wkzo.com
CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 community level
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Centers for Disease Control says Calhoun County is one of 14 Michigan counties that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level for this week. That’s an increase from eight counties last week. The other counties at a high level are Clare, Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton,...
14 MI counties see “high” COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
WILX-TV
Your Health: A new treatment for cancer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For people with cancer, chemo and radiation can be life-saving, but they can also cause serious side effects. “I lost all of my hair. I lost my eyelashes. I lost my eyebrows,” said Jenifer Briley. “I didn’t tolerate food for a while. I ran fevers. I had bone pain.”
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Coldwater Fire Department among those helped by MGU grant program
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Michigan Gas Utilities is awarding $10,000 to help Michigan public safety agencies purchase lifesaving equipment. The funding is part of MGU’s Rewarding Responders Grant program. Through the program, MGU has donated more than $65,000 since 2015. This year’s recipients include the Coldwater Fire Department,...
Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman
Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
lansingcitypulse.com
A federal subsidy costs a tenant her East Lansing apartment
When COVID came sweeping through Ingham County, Maria Yokich-Grebner’s job as a dental billing specialist stopped for a time. When the dental office reopened, it was slow. Patients were spaced out, and many would not come in for appointments out of fear of contracting COVID. Her hours were cut....
wtvbam.com
Sturgis woman convicted on St. Joseph County drug charges
CENTREVILLE, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Sturgis woman was convicted on Tuesday in St. Joseph County Circuit Court for being in Possession of Methamphetamine and Hydrocodone. 52-year-old Stephani Webb is facing up to ten years in prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced on October 21. Webb was convicted following...
WWMT
St. Joseph County infant had meth in system and other signs of abuse
CENTREVILLE, MICH. — A St. Joseph County infant had drugs in his system, broken bones and fever of over 104 degrees when he was rushed to a Sturgis Hospital on Aug. 8, according to probable cause documents filed in a child abuse case against the infant's mother. Amanda Wood...
Ex-fire chief ‘shocked and devastated’ by his termination, attorney says
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI -- The former fire chief of the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department is “shocked” that he was fired this week. Former Kalamazoo Township fire chief David J. Obreiter’s reaction to his employment termination came through his attorney Friday.
Michigan marijuana grows ask state to slow corporate ‘green rush’
Michigan marijuana prices are plummeting, striking fear into small growers who’ve invested nearly everything to join the state’s young and volatile market that some say is being consumed by big corporate business in a “race to the bottom.”. They cited the deep-pocket capabilities of large, multi-state corporate...
One of Michigan’s Most Dastardly Criminals: Silas Doty, 1800-1876
One of the most reprobate characters to ever reside in Michigan was the (dis)honorable Silas Doty. Doty was born in St. Albans, Vermont on May 30, 1800 and is believed to have been brought up by strict Christian parents. He became a troublesome kid and soon dabbled in thievery, burglary, larceny, and counterfeiting.
WNEM
MDOT: Coldwater overpass not damaged after hit Thursday in Genesee County, plans to rebuild
GENESEE, Co., (WNEM) A frequently hit Genesee County overpass on I-75 will be rebuilt with an additional two feet of clearance. Crews are monitoring and assessing the damage after it was hit by a garbage truck traveling on I-75 Thursday morning. One side of the highway was closed while crews...
Single-lane closure coming to I-94 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A single-lane closure is coming to eastbound I-94 in Jackson County. The lane closure from Elm Road to U.S. 127 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, is being done for maintenance, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is part...
wtvbam.com
MSP still investigating July discovery of machete on Behnke Road in Coldwater Township
COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police continue to investigate the discovery of a machete on Behnke Road near Garfield Road in Coldwater Township. Troopers from the Michigan State Police post in Marshall say the machete was found in early July. It is described as having a...
wtvbam.com
Charges filed following alleged strangulation incidents at North Michigan Avenue residence
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis resident has been charged with two felony counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and a misdemeanor count of Domestic Violence following a pair of alleged strangulation incidents earlier this week in Coldwater. An arraignment was held...
WWMTCw
Fire chief, battalion chief abruptly fired in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Tightlipped firefighters walked out of a special meeting at Kalamazoo Township's Eastwood fire station Wednesday, offering little more than "no comment" about what was talked about inside. Kalamazoo Township Fire chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac were both fired hours earlier, according to...
wtvbam.com
Driver accused of shooting at police during pursuit charged in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Monroe man who is accused of shooting at police officers during a multi county chase was formally charged with seven counts in Calhoun County on Thursday. Calhoun County on line court records show 39-year-old Alan James Golematis is facing charges of assault intent...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
Speeding in Michigan? Your Next Ticket May Come Via Traffic Cam, Not Trooper
We've all seen the signs in construction zones regarding fines for speeding, especially when workers are present, but for some those signs seem to be more of a "guideline" than an actual rule. However, you may want to pay serious attention the next time you're driving through a construction zone...
