Read full article on original website
Related
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville tennis win puts Lions at only undefeated team in two counties
WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Lady Lions were the only unbeaten left in Allegany and Steuben County play. Back on their home court Friday, it would remain as such, as they took four victories out of the five matches that were showcased against visiting Alfred-Almond, including a sweep of the doubles matches to fuel a 4-1 decision that saw them record their sixth straight win to begin the season.
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville swimming dominates Olean to start season 3-0
OLEAN — 48 hours removed from a dominant finish in the water against the Hornell Lady Red Raiders, the Wellsville Lady Sea Lions kept the momentum rolling off to the west on Thursday. With a strong beginning under wraps to start the night, Wellsville would follow with an even stronger end to the meet, as they left Olean with a massive 122-60 win over the host Lady Huskies.
Union-Endicott rolls past Horseheads in Section final rematch
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Union-Endicott beat Horseheads 32-7.
Binghamton puts up a strong fight against Corning, Hawks pull away in the end
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Corning beat Binghamton 62-37.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vestal falls in close contest against Elmira
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Elmira beat Vestal 42-34.
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville football falls to Finney/Northstar, 50-22; Cuba-Rushford drops game to Batavia Notre Dame
WELLSVILLE — The Friday Night Lights were back on in the Lion’s Den, as Wellsville returned home to continue the search for their first win on the season with a meeting against C.G. Finney/Northstar in store for Week 3. After a bright and early start right out of...
wellsvillesun.com
Fillmore volleyball wins; B-R, Houghton soccer pick up key victories
FILLMORE — The Class D3 Finals was an all-Allegany County spectacle put on display. With both teams being separated by just a five-minute drive down the road from one another, Houghton Academy and Fillmore got together on Thursday to do it all over again. Like the previous three battles...
wellsvillesun.com
Corrinne V. Priday, 92, Scio
Corrinne V. PRIDAY, 92, of Scio, NY, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville. Born January 2, 1930, in Buffalo, she was the daughter of Leonard and Corrinne Kneis Mitchell. On December 4, 1953, in Kenmore, she married Richard N. Priday, who predeceased her on January 24, 2013. She graduated from Saint Mary of Sorrows in Buffalo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wellsvillesun.com
Rosetta Harriet Ost, Scio
Rosetta Harriett Ost passed away on September 7, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital. She was the daughter of late Oma Hand Ost and Darwin Ost. Rosetta was a devout servant to the Lord. Rosetta worked for many years in nursing homes as an Aid. She was also known for her...
ithaca.com
Flying Circles Around Cayuga
Cayuga Lake is a birding mecca for those in the know. Visitors with an interest in all things avian may make the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (159 Sapsucker Woods Road, https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home) their first stop—with good reason since it is a world-renowned facility and a great day trip on its own—but local birders know there are a dozen other incredible sites circling Cayuga that offer opportunities to see a large variety of migratory, breeding, and nesting birds, every season. Here are the twelve must-go spots, for birding around Cayuga Lake this fall. We’ll start in Ithaca and make our way up the east side of the lake and then down the west side. One quick note before we start off: many of these sites have information kiosks where you can obtain more birding information than we’re able to provide here.
Local Teen Buys Bakery
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
wellsvillesun.com
A Tribute to William A. (Bubba) Greene
From: Ron Taylor, President – Allegany County Historical Society. Shortly after I started my first personal website on History of Allegany County 22 years ago I had an offer of material to add about the Andover area from William A. “Bubba” Greene of Andover. I accepted and before many days had passed I had a huge amount of material to add to my website which developed into www.alleganyhistory.org . During the next 20+ years a day hardly went by that an email did not supply more!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“Better” Than the Ice Cream Made by Pat Mitchell in Endicott?!?
Many people who grew up in the Endicott area contend ice cream has never been the same since Pat Mitchell retired from the business after serving up thousands of cones for decades. But there are some ice cream lovers in the region who claim you can actually get something better...
ithaca.com
When Ithaca Rode Shotguns
For many years, if anyone outside the region had heard of Ithaca, it was very likely because of either Cornell University or the guns of the Ithaca Gun Company. Now, except for its reputation among gun owners and collectors, Ithaca Gun has mostly receded into local history. Only the smokestack remains as a physical reminder of the factory, and issues surrounding redeveloping the site have swirled for years, but the story of the company’s rise and decline are an important part of Ithaca’s heritage.
thevillagerny.com
Borderland Fest. in East Aurora
Fall festivals are on the horizon, and that includes WNY favorite Borderland Music and Arts Festival this weekend September 17- 18, with VIP Party Friday, September 16. Celebrating its 5th year, this festival celebrates the rich history and renaissance of the region with a two-day music and cultural festival in scenic Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. This year’s lineup includes Portugal the Man, The Flaming Lips, Michael Franti and Spearhead along with several others.
earnthenecklace.com
Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge Leaving WHAM-TV: Where Are the Rochester Anchors Going?
People of Rochester have been watching the WHAM-TV anchors Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge since 1990. They are 13 WHAM News’ longest-running anchor duo with huge followers. When the people of Rochester learned about Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge leaving WHAM-TV, they were naturally sad. The anchors announced their decision to depart from the station recently. Here’s what the anchor duo said about their decision.
wellsvillesun.com
ASC Culinary Arts to be featured at Garlic Festival
Pictured: Alfred State students at last years Garlic Fest. ALFRED, NY, September 16, 2022 – This weekend Alfred State Culinary Arts students and faculty will be on display at the Cuba Garlic Festival. Visit the Stinkin’ Rose tent on Sept. 17 and 18 to see them in action.
Legal challenge looms against DEC for permitting regional waste transfer facility
ITHACA, N.Y.—County Line Materials Recovery Facility, a not-yet operational waste transfer facility in Cayuta, was permitted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to accept municipal and commercial waste. They were also permitted to transfer the resulting leachate to the Ithaca Area Wastewater Treatment Facility (IAWWTF)
‘Not giving up’: Rochester man unable to find veterinary care for sick dog
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – With staffing shortages still felt in a number of different professions, the veterinary industry is no exception. As a result, some clinics have had to turn animals and their owners away. Some in our community are having trouble finding a veterinarian who will accept new patients. Reinaldo Sanchez of Rochester has […]
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: House with Garage in Friendship NY is for sale, view slideshow
Hardwood floors, fireplace, an easy walk to school. This home has over 1,400 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bathroom. Enter this home from the covered front porch which leads into the living room with a fireplace. The dining room features slider doors that lead out to the back covered patio. There are hardwood floors in both the living and dining room. The kitchen is bright and efficient.
Comments / 0