Lollapalooza, Riot Fest And Other Big Festivals Could Require Chicago Park District Board Approval Under Proposal

Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No OtherIBWAAChicago, IL
blockclubchicago.org
As Touhy Park’s Tent City Swells, Park District Closes Its Field House And Moves Programs
ROGERS PARK — The Park District closed the field house at Touhy Park, the site of a growing tent encampment, this week. Touhy Park’s field house at 7348 N. Paulina St. was closed to the public Monday and its fall programs moved to nearby Pottawatomie Park, according to local park and city officials.
A TikTok Historian And Englewood Artist Are Launching South Side Neighborhood Tours To ‘Change The Perspectives’
ENGLEWOOD — Chicago’s famed urban historian and an award-winning social justice artist are joining forces to take neighbors on tours exploring the history of Greater Englewood. Shermann “Dilla” Thomas, best known as 6figga_dilla on TikTok, and Folded Map Project founder Tonika Johnson will host the Greater Englewood History...
Mexican Independence Day Chicago: Celebrations lead to traffic gridlock downtown, more expected
The city has been prepping for this, encouraging people to celebrate Mexican Independence Day peacefully.
Uptown’s Clarendon Park Community Center, Once Facing Wrecking Ball, Kicks Off $13 Million Overhaul
UPTOWN — One of Uptown’s historical buildings is undergoing a massive renovation after years of neighbor efforts to preserve it. City officials helped break ground Tuesday on the renovation of the Clarendon Park Community Center, a 106-year-old field house once threatened with demolition. The city and Park District...
blockclubchicago.org
Northwestern’s $130 Million Bronzeville Clinic, 43 Green And Black-Owned Dispensary Get Key City Backing
GRAND BOULEVARD — A slate of big projects throughout the Near South Side are moving forward after getting key city backing Thursday. The city’s Plan Commission approved proposals for a $130 million Northwestern Medicine outpatient facility in Bronzeville’s Cottage Grove Avenue corridor; the second phase of 43 Green, a transit-oriented, mixed-use project near the Green Line; a Black-owned dispensary in South Loop; and a new residential development.
Things to do in Chicago this weekend
Music festivals will combine with autumn street festivals this weekend, as Chicago area residents soak up what’s left of the warm weather. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson reports.
Private Lot Booting Could Soon Be Legal In All Of Chicago As Controversial Ordinance Clears Huge Hurdle, Heads To City Council
CHICAGO — A City Council committee gave the thumbs up Thursday to a controversial plan to let companies boot cars in private parking lots citywide — and charge as much as $170 to remove the dreaded device. Private lot booting — different from boots attached to cars on...
18 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Riot Fest, Beverly Art Walk And More Fun
CHICAGO — Riot Fest begins Friday in Douglass Park as part of a packed weekend of events in Chicago. You can celebrate fall, Mexican independence, take in several neighborhood art shows and much more. Still making your weekend plans? Here’s a roundup of fests, shows and more:. Riot...
Why are so many of the best US public school districts in Chicago's northern suburbs?
I've been researching public school district quality for fun because I think they drive real estate prices. I noticed that pretty much perennially, the northside suburbs of Chicago dominate the national rankings. New trier, glenbrooks, highland park, vernon hills etc.
fox32chicago.com
Here's what's happening this weekend in Chicago
CHICAGO - From festival fanatics to food connoisseurs, there's an event for everyone's taste this weekend in Chicago. Here's a list of some events you don't want to miss:. Riot Fest returns to Douglas Park this Friday through Sunday. Headliners include My Chemical Romance, Misfits, Nine Inch Nails and Ice Cube.
Do-Over Diner In Ukrainian Village Closing 2 Months After Replacing Jeff & Judes Deli
UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — A late-night diner on the border of Ukrainian Village and Humboldt Park will close this month after just a few weeks in operation. Do-Over Diner, 1024 N. Western Ave., opened in mid-July in the former Jeff & Judes deli space. The space was previously home to the Lockdown Bar and Grill.
Program Helps Chicago Ex-Con Turn Life Around, Begin Career in Construction
A passion for carpentry and woodworking led Rudy Morales to an unexpected career in construction, a path he never could have imagined taking due to a troubled past, and now he's proud to be working on one of the city's most noteworthy projects. "I always dreamed to work in a...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Cicero names Natalie Baeza as the Pageant Queen for Mexican Independence 2022-23
Cicero names Natalie Baeza as the Pageant Queen for Mexican Independence 2022-23 On Thursday, September 8, under an atmosphere of celebration and joy at the Cicero Community Center, the Cicero Mexican Cultural Committee held its annual election for the Queen of Cicero. Indiana University student Natalie Baeza, 22, was crowned...
nadignewspapers.com
North Park Village Advisory Council asks residents to take online survey as part of new community engagement and planning process for 155-acre NPV
The North Park Village Advisory Council has launched a three-year planning initiative that asks residents to take an online survey, whose results could shape the future of the 155-acre site at 5801 N. Pulaski Road that includes senior housing and a nature center. “We want as much responses as possible...
Elk Grove Village divided over plan that would move students to different schools in name of equity
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A proposal to restructure the Elk Grove Village School District has a community divided.Some of the changes include moving students to different schools based on their grade level in the name of equity, according to school officials.CBS 2's Marybel González spoke to parents and educators on both sides of the debate.In a serene park in Elk Grove Village, a group of parents meets often to discuss the hotly-debated school proposal.They oppose the plan by Community Consolidated School District 59 to reconfigure its schools into grade level centers – where some schools would house kindergarten through...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Palos Park’s annual Autumn in the Park kicks off today
6:00 to 10:30 pm – Food Vendors, Beer, Wine and Spirits. 7:30 to 10:30 pm – Musical Entertainment –Hairbangers Ball – Main Stage. Noon to 12:30 pm – The Amazing Bob – magician show – Kids Area. 12:30 to 2:00 pm – House...
Aldermen, Residents Rip CTA On Ghost Trains And Buses As Agency President Skips Public Hearing
CHICAGO — Aldermen grilled CTA leaders during a City Council hearing Wednesday as complaints mount about unreliable service on the city’s public transportation system. The hearing before the council’s transportation committee comes as riders increasingly report ghost trains and buses, less service on their routes, security concerns and other problems on public transit.
Volumes Bookcafe Reopens In New Wicker Park Location This Week After Neighbors, Volunteers Band Together To Help
WICKER PARK — A beloved bookstore and cafe is reopening in Wicker Park almost a year and a half after owners closed its original location in the neighborhood. Volumes Bookcafe, 1373 N. Milwaukee Ave., is planning a soft launch this week while aiming for an official opening Saturday, depending on when it receives a final certificate from the city, co-owner Rebecca George said.
nadignewspapers.com
Former Saint Wenceslaus School on Chicago’s Northwest Side to be converted into 36 apartments under proposal
The former Saint Wenceslaus School, 3425 N. Lawndale Ave., in the Avondale community would be converted into 36 apartments under a proposal that the Zoning Board of Appeals is scheduled to hear at its Friday, Sept. 16, meeting. The school closed in the 1990s, and in 2021 the parish merged...
Police activity shuts down streets in Highland Park; people living nearby asked to stay inside
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A police situation in Highland Park made it tough to get around Friday afternoon – right at the time kids were coming home from school.Police would not say what was happening, but they closed off part of St. Johns Avenue near Lincoln Avenue.Officials said people living nearby should stay in their homes.However, they also said they incident is limited to something going on in one house, and no one else is in danger.North Shore School District 112 notified parents that kids who live in the area may stay at school until it is clear.As of 8:30 p.m., St. Johns Avenue remained closed from Lincoln Avenue to Wade Street.
