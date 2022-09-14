Press release from Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Student and Community Center. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, will commence and continue through Tuesday night September 27, 2022. The Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Student and Community Center will host a full High Holiday Services and meals schedule including the largest Rosh Hashanah dinners in the USA. “It’s a special and opportune time for the Jewish community, to gather together and celebrate the start of a wonderful New Year, to pray on behalf of people in Israel, Ukraine, and around the world, especially those in precarious situations,” said Rabbi Berl Goldman, the director of the Center. “After the past tumultuous years of the pandemic, people are yearning to once again connect in person and be inspired”. Organizers are expecting over 750 students and community members to attend Sunday, the first night’s service and dinner. The services will take place at the Center: 2021 NW 5th Ave (four blocks north of the stadium). The services will commence with a holiday candle lighting ceremony at 7:00 p.m. with services followed by dinner starting at 7:15 p.m.

