered the facility, the New York Post reported. The lone officer on duty had reportedly placed Bryan in the staff area after the detainee was “bullied” by other inmates, but lost control of the situation when she went to call for backup. That’s when Bryan went to the bathroom and bolted the door. An assistant deputy warden arrived around...
Wanda Diaz brings more than 25 years of NYC postal experience. She began her career as a letter carrier in the Bronx in 1996.
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – The Brooklyn mom accused of drowning her three kids admitted that “she had hurt her children” and that “they are gone,” a criminal complaint alleges. Erin Merdy, 30, was arraigned on murder charges Friday. She allegedly drowned her three children – Zachary Merdy, 7; Lilana Merdy, 4 and 3-month-old Oliver […]
With muggings skyrocketing in New York City, victims who fight back could be exposed to legal consequences under the city’s "murky" self-defense laws, according to experts. One recent case prompted Curtis Sliwa, a longtime public safety advocate who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades, to call on the Empire State to follow Florida's example and implement a "stand your ground" law to enhance a citizen's right to self-defense.
A truck outside an anti-gun rally in Harlem in August 2022. Jumaane Williams' latest report on shootings explores possible solutions to gun violence. [ more › ]
Mayor Eric Adams speaks during annual Jerusalem Post conference at City Hall. Adams says that the right to shelter ruling needs to be "reassessed." The mayor issued a statement Wednesday saying that the city’s shelter system was “nearing its breaking point.” [ more › ]
A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
When 18-year-old Moussa Fofana was shot and killed in June 2021 at the Maplewood sports complex where he was a high school soccer star, his parents wanted answers. Who? How? Why? Answers would not bring their son back, but it would provide a measure of support for their grief, which engulfed their days and stole their sleep at night. Answers would also help them find justice for their son. We’d all want the same for our loved ones.
An Iowa man admitted robbing a bank in Secaucus, federal authorities said. Jose Luis Martinez, 32, pointed a long-barreled gun at a teller in the Bank of America on Park Plaza Drive around 5 p.m. Jan. 5, 2017, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said. Martinez, who was...
Ronnie Ortiz was killed in East New York on Wednesday as he took a lunch break. Friday would have been his 31st birthday. Now, his family wants justice.
A New York couple confessed to trying to join ISIS. Officials allege they also wanted to "take out" cadets at West Point. James Bradley, 21 of New York City and his wife, Arwa Muthana, 30, from Alabama, confessed to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (“ISIS”).
Mayor Eric Adams issued a statement in which he suggested the city should “reassess” its Right to Shelter law on Wednesday — just two days after about 60 men were denied shelter in potential violation of the law.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new documentary, “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” has renewed a spotlight on the United States’ response to one of the world’s biggest humanitarian crises. Sarah Botstein, co-director and co-producer of the documentary, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about how the project came about and what viewers can […]
