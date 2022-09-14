ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Historical Society Features BHS National History Students and Old Billerica Road History ~ 2pm onSeptember 25, 2022

Two exciting topics will be presented at the Bedford Historical Society’s September 25 meeting, to begin at 2 PM in The Great Room of Old Town Hall, 16 South Road. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available at 2 PM (if covid rules permit); speakers will begin around 2:30 PM after short announcements and introductions by Society President Tom Kinzer.
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Explained ~ An Update ~ How Did Bedford Day Begin?

Editor’s Note: Bedford Explained: Bedford Day ~ How Did it Start, and Why? was originally posted on September 21, 2017. It’s that time of year again, Bedford Day. A day where you learn all the things about Bedford you never knew. There are kids, animals, trucks, food, and more. I personally love the simultaneous joy of the children and the disappointment of the parents after the goldfish is won. It’s always a lot of fun and I look forward to it every year. But the “every year” part got me thinking?
The Bedford Citizen

Select Board Gets a Jump on Town Meeting Warrant

Special Town Meeting is scheduled for Nov. 14 – almost nine weeks away. But there are only seven articles on the warrant, so the Select Board voted most of their recommendations at Monday night’s board meeting. The board won’t close the warrant until Sept. 26, although Aug. 31...
The Bedford Citizen

Alleged Voyeurism Incident is Under Investigation

The Bedford Police responded to Fayette Road on 9/11/2022 for a past incident of a male party looking into the caller’s window. The caller had video recordings of the incident. The subject in the incident has been identified. There was no arrest, but detectives are conducting a follow-up investigation.
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford’s New Artists Directory ~ Are You Included?

The new Bedford Artist Directory is available on both the Bedford Cultural Council and Bedford Cultural District websites. Check it out… You may be surprised at how many residents share your interests!. Compiled by the Bedford Cultural Council and Cultural District Partnership, the Bedford Artist Directory includes people, performance...
The Bedford Citizen

Supporting Bike Path Extension Improvement to West Bedford

I was age 42, living in Bedford, before I saw the logic of biking, and began fair weather commuting along Rt.62 to my job in West Concord. Today, 50 years later, I biked my measured 10 mile loop to the Market Basket in South Billerica, up Rt. 3A to O’Connor Hardware, back 3A to Lexington Rd. and home to Bedford. Though I think our streets are reasonably safe, I do prefer to ride the Minuteman bikeway, as my access to Cambridge and via the T into Boston. A plus is access at Alewife to a roofed, locked, place to shackle my bike.
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Specious Argument about Reformatory Branch Trail

~Submitted by Dan Smythe Jr. If the argument used in support of the Minuteman Bikeway Extension is that Town Meeting has repeatedly voted in support of the project. Old Town Meeting votes in support of a project are not a valid reason for supporting it. The scope of this project has been greatly expanded over the years. This project has changed, so the argument that we must support it because it was supported in the past is not valid.
The Bedford Citizen

Shawsheen Tech’s Student Run Dining Room Will Open September 14

The Culinary Arts/Hospitality Management program at Shawsheen Valley Technical High School will open its guest dining room to the public on September 14. The Ram’s Head Dining Room is a student-run service that provides seated lunch service or curbside pickup to anyone in the community. The dining room will be open for lunch Wednesday-Friday when school is in session, with seat times at 11:30 am and 11:45 am. To make a reservation or place an order, please call 978-671-3668.
The Bedford Citizen

Arts and Crafts on Bedford Day: Visit the BACS Art Show and Craft Sale!

~ Submitted by the Bedford Arts and Crafts Society. The Bedford Arts and Crafts Society (BACS) announces its Regional Art Show and Sale and other upcoming events for Bedford Day, September 17. Profits from the sale of artwork and crafts will help to support next year’s annual BACS scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to a graduating Bedford High School student who plans to pursue an art-related degree and career. This year’s recipient is.
The Bedford Citizen

HDC Invites Select Board to Begin Fire Station Talks

The Historic District Commission wants to be included in the incremental process leading to the design of a new fire station, and this week formally encouraged the Select Board to collaborate even before a complete set of plans is submitted. Commission members Wednesday wordsmithed and approved a letter to the...
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent Update ~ September 16

Tomorrow Saturday, September 17, 2022, is Bedford Day. The town will be celebrating with a number of events including https://friendsformatty.org/mattys-5k-road-race/ beginning at JGMS at 8:30 AM. The Bedford Day Parade at 10:30 AM. The Bedford Day Fair at Town Campus from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. During the fair, the Bedford Department of Health and Human Services will be offering free COVID-19 booster and Flu vaccination clinics! For more information about these clinics please navigate to Bedford Health Free Shots, the Bedford Public Library will be having its Fall Book Sale from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM more information is available at Bedford Library Events, and the Bedford Arts and Crafts Society is hosting their annual regional art show from 9:00 until 2:00 PM in the Town Center building. More information is available at Bedford Arts and Crafts Show. The day will be capped off with fireworks! The fireworks will start at 7:30 PM. For more information please navigate to Bedford Day 2022.
The Bedford Citizen

Primary Election Results Mirror Statewide Patterns

Bedford Democrats and Republicans were right in step with statewide patterns on the primary election ballot, endorsing nearly all of the successful down-ballot candidates who ultimately were declared winners. The first unofficial results from Precinct 1 were posted around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept 6, at John Glenn Middle School,...
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent Defends Lane Library Staff Restructuring

School Committee members Tuesday expressed concerns about a restructuring at Job Lane School that resulted in the elimination of the position of librarian. Superintendent of Schools Philip Conrad stood by the decision but promised vigilant evaluation. And he apologized for the timing of the announcement late in June after the School Committee had concluded its regular meetings for the summer.
