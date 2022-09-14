Read full article on original website
Biden unsettles Marine Band members by campaigning for Democrats at official event where they played
EXCLUSIVE: President Biden unsettled members of the U.S. Marine Band when he campaigned for Democrats at an official White House event where they played, a source familiar with the inner workings of the band told Fox News Digital. On Tuesday, Biden visited the Keystone State with the Marine Band in...
Trump said Dr. Oz will 'lose' the Pennsylvania Senate race without a course correction and questioned how the longtime TV personality could be lagging in polls: report
Trump expressed concerns about the state of Dr. Oz's Pennsylvania Senate campaign, per Rolling Stone. Trump questioned how the ex-talk show host is lagging in the polls given his high name recognition. The ex-president even asked allies if public polling in the race is "phony," per the report. Former President...
Fox News
Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman
Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?
CNN's SE Cupp says Dem candidate Fetterman given a ‘total pass’ from the press in Senate race against Oz
S.E. Cupp, a self-proclaimed conservative and CNN contributor who often focuses on criticizing former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party as a whole, took a surprising stance during a "S.E. Cupp: Unfiltered" a webisode uploaded to CNN.com Wednesday. In her monologue, she defended GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz...
Stimulus update 2022: New $2,000 one-time payments could be sent out in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania's leadership is pressuring the state's General Assembly to approve a program that would send $2,000 checks directly to the state's residents.
Brit Hume: Legitimate Doubts Have Been Raised About Whether John Fetterman Is In A Position To Hold The Office Of Senator
Brit Hume, Senior political analyst for Fox News Channel joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the state of the closely watched Penvioanna Senate race between LT. Governor John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz. Brit gave his analysis by saying,. “Well, as a rule, guy. And past campaigns that I’ve...
Below average, Joe: Photos show small crowd at Biden and Fetterman Labor Day rally
A small group of supporters gathered in Pennsylvania for a rally hosted by President Joe Biden and Senate candidate John Fetterman on Monday as the president sought to seize on recent party wins to gain momentum ahead of the November election.
Fetterman torched for saying ‘poorer’ people, ‘minorities’ less likely to have ID to vote: ‘Completely racist'
Conservatives on Twitter responded forcefully to a clip in which Pennsylvania Lt. Governor and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman claimed that ID shouldn’t be required to vote because "poorer" people and "people of color" are "less likely to have their ID." Critics accused Fetterman’s own comments of being...
Trump’s most unhinged speech yet and what we learned in Pennsylvania about the midterms
Over the weekend, your reporter headed to Northeast Pennsylvania for former president Donald Trump’s first rally since the FBI searched his home in Mar-a-Lago in Wilkes-Barre. Shortly before that, The Independent went to a Pennsylvania Democratic Party office opening in Scranton– aptly located on Biden street, given the president’s Scranton roots–with Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Democrats’ nominee for governor.Pennsylvania is, of course, one of the biggest battlegrounds. Mr Trump notably filed more than 40 lawsuits in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election to dispute the results, which Mr Shapiro successfully fought back, making him a big target during the rally. One...
In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race
With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
Fetterman's press secretary tweeted she was 'mortified' to be American, made insensitive remarks on minorities
Pennsylvania Senate Democratic nominee John Fetterman's campaign press secretary said she was "mortified to be an American" after the 2016 presidential election and shared potentially insensitive remarks about Africans and Indians in past posts shared to social media. In a series of tweets, most of which stem from her time...
President Biden, First Deschedule Marijuana, Then Come To Pittsburgh: Pennsylvania's John Fetterman To Biden Ahead Of Labor Day Visit
Recently, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a U.S. Senate candidate for the Democratic party, called on President Joe Biden to deschedule marijuana from its classification as a Schedule I drug, which is reserved for drugs that have "no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse," and work to decriminalize it.
Trump-backed Mehmet Oz says he would have certified Biden's presidential victory in 2020: 'I would not have objected to it'
"By the time the delegates and those reports were sent to the US Senate, our job was to approve it, which is what I would have done," Oz, who is running for the US Senate in Pennsylvania, said.
Donald Trump blasts Philadelphia, President Biden during rally for Doug Mastriano, Dr. Oz in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (CBS) -- Former President Donald Trump took the stage on Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to back candidates for two major Pennsylvania races: GOP candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano, and Republican senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz. Before Trump stepped on stage, thousands of his staunch supporters anxiously waited...
Fetterman leads over Oz in Pennsylvania Senate poll, while economy tops list of important issues
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, D-Pa., is the choice candidate in the Pennsylvania Senate race over Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz, according to recent polls that indicate how voters feel about the two dueling candidates two months ahead of the November election. A CBS News/YouGov survey suggests that Oz is five percentage...
Dr. Oz slams Fetterman for agreeing to debate five weeks after start of early voting: 'Cheating voters'
Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz took sharp aim at his opponent, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, for failing to agree to appear at a debate until weeks after the start of early voting. Oz has pressured Fetterman for weeks to settle on a debate time, and the two are...
Fetterman commits to Pennsylvania Senate debate on Oct. 25
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman announced on Wednesday that he will take part in a televised debate on Oct. 25 in Harrisburg, Pa. The debate will be hosted by The Hill’s parent company Nexstar Media Group. The debate will air on Nexstar stations WPXI in Pittsburgh, WHTM in Harrisburg/Lancaster/Lebanon/York, WPHL in Philadelphia, WTAJ in Johnstown/Altoona/State College, WBRE and WYOU in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, WJET and WFXP in Erie, and WYTV in Youngstown, Ohio.
