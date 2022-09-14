Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Major Port Arthur health department project moves forward following $9.3M renovation agreement
City leaders approved a contract to renovate the site of the future Port Arthur Health Department. Earlier this week, council gave the green light to N&T Construction Company Inc. of Beaumont for renovations at 5860 9th Ave. The building once housed the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. The...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont Police Department working to fill dispatcher positions
BEAUMONT — The job of emergency dispatchers is one of the most stressful jobs anyone can hold. Their response is crucial in saving lives. Beaumont Police Department is dealing with a demand for 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers know filling the vacancies won't happen overnight. However, in the meantime, many of...
Port Arthur News
TcDOT announces U.S. 69 lane closures for Friday
Port Arthur and Mid County motorists can expect delays Friday along U.S. 69. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, there will be alternating lane closures along U.S. 69 southbound from SH73 to 39th Street from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. The closures are necessary due to scheduled construction.
KFDM-TV
United Way disappointed in Beaumont city council's decision on Cares Act funds
BEAUMONT — The United Way of Beaumont and North Jefferson County says it's disappointed in the city of Beaumont after United Way asked for funds from the Cares Act to use to help the Beaumont residents. City councilmembers say the budget is tight, and although they'd like to help,...
fox4beaumont.com
Gator Country owner in Jefferson County victim of identity theft
Sept. 15, 2022 — Identity theft can happen to anyone, anywhere, at anytime. One local business in Jefferson County is experiencing that firsthand. KFDM/Fox 4's Aaron Mack takes us to Gator Country to learn more.
'All clear' given to West Brook High School following bomb threat, shelter in place lifted
BEAUMONT, Texas — West Brook High School was given the all clear after a bomb threat was faxed into the school on Friday morning. Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley told 12News units were sent to the high school to assist Beaumont Independent School District police. Other law enforcement agencies, including Fire Marshals, helped to make sure the building was safe.
12newsnow.com
Lamar State College Port Arthur hosting 2nd Annual 'De Colores' festival on Friday
The event will run from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Woodrow Wilson Early College High School. Attendees can enjoy free food and a talent show.
City officials, parents speak out at Beaumont ISD school board meeting following viral West Brook High School assault
BEAUMONT, Texas — The fight in a bathroom at West Brook High School was a topic of discussion at the Beaumont Independent School District board meeting Thursday evening. Parents spoke out, calling for from the district following the violence. Superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen says violent actions like the fight...
12newsnow.com
Partly cloudy, isolated showers Friday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Partly cloudy, hot with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Winds: East 5-10 mph.
Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History
Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
Beaumont ISD officials plan to crack down on bad behavior after viral assault at West Brook High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Independent School District officials are speaking out and pushing for change after an assault at West Brook High School. The incident even got a mention by FOX News' Tucker Carlson Tuesday night but showed the wrong video. The Beaumont Independent School District released a statement...
KFDM-TV
Orange County Sheriff's Office makes two major drug busts
ORANGE COUNTY — Two major drug busts took place in Orange County. An Alfa Romeo packed with marijuana -- almost 100 pounds of it in plain view. The driver was stopped along the I-10 corridor. And another case involved a man arrested on federal heroin charges. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya...
Hemp has been legal in Texas for three years. This summer put its profitability to the test
TAYLOR, Texas — The drought in Central Texas hit many crops, but one farmer said the recently legalized hemp crop survived for the most part. E3 Agriculture's hemp farm near Taylor is being harvested for the spring crop. "This is a 32-acre hemp plot, primarily for fiber," said founder...
Port Arthur News
See how Port Arthur nurse is providing tuition-aided opportunities for in-demand field
Qualified Port Arthur residents may soon have the chance to become a certified nurse’s aide with financial help from the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation. Earlier this week, the PAEDC board approved an agreement with Angel’s Devine Touch to administer CNA training. The agreement allows the PAEDC to reimburse the training facility for tuition costs for qualifying Port Arthur residents, which will be based on annual income, according to information from the PAEDC.
12newsnow.com
Mostly sunny, hot and dry Thursday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs around 90. Winds: East 5-10 mph.
October forecast: Here’s the Central Texas outlook
Recent improvement in the drought may go the other direction again as one of our wettest months looks drier.
fox4beaumont.com
Parents, students voice safety concerns following West Brook H.S. bathroom attack
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Independent School District board meeting Thursday night was the first since a student was attacked in a bathroom at West Brook High School. The meeting offered the first chance for Beaumont ISD trustees to hear from the superintendent and the public on the bathroom attack at the high school.
Port Arthur News
Carjacking suspects tied to Port Arthur and Mid County extradited to Guadalupe County
Four local males have been taken to Guadalupe County on warrants related to a carjacking in Seguin. Jy’Quez Turner, 17, and Kendrick Hardwell Jr., 17, both of Port Arthur; and brothers Chase Dean Shearin, 18, and Caden Dean Shearin, 19, of Port Neches were extradited Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff Captain Crystal Holmes said.
Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
Orange County K9 to receive vest to protect against bullet, stab wounds
ORANGE, Texas — A four-legged "deputy" in Orange County is getting a new protective vest thanks to a national non-profit group dedicated to supporting police dogs. "K9 Phoenix" will be getting a brand new protective vest designed to protect him from bullet and stab wounds according to a Facebook post by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
