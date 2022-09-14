ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Follansbee, WV

WTRF

West Virginia Days of Hope begins with prayers and walk

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The West Virginia Days of Hope weekend kicked off with an interfaith service at 3 p.m. Friday at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, with clergy members from four different faiths speaking on four different parts of recovery—action, respect, compassion and hope. “We have to respect each...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia school district removes pride flags

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ritchie Elementary goes blue after acing WV standardized test

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The normally green Ritchie Elementary Hornets were decked in blue Thursday, after students excelled on their standardized tests with flying colors. Last year’s 3rd through 5th grade students earned a ‘blue’ score on reading and math in West Virginia’s General Summative Assessment. That means they did extremely well—with more than 80 […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Project BEST hosting 7th Annual Construction Jobs and Career Fair

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Project BEST is hosting their 7th Annual Construction Jobs and Career Fair on Wednesday, September 21 at Wheeling Park’s Ice Rink, Wheeling Park, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. More than 17 local schools will be bringing more than 500 students interested in learning...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Ribbon cut on businesses at Bluewave Center

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) The ribbon has officially been cut at the Bluewave Center in Follansbee. The old Follansbee Middle School was repurposed and is flourishing!. Currently the building houses Empowered Yoga, Mindset2wellness, Fresh Twist, SYNA Bluewave, and a 24 hour fitness gym powered by SYNA. Each business is unique.. like...
FOLLANSBEE, WV
WDTV

Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU inducts 2022 Hall of Fame class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — They’re teammates, history makers, and now, hall of famers. WVU football legends Tavon Austin, Stedman Bailey and Geno Smith were inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame together Saturday, alongside five other all-time Mountaineer greats in various sports. While Austin and Smith didn’t attend...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Former West Virginia Player Leads the Nation in Receiving

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers have been hurt multiple times over the past several years by players leaving the program, entering the transfer portal and going on to play for other teams. Ali Jennings played wide receiver for the Mountaineers from 2019-2020 seasons, finishing with 26...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Far fewer students returned to WVU this fall, officials say

Despite an increase in first-time freshmen, far fewer students returned to West Virginia University this semester, according to school administrators. Provost Maryanne Reed said in a Faculty Senate meeting Monday that the decline in retention is expected to be the most “significant” in recent years. “The less good...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU draws with Coastal to open Sun Belt

Mountaineers earn point in physical clash with Chanticleers. This match had a little bit of everything, except for some goals. West Virginia men’s soccer played its first match in the Sun Belt Conference on Friday against Coastal Carolina, finishing 0-0 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. Two contrasting teams clashed...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Fire Neal Brown Protests in Morgantown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Several West Virginia students gathered outside of the Mountainlair on the campus of West Virginia University today to voice their frustrations with the Mountaineers football program. West Virginia has started 0-2 for the first time since 1979 and many believe that head coach Neal Brown...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Anderson named new Steubenville chief of police

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Steubenville City Council voted unanimously to name Ken Anderson, a 29-year veteran of the force, as the new police chief. Anderson’s appointment follows former chief Bill McCaffery’s retirement last week. McCafferty served as chief of police for 21 years. Drug arrests are up,...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF

West Virginia granted $150 million for road work in every county

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed the Special Session 4 Road Bill at their Special Session Monday night. This bill approves the transfer of $150 million in surplus revenue funds to the Department of Transportation to pave the secondary roads in every county in West Virginia.
WETZEL COUNTY, WV

