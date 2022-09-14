Read full article on original website
Related
President Joe Biden to meet with Brittney Griner's family Friday at White House
It's been over 200 days since WNBA star Brittney Griner was arrested on drug charges while traveling to Russia to play with her international team. Since then, the Phoenix Mercury center has been handed down a nine-year prison sentence after being found guilty of drug possession and smuggling in August.
Griner, Whelan families to meet Biden amid US-Russia talks
President Joe Biden plans to meet at the White House on Friday with family members of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom remain jailed in Russia, senior administration officials told The Associated Press.The separate meetings are to be the first in-person encounter between Biden and the families and are taking place amid sustained but so far unsuccessful efforts by the administration to secure the Americans' release. The administration said in July that it had made a “substantial proposal” to get them home, but despite plans for the White House meetings, there...
How Mississippi’s Governor Made the Jackson Water Crisis Worse
Hurrying to drop off her rent check near her home in Jackson, Mississippi, Jasmine Roberson took a deep breath and did the math: She was seven days late, which took an extra $70 out of her already empty bank account. She has a looming $500 car payment, three boys to feed, a gas tank to fill, utilities. And she has to cover all of this and more with a week less of wages in her pocket, all because a lack of drinking water forced her to make a choice: caring for her children after schools and daycares closed or going...
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of Favre welfare money
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Newly revealed text messages show how deeply a Mississippi governor was involved in the state paying more than $1 million in welfare money to Brett Favre to help fund one of the retired NFL quarterback’s pet projects. Instead of the money going to help low-income families in one of the nation’s poorest states, as intended, it was funneled through a nonprofit group and spent on a new $5 million volleyball facility at a university that the football star and the governor both attended. One of the texts from 2017 showed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who left office in 2020, was “on board” with the arrangement. The state is suing Favre and others, alleging they misspent millions of dollars in welfare money. The director of the nonprofit has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in Mississippi’s largest public corruption case in decades. The texts were in documents filed Monday in state court by an attorney for the nonprofit, known as the Mississippi Community Education Center. Messages between Favre and the center’s executive director, Nancy New, included references to Bryant. The documents also included messages between Bryant and Favre and Bryant and New.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
On This Day: O.J. Simpson arrested for Vegas robbery
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1620, the Mayflower left Plymouth, England, with 102 passengers, bound for America. In 1810, Mexico began its war of independence against Spain. In 1940, Congress passed the first peacetime draft in U.S. history, requiring the registration of all men 21...
NFL・
Brittney Griner's Wife And Paul Whelan's Sister Meet With Joe Biden In Oval Office
President Joe Biden sat down in the Oval Office with Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan’s sister Elizabeth late Friday, Reuters reported. Biden conducted separate meetings to assure the families that their loved one “are at front of mind,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
Comments / 0