lakechelanmirror.com
Senior Healthy Living and Fall Prevention Fair to be held Sept. 20
CHELAN - September is Fall Prevention Month. Falls do not have to be a part of normal aging. Please mark your calendar for the Senior Healthy Living and Fall Prevention event on Tuesday, September 20, 1:30-4:30 p.m. in the Chelan Senior Center, 534 E. Trow Avenue. Consult local experts on...
kpq.com
Wenatchee River Salmon Festival Returns for 30th Anniversary
The Wenatchee River Salmon Festival returns for its 30th annual celebration this week. The event usually occurs at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, but due to ongoing construction there, the event has been moved to Rocky Reach Dam this year. Kristin Lodge, the Visitor Services Director at Rocky Reach, says...
kpq.com
Greater Wenatchee Irrigation to Increase Rates Over 50%
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District is increasing their water rates after narrowly avoiding disaster this year. The district serves approximately 10,000 acres in East Wenatchee, Brays Landing near Orondo and Howard Flats in Chelan. Water stems from low-lying areas and the Columbia River, with a good portion of this system...
lakechelanmirror.com
Alfredo Ramirez Rojas
Alfredo Ramirez Rojas, 39, of Chelan, Washington, passed away on September 5, 2022. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at Prechtrose.com. Services are under the direction of Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is Hosting a Puppy Sale this Weekend
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is hosting a puppy adoption sale this weekend. They are holding an emergency adoption event after receiving a large dog intake, reaching full capacity. From Sep. 16-18, all dogs will be 50% off their original adoption fees. The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. until...
Incredible places in Washington state are becoming disgusting from litter (opinion)
Diablo LakePhoto by RC Victorino (Unsplash) There are some incredible hidden gems in Washington state that look like they are straight from a movie or a postcard. Recently, Tiktok user Heidi.rai shared a few of her favorites in a recent post with some amazing photographs that look like they are not real.
ifiberone.com
Mission Ridge announces big additions ahead of ski season, including a 78% increase in skiable nighttime terrain
WENATCHEE - There will be more terrain to carve at night on Mission Ridge this ski season. Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort announced on Wednesday the expansion of the night light system to accommodate the addition of new terrain for night skiing. 42 new light poles have been added in the Upper Basin of the resort to open several runs off of the Wenatchee Express chairlift. The Wenatchee Express will be open during night ski operations this season in addition to Chair 1, Chair 4, and several surface lifts.
Former Moses Lake State Worker Sentenced For Fraud
(Tacoma, WA) -- A former employee of the Washington State Employment Security Department has been sentenced for fraud. Reyes De La Cruz, of Moses Lake, worked processing pandemic-related unemployment claims. He modified claims, so the people would receive large lump sum amounts and then he would collect a portion for himself. He defrauded 360-thousand dollars in unemployment claims and kept 130-thousand dollars for himself. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
lakechelanmirror.com
Chelan County Sheriff, Chelan, Manson, Entiat Fire & Lake CHelan EMS Reports Sep 2 - 8
09:35 Welfare Check, E. Johnson Ave. and N. Sanders St., Chelan. 10:08 Suspicious Circumstance, 2320 W. Prospect St., Chelan. 11:34 Traffic Offense, 2312 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan Resort Suites, Chelan. 12:54 Public Assist, Lake Chelan city area. 14:07 Burglary, 7580 Upper Ridge Rd., Chelan. 14:36 Public Assist, 87 Chickadee Mountain...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee considering 'tax-increment financing district' for north Wenatchee Ave.
Wenatchee is assessing whether to create a tax-increment financing district in the northern part of the city. The move could help finance major renovations along North Wenatchee Avenue and North Miller, formerly home to the Washington DOT headquarters as well as fruit warehouses lost in the 2015 Sleepy Hollow Fire.
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News September 13th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Firefighters controlling the Irving Peak and White River Fires near Lake Wenatchee have been reinforcing local forest service roads. Douglas County has dropped lesser charges against two murder suspects so their prosecution can go forward in Chelan County, where the victim in the case was killed and Chelan County Search and Rescue assisted in the rescue of a pair of distressed hikers over the weekend.
lakechelanmirror.com
Judith “Judi” Elaine Rongey
Judith “Judi” Elaine Rongey was born in Seattle, WA on March 27th, 1937. She peacefully passed in her sleep in the early morning of August 26th, 2022 at home in Chelan, WA. She was 85 years young. She is preceded in death by her brother Donald and parents Donald and DeLee Davidson.
Central WA home prices spike amid influx of Seattle-area transplants
Growing up, Angela Bender and her family traveled from their home near Woodinville to camp in Cle Elum and Roslyn in upper Kittitas County at least once a year. Through these frequent visits, Bender developed her love for the outdoors and became an avid hiker and fisher. As an adult,...
lakechelanmirror.com
Entiat Lady Tigers lose to Omak Pioneers 3-0
The Lady Entiat Tigers volleyball team played Omak on Sept. 6, with the Omak Pioneers coming out on top 3-0. Right: #4 Bailey Ward and Shannon Bell on defense. Courtesy Wendi Crutcher.
ifiberone.com
Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
washingtonwaterfronts.com
130 Coal Spur Ln Ronald, WA 98940
Ronald Real Estate at 130 Coal Spur Ln Ronald, WA 98940. Description: The real estate listing at 130 Coal Spur Ln Ronald, WA 98940 with the MLS# 1995637 has been on the Ronald market for 1 days. This property located in the Pine Loch Sun subdivision is currently listed for $139,900.
ifiberone.com
Former East Wenatchee pharmacist ordered to pay fine, take ethics training after forging COVID-19 vaccine cards
EAST WENATCHEE — A former East Wenatchee pharmacist who forged COVID-19 vaccination cards for two firefighters has been fined by the state Department of Health and ordered to undergo ethics training. An investigation by the state Department of Health found Geoffrey W. Reynolds committed unprofessional conduct. Under an agreed...
ifiberone.com
Multiple landslides in Okanogan County shuts down SR 20 in both directions
MAZAMA - Large land masses gave way on the North Cascades Highway on Wednesday night due to a deluge of evening rainfall, causing gridlock in both directions. The National Weather Service says up to .75 of an inch accumulated on SR 20 just west of Mazama to the Okanogan County/Whatcom County border within the timespan of 90 minutes.
ncwlife.com
Lighter left behind in Ephrata field that burned
Ephrata firefighters would like to have a talk with the owner of a lighter left behind in a field that burned Sunday. Your Ephrata Firefighters posted a photo of the lighter and a message on social media:. “If you’re missing a lighter, and your kids play in the field behind...
kpq.com
Chelan Commissioners Look At Regulating Food Trucks.
Chelan County Commissioners are looking into how to properly regulate food trucks. The trucks currently only get supervision from the health department, mostly over issue related to food. County staffers have noticed a steady rise in the presence of food trucks, and there's thinking they'll continue to increase as part...
