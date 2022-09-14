ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
margatetalk.com

Coconut Creek Man Purposely Hit 2 Victims With Car During Assault

A Coconut Creek man was arrested earlier this month for purposely hitting two men with his car during a domestic violence assault, then reversing and trying to hit them again, court records show. Anthony Tomasino, 46, of the 2000 block of Northwest 42nd Ave., carried out the vehicular attack on...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
NBC Miami

Sunrise Woman Accused in Shooting, Caught with Counterfeit Cash: Police

After a simmering family dispute ended with gunfire in Sunrise, a 23-year-old woman is facing charges for the shooting and for having counterfeit cash, police said. Jenny Jasmine Joseph was arrested Monday after firing a single gunshot from the second-floor walkway of the Shamrock Apartments that shattered the rear driver’s side window of a Toyota as it drove away, according to the police report.
SUNRISE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
850wftl.com

2 detained after reported bomb threat aboard plane at FLL

(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — Police arrested two men after a reported bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Police say no explosives were found. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat and took the men into custody....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Woman arrested for attacking 11-year-old girl near Dania Beach school

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A mother has been arrested after joining in after her daughter attacked another girl near a school in Dania Beach, authorities confirmed Friday. Sabrina Thomas, 50, faces charges of child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
DANIA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Asphalt#Violent Crime
Click10.com

Man found shot to death in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Pompano Beach. Authorities responded to the scene Friday night just after 9 p.m. at Northwest 2nd Street and 28th Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies said they located a man who had been shot. He was later...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred the morning of Sept. 13 in Pompano Beach. The sheriff's office said Broward Regional Communications received a call at approximately 4:05 a.m. regarding a shooting along Northwest 8th Street near NW 24th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cw34.com

18 year old charged with second degree murder in Riviera Beach shooting, crash

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department said on Sunday officers arrested the suspect involved in a shooting on June 28. Back in June, officers responded to a call at around 1:47 p.m., after reports of a man firing shots into the air off Broadway and West 24th St. Moments later, another call came in just a block away on Avenue E. Police said a witness saw a blue Hyundai Elantra crash into a tree. The car received extensive front end damage to the point where airbags were deployed.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Car crashes into building in Jensen Beach, deputy seriously hurt

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Martin County Sheriff's Office suffered injuries when a car crashed into a building in Jensen Beach. The crash happened Thursday afternoon at Premier Physical Therapy on NE Jensen Beach Boulevard. The deputy was undergoing treatment at the rehabilitation center for...
Click10.com

BSO: Missing man from Deerfield Beach found safe and unharmed

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit says a missing 27-year-old from Deerfield Beach has been found safe and unharmed. According to detectives, Giovanni Hart was located in Fort Lauderdale on Friday. A missing person’s alert was issued for Hart earlier on Sept. 16,...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Caught in the Act: 16 year old vehicle burglar caught by Port St. Lucie Police

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old boy was caught by Port St. Lucie Police on Tuesday morning after officers say they found multiple stolen items on him. A concerned caller told officers they saw someone looking into vehicles and setting off car alarms on NW Daffodil Lane at around 3 a.m. Once police arrived, they saw a 16-year-old boy in front of Parkway Elementary School.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy