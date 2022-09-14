Read full article on original website
Packers-Bears Final Injury Report: Jenkins Could Make Debut vs. Bears
In a first in his comeback from a torn ACL, Elgton Jenkins was full participation at practice on Friday. He is questionable, as are Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari and Jon Runyan.
Packers vs. Bears: Three Reasons to Worry
The Green Bay Packers have dominated the series against the rival Chicago Bears. Here are three reasons why that could change on Sunday night.
numberfire.com
Packers' Allen Lazard (ankle) limited again on Thursday
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the Chicago Bears. Lazard has now logged back-to-back limited practices to start the week after sitting out Week 1's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Lazard's status for Sunday is still up in the air, but he appears to be trending in the right direction after not practicing heading into Week 1. Friday's practice report and game designation will provide more information.
Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears
CHICAGO (1-0) at GREEN BAY (0-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-0, Packers 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 103-95-6. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bears 45-30 on Dec. 12 in Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Bears beat 49ers...
Emma: As Bears and Packers meet again, this rivalry will miss the late Les Grobstein
When the Bears and Packers play at Lambeau Field on Sunday night, it will mark the first game since the passing of Score legend Les Grobstein, who was the essence of the rivalry.
A Must-Win, Or Pretty Darned Close, for Packers
The Green Bay Packers, so good at bouncing back, must beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday to avoid an 0-2 start and a daunting history.
'It's going to be electric' at Lambeau for primetime Packers-Bears
GREEN BAY – Three years ago, when Matt LaFleur coached in his first Packers-Bears game, there was a lot more in the air than just the rivalry. It was LaFleur's first game, period, as a head coach, and the first game of the entire 2019 NFL season, televised nationally in prime time.
