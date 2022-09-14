Read full article on original website
An Obituary: Josephine C. Caporizzo
Josephine C. Caporizzo died unexpectedly on September 12, 2022. Raised in Lexington, Caporizzo was a Bedford resident since 1951. She and her late husband (Alexander Caporizzo) raised their four children in Bedford and she enjoyed cooking, gardening, and staying active throughout her life. A public visitation will be held at...
An Obituary: James A. “Jim” Shea
James A. Shea passed away on September 10, 2022. Jim was a lifelong resident of Bedford and had a successful professional career in video editing. He helped establish Telemedia (close circuit TV system and studio) at Bedford High School, served on the Bedford Cable Committee, and was the driving force behind the development of Depot Park. Shea earned Bedford Citizen of the Year honors in 2001.
Bedford Explained ~ An Update ~ How Did Bedford Day Begin?
Editor’s Note: Bedford Explained: Bedford Day ~ How Did it Start, and Why? was originally posted on September 21, 2017. It’s that time of year again, Bedford Day. A day where you learn all the things about Bedford you never knew. There are kids, animals, trucks, food, and more. I personally love the simultaneous joy of the children and the disappointment of the parents after the goldfish is won. It’s always a lot of fun and I look forward to it every year. But the “every year” part got me thinking?
Superintendent Update ~ September 16
Tomorrow Saturday, September 17, 2022, is Bedford Day. The town will be celebrating with a number of events including https://friendsformatty.org/mattys-5k-road-race/ beginning at JGMS at 8:30 AM. The Bedford Day Parade at 10:30 AM. The Bedford Day Fair at Town Campus from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. During the fair, the Bedford Department of Health and Human Services will be offering free COVID-19 booster and Flu vaccination clinics! For more information about these clinics please navigate to Bedford Health Free Shots, the Bedford Public Library will be having its Fall Book Sale from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM more information is available at Bedford Library Events, and the Bedford Arts and Crafts Society is hosting their annual regional art show from 9:00 until 2:00 PM in the Town Center building. More information is available at Bedford Arts and Crafts Show. The day will be capped off with fireworks! The fireworks will start at 7:30 PM. For more information please navigate to Bedford Day 2022.
An Obituary: William ‘Bumps’ Howie
William ‘Bumps’ Howie passed away on September 8, 2022, at age 97. Born in Donkin, a small village on Cape Breton Island, he began working at Flint Island Lighthouse when he was 11 and worked as a miner in the Donkin Coal Mine for 10 years. He began working at the Lahey Clinic in 1957 and continued working in the clinic’s maintenance department until his retirement. Mr. Howie was well known in Bedford where he walked frequently on the Narrow Gauge Rail Trail where he loved meeting people and their dogs, and had many friends.
An Obituary: Jane R. Franklin
Jane S. Franklin passed away on September 9, 2022. A beloved teacher in Bedford elementary schools, Ms. Franklin was a Gifted and Talented teacher at Davis School, then taught fourth grade at Lane School until her retirement. She was a member of the Bedford Arts and Crafts Society and served on the Bedford Cultural Council.
The Bedford Historical Society Features BHS National History Students and Old Billerica Road History ~ 2pm onSeptember 25, 2022
Two exciting topics will be presented at the Bedford Historical Society’s September 25 meeting, to begin at 2 PM in The Great Room of Old Town Hall, 16 South Road. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available at 2 PM (if covid rules permit); speakers will begin around 2:30 PM after short announcements and introductions by Society President Tom Kinzer.
An Obituary: Carol R. McClatchey
Carol R. McClatchey passed away on August 28, 2022. A longtime resident of Bedford, Carol was a lover of nature, animals, and photography whom friends will remember as a member of the high school jazz band, head majorette, diver, and gymnast. With a degree in Communications and Art History, she worked at Bedford TV and then at Disney World, Orlando where she learned pyrotechnics on the set of the Indiana Jones Adventure.
Navigating Bedford Day 2022 ~ Last-Minute Update ~ Everything You’ll Need to Know
Bedford Day—TOMORROW—is expected to dawn sunny and crisp, the best weather for celebrating the Town’s ceremonial birthday. A townwide RoboCall on Thursday evening advised residents of basic traffic and parking concerns. Thanks to the Town of Bedford for this expanded information. The Friends of Matty 5k Road...
Old Billerica Road Housing Proposal Elicits Range of Concerns
A wide range of concerns – from board members as well as neighbors — marked the Planning Board’s public hearing Tuesday on a proposed residential development planned for the site of a former Old Billerica Road horse farm. The hearing was continued until Tuesday, Sept. 27. Planning...
Superintendent Defends Lane Library Staff Restructuring
School Committee members Tuesday expressed concerns about a restructuring at Job Lane School that resulted in the elimination of the position of librarian. Superintendent of Schools Philip Conrad stood by the decision but promised vigilant evaluation. And he apologized for the timing of the announcement late in June after the School Committee had concluded its regular meetings for the summer.
Bedford Day 2022 ~ The Parade ~ The Fair & Booth Assignments ~ The Fireworks!
The Town of Bedford anticipates an exciting and vibrant Bedford Day on Saturday, September 17. The Bedford Citizen thanks the Recreation Department for sharing the following details about the parade, the fair, and the fireworks. THE PARADE. The parade off at 10:30 am from the intersection of The Great Road...
The Bedford Citizen Welcomes Jennifer Stewart to New Position
The Bedford Citizen extends a warm welcome to Jennifer Stewart who joined our staff as Content Manager on September 1. Her responsibilities will include posting articles, managing social media, and working with the paper’s Editorial Committee to generate content ideas, review stories in progress, and ensure conformity with editorial policies.
An Obituary: Paula Elizabeth Fowler
Paula Elizabeth Fowler passed away on September 5, 2022. A resident of Exeter, NH, Mrs. Fowler had been an active and valued member of the Bedford Garden Club when she lived locally. An energetic, warm, and humorous woman, Mrs. Fowler loved her family and friends and engaged in care activities for elderly friends, providing transportation, food, and comfort.
Three Bedford Churches Welcome Members and Visitors after Summer Vacation
When does a new year roll around? When the calendar turns on January 1, and again in early September when schools, organizations, and churches reboot after a long summer recess. Three Bedford churches—First Parish Unitarian Universalist, First Church of Christ Congregational, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church—shared their plans as they...
Bedford Day ~ In Person ~ Saturday, September 17
More than 150 clubs, organizations, and businesses – close to a record – have reserved spaces for the Bedford Day street fair on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the center campus all around Town Hall and Town Center. And coincidentally, about 20 spaces...
Board Approves Permits for Two Teardowns
The Zoning Board of Appeals Thursday approved two special permits for the demolition of single-family houses to be replaced by larger structures. The votes followed public hearings on the requests. Zoning law requires a permit for a teardown-and-rebuild on non-conforming lots – almost half of the lots in the town....
Supporting Bike Path Extension Improvement to West Bedford
I was age 42, living in Bedford, before I saw the logic of biking, and began fair weather commuting along Rt.62 to my job in West Concord. Today, 50 years later, I biked my measured 10 mile loop to the Market Basket in South Billerica, up Rt. 3A to O’Connor Hardware, back 3A to Lexington Rd. and home to Bedford. Though I think our streets are reasonably safe, I do prefer to ride the Minuteman bikeway, as my access to Cambridge and via the T into Boston. A plus is access at Alewife to a roofed, locked, place to shackle my bike.
Letter to the Editor: Protect the Reformatory Branch Trail
Though we have lived in Bedford for over 20 years my husband and I learned about the plan to pave the Reformatory Branch bike trail when it was voted down at the last town meeting. Paving the pathway would destroy one of Bedford’s crown jewels, and we worry that most people in this town are unaware of the devastating implications of this project. The unpaved bikeway helps to preserve the last remnants of Bedford’s rural beauty. Especially since the pandemic started, the ability to ride the unpaved trail with its beautiful trees and shady cover in the hot weather is so soothing. On the unpaved trail, you meet many other walkers and bicyclists who seem to be in the same mindset. They are there to take in the unique and beautiful nature that the trail offers.
An Obituary: John Doucette
John Doucette passed away on August 17, 2022. A former resident of Bedford, Mr. Doucette was a loyal supporter of Matignon and Boston College hockey, and a long-suffering Red Sox fan who was happy he lived at least until 2004, and much beyond. Services were private. Click this link to...
