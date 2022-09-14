Read full article on original website
Related
tripsavvy.com
Amtrak Restoring Canceled Trains After Strike Averted
After 20 hours of negotiation talks, freight rail companies and unions have reached a tentative agreement to avert a strike that would have drastically affected Amtrak's long-distance service. "The tentative agreement reached tonight is an important win for our economy and the American people," said President Joe Biden in a...
U.S. rail strike averted, but labor deal faces tough union votes
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration secured a tentative deal on Thursday to avert a railway strike that could have wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy, but union members angered by tough work conditions have yet to ratify the agreement.
Will the U.S. Be Able to Sustain a Railroad Worker Strike?
Railroad workers in the U.S. are planning to strike big time, a move that could majorly disrupt the nation’s ground freight supply chain. An estimated 90,000 unionized workers could participate in the strike as a means to demand change. Article continues below advertisement. From wage matters to work rules,...
The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained
It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biden says tentative railway labor deal has been reached, averting a strike
President Joe Biden said Thursday a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a potentially devastating strike before the pivotal midterm elections.
Rail workers win key concessions in deal to prevent strike
Railroad workers secured a deal Thursday that will deliver 24% raises and $5,000 bonuses over five years and it will also address some of their concerns about strict attendance rules and time off.The deal that's retroactive to 2020 will give rail workers the biggest raises they've seen in more than four decades. But the concessions related to working conditions may prove to be more important to them. The nation's biggest railroads, including Norfolk Southern, CSX, BNSF, Union Pacific and Kansas City Southern all negotiated jointly with 12 unions.Railroad workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for...
America is already feeling the consequences of a looming nationwide rail strike
America's freight railroads have already stopped accepting shipments of hazardous and other security-sensitive materials because of the looming threat of a strike Friday.
AOL Corp
‘Amtrak Joe’ averts rail strike with last-minute deal after months of negotiations
WASHINGTON — On July 12, a dozen unions representing 115,000 freight railroad workers voted to strike over pay and labor conditions, a move that would disrupt supply chains and imperil travel, since Amtrak shares track with freight carriers in much of the country. In stepped President Biden, once known...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The rail strike that wasn't
It was a tough week for the rail industry — but there's now a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike over pay and working conditions that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." The current contract will remain in place until the vote is over — and that tally might take weeks, The Washington Post notes. Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
freightwaves.com
We haven’t completely dodged a ‘disastrous’ rail strike, rail workers say
Everyday Americans rejoiced Thursday morning when they learned a “disastrous” rail strike would be averted. President Joe Biden announced that rail companies and rail workers’ unions had come to a tentative agreement — avoiding a seemingly inevitable work stoppage that could have begun Friday at 12:01 a.m.
AOL Corp
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of potential freight rail shutdown
WASHINGTON — Amtrak said it has canceled all long-distance passenger trains scheduled for Thursday ahead of a potential freight rail shutdown as rail workers and freight companies remain at a stalemate in contract negotiations. The passenger rail service's heavily used Northeast Corridor will largely be spared of the cancelations,...
Biden announces deal to avert crippling railroad strike: ‘A win for tens of thousands of rail workers’
A tentative deal between labour unions representing railroad workers and a group of the largest freight rail carriers in the US is being hailed as a significant win for the Biden administration after the last-minute agreement averted a strike that would have paralysed supply chains across the country.In a statement, President Joe Biden said the agreement — which must be approved by labour unions — is “a win for tens of thousands of rail workers who worked tirelessly through the pandemic to ensure that America’s families and communities got deliveries of what have kept us going during these difficult...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ConsumerAffairs
Rail lines and unions head off a potentially devastating strike
The U.S. economy dodged a pretty big bullet. With time running out before a nationwide rail workers strike, the two sides reached a tentative settlement in the early hours of Thursday morning. Economists warned that a shutdown of the nation’s freight lines would make inflation even worse, interrupting supply chains...
beefmagazine.com
Ag groups welcome agreement to avoid rail strike
Railroad and rail union representatives have reached a preliminary agreement in time to avert a nationwide rail shutdown in advance of Friday’s deadline. The action was welcomed by those in the agricultural sector who had already begun to see slowdowns in shipments of fertilizer and ethanol and expressed concerns over the impact to the economy.
Union Leaders and Rail Companies Have Reached a Tentative Deal to Avert a Strike
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Thursday morning, rail companies and union leaders reached a tentative deal that will avert a strike or lockout that could have begun as soon as Friday. The question now is whether union members will accept the deal when it is put to a vote.
Time Out Global
NSW transport minister is threatening to take rail workers to court amid Opal reader shutdown
The latest instalment of the drama between the Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) and the State Government – specifically, transport minister David Elliot – could potentially lead to the union being sued by Elliot. The story has more twists and turns than a snake with a bellyache but long story short, the union last week announced they will be turning off Opal readers at major stations "indefinitely" from Wednesday, September 21 as part of ongoing industrial protests.
Comments / 0