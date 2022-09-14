Read full article on original website
EMT replaced fentanyl with another liquid while working for ambulance service, feds say
By doing so, she risked the chance of a patient potentially receiving the tampered-with drugs in Massachusetts, prosecutors say.
MedicalXpress
Research reveals widespread use of ineffective COVID-19 treatments after FDA deauthorized their use
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-designed treatments tailor-made to fight specific infections. In early 2021, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for two monoclonal antibodies (bamlanivimab/etesevimab and casirivimab/imdevimab) for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk, non-hospitalized patients. However, these treatments were shown not to work against the omicron variant of COVID-19, which emerged in the United States in December 2021 and was responsible for a record-breaking COVID-19 surge in the winter of 2021–22. As a result of the monoclonal antibodies' reduced efficacy against the variant, the FDA deauthorized their use in early January 2022.
MedPage Today
Hospital Admins Knew Star Surgeon Was Dangerous; Warned Before 'Summer of Death'
Welcome to the latest edition of Investigative Roundup, highlighting some of the best investigative reporting on healthcare each week. Hospital Administrators Knew Their Star Surgeon Was Dangerous. In the first installment of a two-part investigative series, the Boston Globe Spotlight Team reported on the record-setting number of malpractice settlements amassed...
beckersspine.com
4 states with 2 or more top-ranked orthopedic hospitals, per Newsweek
UCLA Health — Santa Monica Medical Center (No. 35) UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco (No. 45) Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles (No. 49) Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago (No. 19) Rush University Medical Center in Chicago (No. 40) Massachusetts. Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston (No....
VA to toxic-exposed veterans: File your claim now
Toxic-exposed veterans with one of the illnesses presumed to be caused by their service should immediately file their claim and visit their nearest VA Medical Center or Veterans Center to seek medical care and get into the VA medical system.
U.S. drug shortages put people with life-threatening illness at risk
WASHINGTON, Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Adderall and monkeypox vaccine represent only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to drugs now in short supply in the United States -- some badly needed by patients who are seriously ill with life-threatening diseases. Pharmacists tell UPI of scrambling to meet patients'...
bloomberglaw.com
Right-to-Try Rule Finalized by FDA Requiring Reports Every March
March 31 is annual due date for reporting right-to-try access. Drug companies who provide experimental medicines under a law designed to skirt FDA oversight must let the agency know in annual reports due at the end of every March. The Food and Drug Administration published Tuesday a final rule on...
MedicalXpress
Researcher proposes national program to support individuals with long COVID
While the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, the U.S. continues to face a national health challenge—the effective and equitable care of individuals with Long COVID. While the federal government is responding to this condition, few of their undertakings directly address clinical care and the potential of disability compensation. To ensure the effective and equitable care for millions of affected individuals, a Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) researcher is urging the U.S. to commit to creating a National Long COVID Compensation Program (NLCCP).
Officials: Texas anesthesiologist arrested for allegedly injecting drugs in IV bags
DALLAS — A Texas anesthesiologist has been arrested for allegedly tampering with IV bags that caused one death and multiple cardiac emergencies. According to a news release from the United States Department of Justice Northern District of Texas, Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., 59, has been charged with tampering with a consumer product that caused death and intentional drug adulteration.
Digital Collegian
Twelfth Version of Living Guideline Issued for Drugs for COVID-19
FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In the living guideline developed by the World Health Organization and published in The BMJ, recommendations on drug options for the treatment of COVID-19 have been updated. Arnav Agarwa, M.D., from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and colleagues produced the 12th version...
Doc accused of injecting drugs into IV bags, causing death
A Dallas anesthesiologist was arrested on charges alleging that he injected nerve-blocking agents and other drugs into bags of intravenous fluids at the surgical center where he works, which led to the death of a co-worker and caused cardiac emergencies for several patients, authorities announced Thursday. Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. was arrested Wednesday on a criminal complaint alleging that he tampered with a consumer product causing death and intentional drug adulteration, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office for the northern district of Texas. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.Ortiz, 59, remained...
MedicalXpress
Resident physicians report on COVID-19 impacts
The COVID-19 pandemic has had many deleterious consequences for health care workers, including the challenges of caring for severely ill patients. Resident physicians, in particular, may have been affected by physical as well as psychological consequences of the pandemic. At present, data are sparse on the perceptions, coping strategies and mental health of residents during COVID-19.
Medical Aid in Dying (MAID)
The dataset comes from the states with MAID laws on the books – 5329 individuals over 23 years, with another 8451 receiving “prescriptions.”. Men slightly more than women (53% vs. 47%) Overwhelmingly White (95%) Median age 72. 74% with a diagnosis of cancer, followed closely by a neurologic...
parentherald.com
Laughing Gas for Childbirth Commonly Used in Other Countries Finally Offered by More U.S. Hospitals
There are many ways to battle labor pain: epidurals, spinal blocks, and medications like Demerol. One more is quite popular in other countries but unavailable in the U.S. up until now. Nitrous oxide, commonly known as "laughing gas," is finally on the rise in the U.S., and many soon-to-be-mothers are...
AboutLawsuits.com
Half a Million Clearlink Basic Solution Sets Recalled Following Reports of Leaks
More than a half million Clearlink Basic Solution Sets are being recalled, due to a risk that leaks may occur, potentially exposing patients and medical professionals to powerful, sometimes toxic, drugs. The Clearlink Basic Solution Set is used as part of a system to administer drugs and solutions to patients....
AMA
Barriers to care cause drug overdose and death epidemic to deepen
Opioid prescriptions have decreased by nearly 50% nationwide, but the nation’s drug overdose and death epidemic continues to worsen, making it clear that an all-hands approach is needed to save lives. Your Powerful Ally. The AMA helps physicians build a better future for medicine, advocating in the courts and...
Dad's stroke at 49 inspired daughters to help patients
One Sunday morning at church, Alejandra Rosales Murillo and her four sisters were sitting with their parents when one of the girls noticed their father's face was drooping. She whispered the news to their mom, Maria Rosales Murillo. She leaned toward her husband, Jose Rosales Campos, and asked if something was wrong.
