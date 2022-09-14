Read full article on original website
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take
Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys
Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
Do Pete Carroll, Seahawks have beef with Russell Wilson?
The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a 17-16 victory against their former quarterback Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos on Monday night. Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll were together in Seattle for 10 years, most notably winning a Super Bowl in 2014. They traded Wilson to Denver in March and a back-and-forth ensued on who actually wanted the divorce: Wilson or the Seahawks organization as a whole?
With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
Aaron Rodgers has brutal comment about 1 Packers WR
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to sound quite down on his set of wide receivers. The Packers struggled on offense in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, with Rodgers demonstrating little faith in most of his young wide receivers. Among that group is second-year receiver Amari Rodgers, who has handled kick return duties for Green Bay but has virtually no role in the offense.
Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Make Living Arrangements Decision
It's no secret that world-famous couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are going through a rough patch. According to recent reports from CNN Entertainment, the superstar quarterback and Brazilian supermodel have decided to continue “living separately." The couple, who were married in 2009, are reportedly having "marital issues"...
Fox's Erin Andrews had terrifying Week 1 ordeal: 'This is not the way I want to die'
Perhaps the biggest story associated with the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 Week 1 victory vs. the Green Bay Packers pertains to an incident that occurred well before kickoff. Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post and Outkick's Joe Kinsey, well-known Fox Sports personality and sideline reporter Erin Andrews traveled from Chicago to Green Bay ahead of the season-opening contest last week to interview Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Andrews was on a conference call with Fox announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, Rodgers, and others with the Packers when she noticed something weird.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed
Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury that he sustained in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
NFL Kicker Goes Unclaimed After Getting Released
The NFL is a cruel place for kickers. On Sunday, Rodrigo Blankenship missed what would have been a game-winning 42-yard field goal in a 20-20 tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The Colts wasted little time waiving him on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Blankenship is...
NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Teammate
Second-year wide receiver Amari Rodgers didn't log a single offensive snap during the Green Bay Packers' Week 1 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. The 2021 third-round pick has been relegated to punt/kick return duties. When asked about Rodgers' fit in the offense, starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave an exceedingly blunt...
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
Gisele reportedly gave Tom Brady an ultimatum 'if he wants to stay married'
A new report by PEOPLE has shed additional light on the apparently rocky situation between the seven-time Super Bowl winner and his supermodel bride.
Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after X-rays on ribs
In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oregon legend Justin Herbert took a shot to his midsection, leaving him on the ground in pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers gave him an initial assessment. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After the game, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley said he believed Herbert will be OK going forward and disclosed the quarterback had undergone X-rays. Staley, however, did not reveal the results of the X-rays. Brandon Staley...
Will Cowboys pull off trade for notable quarterback?
The Dallas Cowboys need to add a quarterback to their depth chart in the wake of Dak Prescott’s injury, but it doesn’t seem like they will be swinging for the fences. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday and shared some interesting revelations. First, he said that after Prescott’s surgery, they now feel the quarterback might only miss 3-4 weeks rather than 6-8 weeks. Dallas doesn’t even have plans to place Prescott on injured reserve because they don’t want the quarterback to be forced to miss four games.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Brings Daughter on NFL Field for First Time to Surprise Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling "stayed up past her bedtime" to see celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' second win of the season Brittany Mahomes is celebrating some special moments with daughter Sterling before she becomes a big sister. On Thursday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner brought daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months, along to catch Patrick Mahomes in action in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers. "Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to...
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Irvin Admits Cowboys Mistake: NFL World Reacts
All it took was one game for Michael Irvin to come to the conclusion that the Dallas Cowboys made a mistake trading Amari Cooper in the offseason. While on NFL Network this week, Irvin was brutally honest about the Cowboys' current receiving corps. "I love Michael Gallup, but he's no...
