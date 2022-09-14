Read full article on original website
‘A deplorable assault’: Man charged with violent civil rights attack at MBTA station
BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday afternoon for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and attacking another man at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak, 29, is charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and assault and battery. His bail was set at $2,500 and his previous bail on an open case out of BMC’s Central Division has been revoked.
Jonathan Perry of Peabody accused of assaulting, kidnapping woman and possessing ‘ghost gun’, officials say
A Peabody man accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman and possessing a “ghost gun,” was arraigned in Lowell District Court Wednesday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said. Jonathan Perry, 22, was charged with kidnapping, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding...
29-Year-Old Boston Man Charged In Homophobic Beating At MBTA Station: DA
A 29-year-old Boston man faces civil rights and assault charges after authorities said he attacked a caused a man head injuries during a beating earlier this month at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak is accused of shouting homophobic slurs at two men at Andrew Station platform on Sept. 5 just...
WMUR.com
Bail denied for woman accused of helping fiancé in robbery, home invasion
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A woman accused of taking part in a convenience store robbery and home invasion in Hampstead was denied bail Thursday. A court hearing Thursday went over the role Camille Knox allegedly played in the incident. Police said she helped Jose Robles, her fiancé, rob a convenience store before the two broke into the Hampstead home.
liveboston617.org
Boston Police B-3 Anti-Crime Unit Arrest Repeat Firearm Offender in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Kingston Cafe Suffers Two Separate Acts of Thievery & Both Caught on Camera
Last week at The Kingston Mall, a woman was caught on camera stealing a tip jar from a new business in the food court, leading a fellow business owner to share the footage in hopes of finding the alleged culprit. The woman was apprehended a few days later, but a new set of thieves struck again, and Jalens Cafe has had enough.
fallriverreporter.com
Rehoboth Police, DEA-New Bedford, Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force, Seekonk Police, arrest man on drug distribution charges
Several local agencies combined to make a drug arrest on Thursday morning. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brian Ramos, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Officers from the Rehoboth Police Department, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Agency New Bedford Office, The Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force and Seekonk Police Department, served a search warrant at a home on Allens Lane in Rehoboth.
bpdnews.com
Drug Control Unit Executes Search Warrant Charges Male with Drug Trafficking
On September 15, 2022, at approximately 12:30 P.M., Officers assigned to the District B-3 Drug Control unit, along with the C-11 Drug Control Unit, executed a search warrant and arrested Michael Johnson, 65, of Boston, in the area of South Bay Mall. After an investigation, Officers applied for and were...
whdh.com
Case worker assaulted at Suffolk County Jail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A case worker at the Suffolk County Jail was assaulted by a detainee, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department. The worker was assaulted Thursday during a routine session “in which she was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position,” a spokesperson said. Officers immediately responded, subduing and removing the detainee. They also assisted the employee before she taken to a hospital for observation.
Man arrested following 4-car Auburn crash, charged with driving truck at officer
AUBURN — A Houston man, initially sought for shoplifting at Home Depot, was arrested on various charges after he allegedly caused two accidents and lurched his U-Haul box truck toward an officer who was outside his cruiser, police said. John Riggs Davis, 47, was taken into custody after his U-Haul crashed at Route...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire police warn of increasing number of sextortion cases
FREMONT, N.H. — Police in Fremont are warning about an uptick in blackmail threats on popular social media apps relate to sextortion. Sextortion happens when intimate photos are exchanged through social media or text, and one person threatens to share them publicly unless they're paid. "Over the last four...
foxbangor.com
Boston man arrested on drug charges after concerned citizens trigger MDEA investigation
ROCKLAND — A Boston man is in custody in Knox County after being arrested in connection with the distribution of cocaine through Knox and Waldo counties. The MDEA says residents of several areas in Waldo and Knox County reported suspected illegal activities that concerned them. That triggered an investigation and then the arrest of 29-year-old Bernard Holmes-Fox, as well as the identification of other local and out-of-state drug traffickers.
WCVB
Suspect pleads guilty in connection with death of woman found in lake
WORCESTER, Mass. — A man first charged four years ago has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a woman found in Massachusetts lake. Joseph Dalrymple, 27, was first arrested and charged in 2018 in connection to the death of Marlene Bleau, who was first found in Worcester’s Lake Quinsigamond.
Man shot multiple times outside Fitchburg convenience store
FITCHBURG — A Fitchburg man is recovering after he was shot outside a convenience store Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. at M&M Variety Store at 330 Water St. The 35-year-old city resident sustained gunshot wounds to his right bicep, the right side of his neck and...
Woman killed after a collision with a school bus in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A local woman was killed after a serious crash involving a school bus on Thursday morning. Shrewsbury Police and fire responded to South Quinsigamond Ave. at May St. just before 11 a.m. for a car vs. school bus. Police said there were no students on the...
Elderly woman killed after being struck by a box truck in Rockport
ROCKPORT, Mass. — Police investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Rockport after a woman was struck by a small box truck Friday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Railroad Avenue. Upon arrival officers observed an elderly female being attended to by the truck’s driver and two...
WCVB
Rental truck slams into parked vehicles at Route 1 car dealership
SAUGUS, Mass. — One person was taken into police custody following a wild crash involving a rental van and several vehicles at a Saugus, Massachusetts, car dealership. The crash happened early Friday morning on the northbound side of Route 1 near the Auto House. Ali-Raza Najafi, the owner of...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts woman arrested after pizza rage incident, charged with bribery, narcotics
“Lenita Barbosa, 35, of Dorchester was upset that her food order was not completed in a timely manner. She ripped the cash register from it’s electrical wiring, and threw it on the floor. We had occasion to meet up with her and arrested her for vandalism and disturbing the...
Foxborough Police searching for suspect accused of an armed bank robbery
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help after a bank was robbed in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon. Foxborough Police say they responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Bank of America on School Street just after 1:30 p.m. Out of an abundance of caution, nearby schools were requested to “stay in place” while a search for the suspect commenced, according to authorities. Law enforcement officials believe the suspect has since fled the area in a vehicle.
Police Arrest Marlborough Woman at 3 a.m. in Framingham Playground
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested aMarlborough woman at a Framingham playground early Wednesday morning, September 14. A police officer was doing a check of the Arlington Street park & playground at 2:57 a.m. and encountered a Marlborough woman and another individual, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The police...
