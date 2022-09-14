ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

‘A deplorable assault’: Man charged with violent civil rights attack at MBTA station

BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday afternoon for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and attacking another man at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak, 29, is charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and assault and battery. His bail was set at $2,500 and his previous bail on an open case out of BMC’s Central Division has been revoked.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Bail denied for woman accused of helping fiancé in robbery, home invasion

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A woman accused of taking part in a convenience store robbery and home invasion in Hampstead was denied bail Thursday. A court hearing Thursday went over the role Camille Knox allegedly played in the incident. Police said she helped Jose Robles, her fiancé, rob a convenience store before the two broke into the Hampstead home.
HAMPSTEAD, NH
Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
liveboston617.org

Boston Police B-3 Anti-Crime Unit Arrest Repeat Firearm Offender in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Rehoboth Police, DEA-New Bedford, Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force, Seekonk Police, arrest man on drug distribution charges

Several local agencies combined to make a drug arrest on Thursday morning. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brian Ramos, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Officers from the Rehoboth Police Department, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Agency New Bedford Office, The Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force and Seekonk Police Department, served a search warrant at a home on Allens Lane in Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH, MA
whdh.com

Case worker assaulted at Suffolk County Jail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A case worker at the Suffolk County Jail was assaulted by a detainee, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department. The worker was assaulted Thursday during a routine session “in which she was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position,” a spokesperson said. Officers immediately responded, subduing and removing the detainee. They also assisted the employee before she taken to a hospital for observation.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire police warn of increasing number of sextortion cases

FREMONT, N.H. — Police in Fremont are warning about an uptick in blackmail threats on popular social media apps relate to sextortion. Sextortion happens when intimate photos are exchanged through social media or text, and one person threatens to share them publicly unless they're paid. "Over the last four...
FREMONT, NH
foxbangor.com

Boston man arrested on drug charges after concerned citizens trigger MDEA investigation

ROCKLAND — A Boston man is in custody in Knox County after being arrested in connection with the distribution of cocaine through Knox and Waldo counties. The MDEA says residents of several areas in Waldo and Knox County reported suspected illegal activities that concerned them. That triggered an investigation and then the arrest of 29-year-old Bernard Holmes-Fox, as well as the identification of other local and out-of-state drug traffickers.
KNOX COUNTY, ME
Public Safety
WCVB

Suspect pleads guilty in connection with death of woman found in lake

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man first charged four years ago has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a woman found in Massachusetts lake. Joseph Dalrymple, 27, was first arrested and charged in 2018 in connection to the death of Marlene Bleau, who was first found in Worcester’s Lake Quinsigamond.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Rental truck slams into parked vehicles at Route 1 car dealership

SAUGUS, Mass. — One person was taken into police custody following a wild crash involving a rental van and several vehicles at a Saugus, Massachusetts, car dealership. The crash happened early Friday morning on the northbound side of Route 1 near the Auto House. Ali-Raza Najafi, the owner of...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Foxborough Police searching for suspect accused of an armed bank robbery

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help after a bank was robbed in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon. Foxborough Police say they responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Bank of America on School Street just after 1:30 p.m. Out of an abundance of caution, nearby schools were requested to “stay in place” while a search for the suspect commenced, according to authorities. Law enforcement officials believe the suspect has since fled the area in a vehicle.
