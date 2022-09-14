ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Hershey’s Chocolate World to celebrate Halloween early

By James Wesser
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PChpU_0hvm9aOD00

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time ever, Hershey’s Chocolate World will be having seven weeks of spooky fun for all ages.

According to a release, all Halloween experiences at the attraction will start on Sept. 17.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WHTM Morning Weather

The trick-or-treat trail is back and revamped for some eerily delicious good ties. This year, guests should expect a sweet and nostalgic gateway for everyone of all ages to relive memories of going trick or treating. Three stops of the trail are in Chocolate World, while the rest of the stops are in Hersheypark.

Hershey’s brings Reese’s Stuff Your Cup to Times Square

Also, the Hershey Trolley Works experience gets a fun Halloween makeover. All treats and no tricks, you can experience the special Halloween edition for seven full weeks.

Hersheypark will also be open every weekend from Sept. 17 to Oct. 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Dark Nights at Hersheypark: What to expect

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Brand new to Hersheypark Halloween this year is the Dark Nights experience. This is described by Hersheypark as a frightfully immersive haunt experience that will begin at 6 p.m. every night the park is open. Hersheypark Halloween runs on select days from Sept. 17 to Oct. 30. The event consists of […]
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Hersheypark, Chocolate World’s Halloween attractions open this weekend

The spooky season is about to begin in Hershey. Both Hersheypark’s new Dark Nights Halloween event and Chocolate World’s Halloween themed attractions open Sept. 17. The Dark Nights is a four acre expansion of Hersheypark. It will include four haunted house areas - The Descent, Creature Chaos, Twisted Darkness and Haunted Coal Mine - and three “scare zones” - Darkstone’s Hollow, the Valley of Fear, and the Midway of Misery. The scare zones are included in general Hersheypark admission, but the haunted houses require a separate Dark Nights ticket.
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County farm opens fall attractions for family fun

LANCASTER, Pa. — With fall just around the corner, corn mazes, pumpkin patches and apple picking season is quickly approaching as well. Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Paradise Township, Lancaster County, officially kicked off its fall season Friday. There are more than 60 farm-fun activities and rides, including trains,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Hershey, PA
Hershey, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Hershey, PA
Sports
FOX43.com

York Bakery nearly sells out of goods after opening

YORK, Pa. — Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off today and many are heading to bakeries, festivals, and more to celebrate. A family and Dominican-owned bakery opened up recently in York. They're already selling out on goods. Franceci's Bakery, located on 15 North Penn Street, offers different treats, but owner...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

LIST: Pumpkin patches around the Midstate

(WHTM) — One of the most fun things to do when the fall season arrives, is carving a pumpkin. But before you do that, you need to get your pumpkin first. The Midstate has plenty of options for pumpkin patches. abc27 has compiled a list of pumpkin patches that can get you into the autumn spirit!
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hershey Trolley Works#Hersheypark#Nexstar Media Inc
abc27.com

Harrisburg Backyard Comedy Show to take place this weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, a Midstate man wants to make you laugh!. It all started from his backyard, but it’s really grown over the past few months. Thomas Johnson started his comedy show from his backyard and will be having his comedy show this weekend.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Primanti Bros opening Hanover location with free sandwich give-away

HANOVER, Pa. — To earn free sandwiches for a year all you have to do is be one of the first 100 customers at Primanti Bros. new location!. Primanti Brothers Restaurant and Bar is celebrating the opening of its newest location by giving away free sandwiches for a year to the first 100 customers through the door at the new Hanover restaurant, located at 300 Eisenhower Drive.
HANOVER, PA
WTAJ

Harry Connick Jr. to kick off tour in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Harry Connick, Jr. is coming to the Hershey Theatre on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. He will be kicking off his 2022 holiday tour in The Sweetest Place on Earth. “A Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour” invites fans to celebrate the holidays as Connick Jr. Crosses the country. The tour starts in Hershey […]
HERSHEY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania town vying to save rare dog breed from going extinct

…save a 500-year-old rare dog breed from going extinct. SIMILAR STORIES: What are Pennsylvanian’s favorite dog breeds? Here are the top 5. NorthCentralPa.com reports how residents in Lewisburg have come together to form the Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club, USA as a means to preserve the Portugese Barbado de Terceira, “one of the world’s rarest dog breeds.”
LEWISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Stony Valley driving tour will not be held this fall; Blue Mountain to be highlighted

The Pennsylvania Game Commission will not be holding a Stony Valley driving tour this fall. Instead, a 6-mile tour of State Game Lands #210 in Berks County will be offered. “The State Game Lands 211 Driving Tour will not be conducted this year in order to direct the public to the extensive habitat improvement projects the agency has been conducting on SGL 210,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission communications director Travis Lau in an email to LebTown.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Lottery $3 million scratch-off ticket sold

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery says a $3 million scratch-off ticket was sold in Chester County. The ticket was sold at Wawa on East Gay Street, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date. Winners are advised […]
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg upends Carlisle in Week 4

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg rolled through Carlisle 44-15 during week four on Friday, Sept. 16. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 […]
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

ASH’N Cigar & Whiskey Bar to open this month at North Cornwall Commons

ASH’N Cigar & Whiskey Bar is expected to open in the North Cornwall Commons complex by the end of the month. The new cigar bar will be located at 115 Springwood Drive, Suite 100, with hours seven days a week from noon until midnight. As the name suggests, ASH’N Cigar & Whiskey Bar also plans to serve liquor through a license picked up from Gary’s Sports Bar & Grill, now pending with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

America's Largest RV Show returns to Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — America's Largest RV Show kicks off its 53rd annual RV expo in Dauphin County on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Everything from small pop-up campers to large luxury coaches. Industry professionals are also presenting seminars on RV maintenance, safety, and travel tips throughout the five-day event. Officials...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy