AOL Corp
Pence says he was ‘not afraid but angry’ on Jan. 6 as Trump’s mob hunted him down: book
Former Vice President Mike Pence writes in a forthcoming memoir that he was “not afraid ... but angry” as a mob of Trump extremists searched for him in the Capitol on Jan. 6. The onetime loyal lieutenant to former President Donald Trump said he believes the MAGA rioters...
'You're Blowing This:' Donald Trump's Wife Melania Was Convinced He Was 'Screwing Up,' New Book Says
Former first lady Melania Trump was worried about the way her husband, former President Donald Trump, was handling the COVID-19 pandemic, says a new book. What Happened: Melania was “rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up,” according to a new book by New York Times correspondent Peter Baker and his wife New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser, CNN reported. The book titled “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021” is set to publish on Tuesday.
Mike Pence Just Spoke To The Media About The DOJ's Investigation Of Donald Trump As Rumors Of A Presidential Run Rage
As the walls continue to close in on Donald Trump Mike Pence wants to distance himself. The twice-impeached former president, 76, is currently being investigated for allegedly obstructing justice and violating the Espionage Act (as he reportedly took classified documents home with him), and Pence, 63, is appearing to keep his lips sealed on the matter as much as possible.
'Morning Joe' Taunts Trump Backers After Sen. Lindsey Graham Warns Of Riots
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was sharply criticized Monday after he ominously warned of “riots in the streets” if the Department of Justice dares file charges against Donald Trump for ignoring the Presidential Records Act and stashing top secret records at his home. “Just try it,” Joe Scarborough of...
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Trump says he won’t pick Pence as running-mate in 2024: ‘Mike committed political suicide’
Former president Donald Trump says in a new book that he will not pick his former vice president Mike Pence to serve as his running mate if he launches another White House bid in 2024. Mr Trump made the remarks in The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021, written...
Trump’s Second Term Would Look Like This
Ever since the U.S. Senate failed to convict Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 insurrection and disqualify him from running for president again, a lot of people, myself included, have been warning that a second Trump term could bring about the extinction of American democracy. Essential features of the system, including the rule of law, honest vote tallies, and orderly succession, would be at risk.
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Obama ‘blew it’ because Trump was elected after him
Fox News host Laura Ingraham has suggested that former President Barack Obama’s eight years in office was marked by failure because he was succeeded by his polar opposite: Donald Trump.The primetime host of The Ingraham Angle delivered her take on Wednesday night while complaining about what she considered breathless coverage of the 44th president’s visit to the White House for a ceremony unveiling portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obama.“It’s one of those days, when the media pretends that Obama was a totally successful president,” said Ms Ingraham, labelling him “the establishment’s last real chance”.“And Obama, I...
Biden White House pulls a "this you" tweet on Marjorie Taylor Greene's past PPP loan
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Republicans who have spent the past 24 hours freaking out over President Joe Biden's announcement of a limited college debt jubilee for some Americans are now being met with receipts of their own hypocrisy. The official White House Twitter account is calling out specific Republican congressmen who saw Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the height of the COVID pandemic completely forgiven.
Secret Service emails show agency passed along Pelosi threat after Capitol breached
An independent government watchdog has obtained emails showing that the Secret Service was aware of a threat to Nancy Pelosi before the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, but only informed Capitol Police hours after the attack had begun.
From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Horseback riding with Ronald Reagan. Yachting with Bill Clinton. Sipping tea with Joe Biden. Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96, had met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson, who did not visit Britain during his presidency. Biden was the 13th and final U.S. president to meet the woman whose reign spanned seven decades.
Washington Examiner
Obama returns to White House, where he's upstaged Biden before
Former President Barack Obama is stepping back into the political spotlight before November's midterm elections with a message to voters about the importance of protecting democracy. But although Obama's message conforms with President Joe Biden's own renewed warnings, he risks casting a shadow over his onetime second-in-command just as the...
Donald Trump reportedly kept hundreds of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago – as it happened
Florida and New York go to the polls as Democrats seek to defend their congressional majority in November
WATCH: Hillary Clinton trolls Clarence Thomas over 'retiring' and mocks Melania Trump
Hillary Clinton poked fun at several well-known politicians and conservatives, particularly trolling former first lady Melania Trump and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for controversial news stories that emerged over the summer.
White House says Biden 'doing a lot more' than Trump 'to secure the border'
Pressed to defend Vice President Kamala Harris’s contention in a weekend interview that the border is secure, President Joe Biden’s top spokeswoman said the administration is doing better on that front than its predecessors. The U.S. government encountered at least 1.66 million migrants entering the southwestern border without...
White House: Lindsey Graham's Riot Threat Proves Biden's 'Semi-Fascism' Remark
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the senator's remarks are exactly "what the president was referring to" when he made the "semi-fascism" comment.
Trump news – live: Hillary Clinton mocks Melania as Trump border wall charity fraud case ramps up
A Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit ex-president Donald Trump filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had improper ties to the Russian government.Speaking of legal trouble, the fallout continues in a case where New York prosecutors allege We Build the Wall Inc, a nonprofit that aimed to fund Donald Trump’s signature border wall, ripped off its donors. Kris Kobach, a current Kansas attorney general candidate and former board of directors members with the group, resigned from his position, announcing the move the day...
POLITICO
Biden’s coming Trump stump
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Max. If you’ve been following any number of Democratic operatives on Twitter the past few days, you...
Donald Trump flies to Washington, D.C., visits Trump National Golf Club
In about four weeks, former president Donald Trump will once again host a golf tournament at one his properties the New York area. This time it’ll be the Aramco Team Series women’s event, which is scheduled for Oct. 13-15 at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point. At the...
Rubio walks the Mar-a-Lago line
He's sticking his neck out to downplay the DOJ's probe of Donald Trump. He's also leading oversight on the Senate's most famously bipartisan committee.
