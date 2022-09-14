Read full article on original website
WTRF
St. Michael Parish School steps up to help Wheeling charity with food drive
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Students at St. Michael Parish School stepped up Friday to help a local charity in need. The Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center notified the school on Wednesday that their situation was dire–they were almost out of food. Students immediately went to work on a food...
WTRF
West Virginia Days of Hope begins with prayers and walk
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The West Virginia Days of Hope weekend kicked off with an interfaith service at 3 p.m. Friday at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, with clergy members from four different faiths speaking on four different parts of recovery—action, respect, compassion and hope. “We have to respect each...
Welcome to Mountaintop: Dignitaries gather at Mountaintop Beverage facility
MORGANTOWN -- “Welcome to Mountaintop,” Jeff Sokal said Friday afternoon, drawing cheers from 100 or so people gathered in the shadow of a behemoth structure perched like a crown atop th. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WTRF
West Virginia delegate presents grant to Marshall County Flag Football Association
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, recently presented the Marshall County Flag Football Association with a $3,000 grant to help them with purchasing new bleachers. Reynolds, who first was elected to the Legislature in 2020, was able to secure the funds through the Local Economic Development Assistance program,...
West Virginia school district removes pride flags
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
Ritchie Elementary goes blue after acing WV standardized test
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The normally green Ritchie Elementary Hornets were decked in blue Thursday, after students excelled on their standardized tests with flying colors. Last year’s 3rd through 5th grade students earned a ‘blue’ score on reading and math in West Virginia’s General Summative Assessment. That means they did extremely well—with more than 80 […]
WTRF
Project BEST hosting 7th Annual Construction Jobs and Career Fair
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Project BEST is hosting their 7th Annual Construction Jobs and Career Fair on Wednesday, September 21 at Wheeling Park’s Ice Rink, Wheeling Park, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. More than 17 local schools will be bringing more than 500 students interested in learning...
West Virginia tattoo shop offering $60 tats with half the sales going to an animal shelter
Looking to get your first or maybe your next tattoo? A shop in Moundsville, West Virginia might be the place for you. Devil Dog Tattoos is hosting a fundraiser benefitting the Marshall County Animal Shelter on October 8. Tattoos will be $60, and you will need to select from the flash created by the shop […]
Mountaintop Beverage to create hundreds of jobs in Mon County
WVDA welcomed the beverage manufacturing facility, Mountaintop Beverage, to Morgantown on Friday, which is expected to bring up to a thousand jobs to the state.
WTRF
Ribbon cut on businesses at Bluewave Center
FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) The ribbon has officially been cut at the Bluewave Center in Follansbee. The old Follansbee Middle School was repurposed and is flourishing!. Currently the building houses Empowered Yoga, Mindset2wellness, Fresh Twist, SYNA Bluewave, and a 24 hour fitness gym powered by SYNA. Each business is unique.. like...
Metro News
West Virginia Department of Education name Teacher, School Service Personnel of the Year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Education named the Teacher of the Year and School Service Personnel of the Year on Tuesday during a ceremony at the State Culture Center. Amber Nichols, a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, has taught for 21 years. Nichols...
WDTV
Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
WTRF
WVU inducts 2022 Hall of Fame class
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — They’re teammates, history makers, and now, hall of famers. WVU football legends Tavon Austin, Stedman Bailey and Geno Smith were inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame together Saturday, alongside five other all-time Mountaineer greats in various sports. While Austin and Smith didn’t attend...
voiceofmotown.com
Former West Virginia Player Leads the Nation in Receiving
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers have been hurt multiple times over the past several years by players leaving the program, entering the transfer portal and going on to play for other teams. Ali Jennings played wide receiver for the Mountaineers from 2019-2020 seasons, finishing with 26...
A look at Amendment 2: the Property Tax Modernization Amendment
MORGANTOWN – Today we look at the second of four constitutional amendments that will be before West Virginia voters in November. Amendment 2 is called the Property Tax Modernization Ame. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Daily Athenaeum
Far fewer students returned to WVU this fall, officials say
Despite an increase in first-time freshmen, far fewer students returned to West Virginia University this semester, according to school administrators. Provost Maryanne Reed said in a Faculty Senate meeting Monday that the decline in retention is expected to be the most “significant” in recent years. “The less good...
WTRF
WVU draws with Coastal to open Sun Belt
Mountaineers earn point in physical clash with Chanticleers. This match had a little bit of everything, except for some goals. West Virginia men’s soccer played its first match in the Sun Belt Conference on Friday against Coastal Carolina, finishing 0-0 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. Two contrasting teams clashed...
voiceofmotown.com
Fire Neal Brown Protests in Morgantown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Several West Virginia students gathered outside of the Mountainlair on the campus of West Virginia University today to voice their frustrations with the Mountaineers football program. West Virginia has started 0-2 for the first time since 1979 and many believe that head coach Neal Brown...
WTRF
Anderson named new Steubenville chief of police
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Steubenville City Council voted unanimously to name Ken Anderson, a 29-year veteran of the force, as the new police chief. Anderson’s appointment follows former chief Bill McCaffery’s retirement last week. McCafferty served as chief of police for 21 years. Drug arrests are up,...
WTRF
West Virginia granted $150 million for road work in every county
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed the Special Session 4 Road Bill at their Special Session Monday night. This bill approves the transfer of $150 million in surplus revenue funds to the Department of Transportation to pave the secondary roads in every county in West Virginia.
