Lynchburg, VA

Benzinga

'You're Blowing This:' Donald Trump's Wife Melania Was Convinced He Was 'Screwing Up,' New Book Says

Former first lady Melania Trump was worried about the way her husband, former President Donald Trump, was handling the COVID-19 pandemic, says a new book. What Happened: Melania was “rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up,” according to a new book by New York Times correspondent Peter Baker and his wife New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser, CNN reported. The book titled “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021” is set to publish on Tuesday.
POTUS
shefinds

Mike Pence Just Spoke To The Media About The DOJ's Investigation Of Donald Trump As Rumors Of A Presidential Run Rage

As the walls continue to close in on Donald Trump Mike Pence wants to distance himself. The twice-impeached former president, 76, is currently being investigated for allegedly obstructing justice and violating the Espionage Act (as he reportedly took classified documents home with him), and Pence, 63, is appearing to keep his lips sealed on the matter as much as possible.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Trump’s Second Term Would Look Like This

Ever since the U.S. Senate failed to convict Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 insurrection and disqualify him from running for president again, a lot of people, myself included, have been warning that a second Trump term could bring about the extinction of American democracy. Essential features of the system, including the rule of law, honest vote tallies, and orderly succession, would be at risk.
POTUS
The Independent

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Obama ‘blew it’ because Trump was elected after him

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has suggested that former President Barack Obama’s eight years in office was marked by failure because he was succeeded by his polar opposite: Donald Trump.The primetime host of The Ingraham Angle delivered her take on Wednesday night while complaining about what she considered breathless coverage of the 44th president’s visit to the White House for a ceremony unveiling portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obama.“It’s one of those days, when the media pretends that Obama was a totally successful president,” said Ms Ingraham, labelling him “the establishment’s last real chance”.“And Obama, I...
POTUS
Salon

Biden White House pulls a "this you" tweet on Marjorie Taylor Greene's past PPP loan

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Republicans who have spent the past 24 hours freaking out over President Joe Biden's announcement of a limited college debt jubilee for some Americans are now being met with receipts of their own hypocrisy. The official White House Twitter account is calling out specific Republican congressmen who saw Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the height of the COVID pandemic completely forgiven.
POTUS
The Associated Press

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Horseback riding with Ronald Reagan. Yachting with Bill Clinton. Sipping tea with Joe Biden. Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96, had met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson, who did not visit Britain during his presidency. Biden was the 13th and final U.S. president to meet the woman whose reign spanned seven decades.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Obama returns to White House, where he's upstaged Biden before

Former President Barack Obama is stepping back into the political spotlight before November's midterm elections with a message to voters about the importance of protecting democracy. But although Obama's message conforms with President Joe Biden's own renewed warnings, he risks casting a shadow over his onetime second-in-command just as the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trump news – live: Hillary Clinton mocks Melania as Trump border wall charity fraud case ramps up

A Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit ex-president Donald Trump filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had improper ties to the Russian government.Speaking of legal trouble, the fallout continues in a case where New York prosecutors allege We Build the Wall Inc, a nonprofit that aimed to fund Donald Trump’s signature border wall, ripped off its donors. Kris Kobach, a current Kansas attorney general candidate and former board of directors members with the group, resigned from his position, announcing the move the day...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Biden’s coming Trump stump

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Max. If you’ve been following any number of Democratic operatives on Twitter the past few days, you...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

