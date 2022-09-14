Read full article on original website
Joyce Wackerling
2d ago
So glad the thief was caught. Crap like that makes for people not to ever go through the drive thru of any fast food restaurants and use their credit card. This is not the first time this type of theft has happened with unscrupulous employees taking pictures of customers credit cards and using the info to make fraudulent purchases. Penalties should be harsh to deter this form of theft and glad security cameras were in place to record the actions of the thief.
14
William Montanez
9h ago
I've lived in 7 different states and it's almost always the same usual suspects.
15
Elaine Hampton
23h ago
Glad she is caught. Another criminal off the street. Hopefully she gets a lot of jail time. She needs to be in jail.
5
