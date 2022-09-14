Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."L. CanePalm Beach, FL
Related
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek Man Purposely Hit 2 Victims With Car During Assault
A Coconut Creek man was arrested earlier this month for purposely hitting two men with his car during a domestic violence assault, then reversing and trying to hit them again, court records show. Anthony Tomasino, 46, of the 2000 block of Northwest 42nd Ave., carried out the vehicular attack on...
Suspect, 18, arrested after woman killed in Riviera Beach
An 18-year-old man is in custody following a deadly Riviera Beach shooting in June that claimed the life of a woman.
NBC Miami
Sunrise Woman Accused in Shooting, Caught with Counterfeit Cash: Police
After a simmering family dispute ended with gunfire in Sunrise, a 23-year-old woman is facing charges for the shooting and for having counterfeit cash, police said. Jenny Jasmine Joseph was arrested Monday after firing a single gunshot from the second-floor walkway of the Shamrock Apartments that shattered the rear driver’s side window of a Toyota as it drove away, according to the police report.
Click10.com
Woman appears to be Door Dash delivery driver; video shows she was a thief
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman that appeared to be a Door Dash delivery driver was actually a thief who was stealing packages from residents in Broward County. Surveillance video shows the woman playing the part at a Miramar home, but she doesn’t drop anything off. Instead, she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
850wftl.com
2 detained after reported bomb threat aboard plane at FLL
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — Police arrested two men after a reported bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Police say no explosives were found. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat and took the men into custody....
Florida teen caught on camera in ‘violent robbery’ of 79-year-old woman, police say
A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the 'violent robbery' of a 79-year-old woman in West Palm Beach.
Click10.com
BSO: Woman arrested for attacking 11-year-old girl near Dania Beach school
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A mother has been arrested after joining in after her daughter attacked another girl near a school in Dania Beach, authorities confirmed Friday. Sabrina Thomas, 50, faces charges of child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Unhappy customer accused of beating contractor with bat
A South Florida man unhappy with the remodeling job in his apartment attacked the contract who did the work with a baseball bat and held him against his will until he agreed to a refund.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Man found shot to death in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Pompano Beach. Authorities responded to the scene Friday night just after 9 p.m. at Northwest 2nd Street and 28th Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies said they located a man who had been shot. He was later...
WSVN-TV
‘Little princesses’ caught on camera breaking into and vandalizing Fort Lauderdale vacation house
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vandals broke into a house, leaving a massive mess, and the only thing more stunning than the damage may be their age. The vandals were caught on surveillance video casing the home. They were all girls who looked to be 9 to 12 years of age.
cw34.com
Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred the morning of Sept. 13 in Pompano Beach. The sheriff's office said Broward Regional Communications received a call at approximately 4:05 a.m. regarding a shooting along Northwest 8th Street near NW 24th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
southfloridareporter.com
Witnesses: Gregory Tony Wasn’t Defending Himself When He Shot And Killed Friend Execution-Style
Dozens of pages of newly released Philadelphia police records about the 1993 murder arrest of Gregory Scott Tony are casting fresh doubt on the Broward sheriff’s claim that he fired in “self-defense,” as a 14-year-old, when he shot and killed 18-year-old Hector “Chino” Rodriguez. Tony...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw34.com
18 year old charged with second degree murder in Riviera Beach shooting, crash
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department said on Sunday officers arrested the suspect involved in a shooting on June 28. Back in June, officers responded to a call at around 1:47 p.m., after reports of a man firing shots into the air off Broadway and West 24th St. Moments later, another call came in just a block away on Avenue E. Police said a witness saw a blue Hyundai Elantra crash into a tree. The car received extensive front end damage to the point where airbags were deployed.
NBC Miami
Tenants Concerned About Crime in Luxury Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building
Some tenants in a luxury apartment building in Fort Lauderdale are fed up. They say crime is happening almost every day and that management isn’t enough to keep them safe. “I was missing a couple of items. I went and saw the Xbox gone, then I went straight to my jewelry, which was all gone," said Parker Newell.
25 car break-ins occur in West Palm Beach community
Police in West Palm Beach said they are searching for two teens wanted for breaking into dozens of cars. It happened in the Twin Lakes public housing community over the weekend.
cw34.com
Car crashes into building in Jensen Beach, deputy seriously hurt
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Martin County Sheriff's Office suffered injuries when a car crashed into a building in Jensen Beach. The crash happened Thursday afternoon at Premier Physical Therapy on NE Jensen Beach Boulevard. The deputy was undergoing treatment at the rehabilitation center for...
Missing West Palm Beach boy reunited with parents
West Palm Beach police say that a missing 8-year-old boy has been found safe. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the child was located safely just before 6 p.m.
Click10.com
BSO: Missing man from Deerfield Beach found safe and unharmed
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit says a missing 27-year-old from Deerfield Beach has been found safe and unharmed. According to detectives, Giovanni Hart was located in Fort Lauderdale on Friday. A missing person’s alert was issued for Hart earlier on Sept. 16,...
NBC Miami
Deputies Searching for Driver, Trying to ID Woman Killed in Pompano Beach Hit-and-Run
Deputies are searching for a driver and trying to identify a woman who was killed following a hit-and-run in Pompano Beach. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said an adult female pedestrian, who has yet to be...
cw34.com
Caught in the Act: 16 year old vehicle burglar caught by Port St. Lucie Police
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old boy was caught by Port St. Lucie Police on Tuesday morning after officers say they found multiple stolen items on him. A concerned caller told officers they saw someone looking into vehicles and setting off car alarms on NW Daffodil Lane at around 3 a.m. Once police arrived, they saw a 16-year-old boy in front of Parkway Elementary School.
Comments / 0