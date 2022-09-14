ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Packers' Allen Lazard (ankle) limited again on Thursday

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the Chicago Bears. Lazard has now logged back-to-back limited practices to start the week after sitting out Week 1's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Lazard's status for Sunday is still up in the air, but he appears to be trending in the right direction after not practicing heading into Week 1. Friday's practice report and game designation will provide more information.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Forest, IL
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
FOX Sports

Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears

CHICAGO (1-0) at GREEN BAY (0-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-0, Packers 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 103-95-6. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bears 45-30 on Dec. 12 in Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Bears beat 49ers...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Green Bay#Sports Writer#San Francisco#American Football#The Associated Press
Packers.com

'It's going to be electric' at Lambeau for primetime Packers-Bears

GREEN BAY – Three years ago, when Matt LaFleur coached in his first Packers-Bears game, there was a lot more in the air than just the rivalry. It was LaFleur's first game, period, as a head coach, and the first game of the entire 2019 NFL season, televised nationally in prime time.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy