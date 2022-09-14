Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Clovis Watson IV gets time served on reduced charge of driving without a valid license
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Clovis Watson IV, 30, was sentenced last week to one day in jail, with credit for one day served, after pleading nolo contendere to a charge of driving without a valid license. Watson was arrested on July 21 on a felony charge of driving without a...
Man on pre-trial release arrested for stealing beer and attacking officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Calvin Davonti Smith, 27, was arrested early yesterday morning after allegedly stealing a beer from the Gate at 506 NW 13th Street and then fighting with the officer who arrested him. A Gainesville Police Department officer was in the parking lot of the Gate at about...
Wife of man in jail for drug dealing also arrested on drug charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Yolanda Sol Quinones, 47, was arrested yesterday on a warrant and charged with one count of cocaine trafficking, two counts of cocaine possession, money laundering, maintaining a structure for drug trafficking, three counts of use of a 2-way device to facilitate a felony, conspiracy to sell drugs, and possession of drug equipment.
Buchholz High School says there will be consequences for students involved in morning brawl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Video from a fight at Buchholz High School this morning is circulating on social media. The video shows several girls fighting while a school district employee tries to break up the fight. One of the girls punches the employee before turning her attention to another girl. As other students try to break up the fight, one girl’s shirt is stripped off, leaving her in shorts and a bra while she continues to try to get past administrators who are trying to stay between her and the other girls. Administrators and a School Resource Officer eventually separate all the students. The video lasts about a minute and a half.
Gainesville man arrested for attempted murder after shooting in Phoenix area
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Bobby Warren Gordon, 46, was arrested yesterday morning after Gainesville Police Department (GPD) responded to a report that he had shot at another man. The victim told GPD that Gordon shot at him while he was driving away following a verbal argument, then chased him on a white scooter. Officers later reportedly found a spent 9mm shell in the roadway in the 2600 block of SW 31st Place, where the victim said Gordon shot at him.
School board food service employee arrested for purchasing a fraudulent training certificate to get a Security Officer license
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Leartis Sunn Dexter, 33, was arrested on September 12 and charged with knowingly possessing a fraudulent training certificate. Dexter was arrested on a warrant that was issued after a Florida Department of Agriculture investigator filed a sworn complaint charging Dexter with six counts of knowingly possessing a fraudulent training certificate, three counts of using another person’s identification without consent, and one count of providing an official fraudulent statement.
Former KFC employee arrested for taking pictures of customer’s debit card and using it to make purchases
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Raneisha Davasia Boston, 23, was arrested yesterday on a warrant for using a customer’s debit card to make purchases. According to a sworn complaint filed in the case, Boston was working at KFC at 1231 E. University Avenue on July 6, 2021, when the victim made a food purchase. During the purchase, another employee told Boston that she had swiped the card for the wrong order. The victim said Boston swiped her card a second time before returning the card to her with her food.
County Commission Public Meetings on Hickory Sink Special Area Study
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct two public meetings on the Hickory Sink/Lee Property Special Area Study, also known as FCL Timber, Land & Cattle, LLLP, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, and Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The public meetings will begin at 5 p.m. in the Jack Durrance Auditorium. These meetings are held at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville).
Road and Traffic Impacts for September 16-23, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for September 16-23, 2022. NW Second Street: The 1000 block of Northwest Second Street will be closed for the completion and paving of GRU wastewater work. NW 17th Street: Northwest 17th Street will be closed between...
One person extricated from plane crash
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – This morning at 7:59 a.m., Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) units were dispatched to a single-person plane crash that happened off NE County Road 1471. The first arriving unit assessed the damage and requested additional units to assist with extricating one person who was trapped inside the plane, which had flipped upside down.
Driver unharmed after semi fire on I-75 (video)
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At 8:03 a.m., crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue, Gainesville Fire Rescue, and High Springs Fire Rescue were dispatched to a report of a semi truck on fire at the 392 mile marker of I-75 northbound. Crews arrived to find a semi parked on the shoulder with heavy fire coming from the cab and front of the trailer. The fire was quickly extinguished with two hose lines.
I AM Productions presents “Sleeping with the Enemy”
NEWBERRY, Fla. – “Sleeping with the Enemy” will be presented on September 24 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Newberry Municipal Building, 25420 W. Newberry Road, Newberry. Tickets may be purchased here.
New homeowner receives keys to Habitat house built on land donated by the City of Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – First-time homeowner Ashley Burke fought back tears as she thanked the many individuals and organizations on her list during Tuesday’s dedication of her new Alachua Habitat for Humanity home in East Gainesville. “I give thanks to God and thank my fiancé, Habitat, the city, and...
Alachua County Temporarily Closes Barr Hammock Preserve South Trailhead for Land Management and Restoration Activities
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Barr Hammock Preserve South Trailhead (300 S.E. 175th Avenue, Micanopy) will be temporarily closed for habitat restoration activities. The trails will be closed beginning Monday, September 19, 2022. Depending on the weather, the closure is expected to remain in effect for three months. During this time, a timber harvest will occur over 311 acres of the Preserve. In addition to heavy logging equipment operating in the woods and trees falling, there will be logging trucks on the service roads, which partially overlap with the trail system. Trail closure was identified as the best way to protect public safety during the timber sale operation. Visit the Barr Hammock Preserve webpage for specific dates for trail closure.
Local Government Infrastructure Surtax Citizen Oversight Board Vacancies
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission is seeking applications to fill two vacancies for an auditor or accountant and a Florida licensed professional such as an architect or engineer on the Local Government Infrastructure Surtax Citizen Oversight Board. The Oversight Board meets at least quarterly, or more often as necessary, on the third Monday at 5:30 p.m. The term is for four years, through September 30, 2026. The application deadline is September 30, 2022.
Gainesville City Commission sets utility and property tax rates
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At a September 8 Special Meeting, the Gainesville City Commission passed increases in utility rates and a flat property tax rate that will collect more revenue because of increased property values. They also passed budgets for Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) and General Government. Wastewater. The wastewater...
Hosting the largest Rosh Hashanah Services & Dinners in the USA
Press release from Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Student and Community Center. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, will commence and continue through Tuesday night September 27, 2022. The Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Student and Community Center will host a full High Holiday Services and meals schedule including the largest Rosh Hashanah dinners in the USA. “It’s a special and opportune time for the Jewish community, to gather together and celebrate the start of a wonderful New Year, to pray on behalf of people in Israel, Ukraine, and around the world, especially those in precarious situations,” said Rabbi Berl Goldman, the director of the Center. “After the past tumultuous years of the pandemic, people are yearning to once again connect in person and be inspired”. Organizers are expecting over 750 students and community members to attend Sunday, the first night’s service and dinner. The services will take place at the Center: 2021 NW 5th Ave (four blocks north of the stadium). The services will commence with a holiday candle lighting ceremony at 7:00 p.m. with services followed by dinner starting at 7:15 p.m.
