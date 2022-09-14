ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lollapalooza, Riot Fest And Other Big Festivals Could Require Chicago Park District Board Approval Under Proposal

By Melody Mercado
Block Club Chicago
Block Club Chicago
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Block Club Chicago

A TikTok Historian And Englewood Artist Are Launching South Side Neighborhood Tours To ‘Change The Perspectives’

ENGLEWOOD — Chicago’s famed urban historian and an award-winning social justice artist are joining forces to take neighbors on tours exploring the history of Greater Englewood. Shermann “Dilla” Thomas, best known as 6figga_dilla on TikTok, and Folded Map Project founder Tonika Johnson will host the Greater Englewood History...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grant Park, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
blockclubchicago.org

Northwestern’s $130 Million Bronzeville Clinic, 43 Green And Black-Owned Dispensary Get Key City Backing

GRAND BOULEVARD — A slate of big projects throughout the Near South Side are moving forward after getting key city backing Thursday. The city’s Plan Commission approved proposals for a $130 million Northwestern Medicine outpatient facility in Bronzeville’s Cottage Grove Avenue corridor; the second phase of 43 Green, a transit-oriented, mixed-use project near the Green Line; a Black-owned dispensary in South Loop; and a new residential development.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Park District#Lincoln Park#Local Life#Lollapalooza#Localevent#Festival
fox32chicago.com

Here's what's happening this weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO - From festival fanatics to food connoisseurs, there's an event for everyone's taste this weekend in Chicago. Here's a list of some events you don't want to miss:. Riot Fest returns to Douglas Park this Friday through Sunday. Headliners include My Chemical Romance, Misfits, Nine Inch Nails and Ice Cube.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NASCAR
suburbanchicagoland.com

Cicero names Natalie Baeza as the Pageant Queen for Mexican Independence 2022-23

Cicero names Natalie Baeza as the Pageant Queen for Mexican Independence 2022-23 On Thursday, September 8, under an atmosphere of celebration and joy at the Cicero Community Center, the Cicero Mexican Cultural Committee held its annual election for the Queen of Cicero. Indiana University student Natalie Baeza, 22, was crowned...
CICERO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

North Park Village Advisory Council asks residents to take online survey as part of new community engagement and planning process for 155-acre NPV

The North Park Village Advisory Council has launched a three-year planning initiative that asks residents to take an online survey, whose results could shape the future of the 155-acre site at 5801 N. Pulaski Road that includes senior housing and a nature center. “We want as much responses as possible...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Elk Grove Village divided over plan that would move students to different schools in name of equity

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A proposal to restructure the Elk Grove Village School District has a community divided.Some of the changes include moving students to different schools based on their grade level in the name of equity, according to school officials.CBS 2's Marybel González spoke to parents and educators on both sides of the debate.In a serene park in Elk Grove Village, a group of parents meets often to discuss the hotly-debated school proposal.They oppose the plan by Community Consolidated School District 59 to reconfigure its schools into grade level centers – where some schools would house kindergarten through...
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Palos Park’s annual Autumn in the Park kicks off today

6:00 to 10:30 pm – Food Vendors, Beer, Wine and Spirits. 7:30 to 10:30 pm – Musical Entertainment –Hairbangers Ball – Main Stage. Noon to 12:30 pm – The Amazing Bob – magician show – Kids Area. 12:30 to 2:00 pm – House...
PALOS PARK, IL
Block Club Chicago

Aldermen, Residents Rip CTA On Ghost Trains And Buses As Agency President Skips Public Hearing

CHICAGO — Aldermen grilled CTA leaders during a City Council hearing Wednesday as complaints mount about unreliable service on the city’s public transportation system. The hearing before the council’s transportation committee comes as riders increasingly report ghost trains and buses, less service on their routes, security concerns and other problems on public transit.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Volumes Bookcafe Reopens In New Wicker Park Location This Week After Neighbors, Volunteers Band Together To Help

WICKER PARK — A beloved bookstore and cafe is reopening in Wicker Park almost a year and a half after owners closed its original location in the neighborhood. Volumes Bookcafe, 1373 N. Milwaukee Ave., is planning a soft launch this week while aiming for an official opening Saturday, depending on when it receives a final certificate from the city, co-owner Rebecca George said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police activity shuts down streets in Highland Park; people living nearby asked to stay inside

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A police situation in Highland Park made it tough to get around Friday afternoon – right at the time kids were coming home from school.Police would not say what was happening, but they closed off part of St. Johns Avenue near Lincoln Avenue.Officials said people living nearby should stay in their homes.However, they also said they incident is limited to something going on in one house, and no one else is in danger.North Shore School District 112 notified parents that kids who live in the area may stay at school until it is clear.As of 8:30 p.m., St. Johns Avenue remained closed from Lincoln Avenue to Wade Street.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy