Real Homes

How much does a new front door cost?

Need to know how much a new front door costs? A brand-new front door is one of the most important choices you'll make for the exterior of your home. It needs to tick several boxes that are crucial to your home's security, insulation, and curb appeal. It really is well worth your while to do proper research before setting your front door budget: you get what you pay for with doors. Considering that a front door should last you many, many years before it needs to be replaced again you should invest as much as you can.
The Independent

9 best handheld vacuums that will make quick clean-ups a breeze

There’s no denying it – vacuum cleaners are getting smaller by the day, the best example of which is the trend for handheld vacuums. And opting for smaller versions no longer means sacrificing power, thanks to powerful motors, streamlined suction and longer battery life.Handheld vacuums are especially suitable for smaller areas, but they’re brilliant for quick clean-ups, too – consider keeping one in the car and one in a kitchen cupboard for quick spruce-ups of high traffic areas. Key factors to consider include dust bin size, battery life and the ease with which filters can be changed. With smaller vacuums,...
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Messy Linen Closet with Wire Shelves Gets a Whole New Look for $400

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a mostly utilitarian space, linen closets don’t have to look like they belong in a magazine spread. The most important thing is that it serves up the towels, bedding, or toiletries that you need to grab with ease. Having it look aesthetically pleasing is the cherry on top.
