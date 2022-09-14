ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ home run, Ryan Helsley’s immaculate inning

The St. Louis Cardinals had a historic night in their 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Albert Pujols is turning back the clock as the 42-year-old is in a race to become the fourth player to reach 700 home runs before he wraps up his 22-year MLB career. In the sixth inning, Pujols belted his 698th homer to tie the game. This came two days after Pujols became the third player to hit for 2,200 RBI, with the other two being Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,213).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yadier Molina Had The Perfect Mask To Celebrate History

Last night, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made some history. The two St. Louis Cardinals legends made their 325th start together as a battery dating back to Wainwright’s first career start on April 6, 2007. It all started with Wainwright filling in as the closer during the 2006 postseason...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yadier Molina Had The Perfect Gear To Honor A Legend

Roberto Clemente Day means a lot to players around Major League Baseball, especially those born in Puerto Rico, where Clemente was from. The same can be said for Yadier Molina, who along with St. Louis Cardinals teammates Paul Goldschmidt, Albert Pujols, and Adam Wainwright, sported the iconic No. 21 for last night’s game.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Milwaukee, WI
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy