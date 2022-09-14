ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, WA

Senior Healthy Living and Fall Prevention Fair to be held Sept. 20

CHELAN - September is Fall Prevention Month. Falls do not have to be a part of normal aging. Please mark your calendar for the Senior Healthy Living and Fall Prevention event on Tuesday, September 20, 1:30-4:30 p.m. in the Chelan Senior Center, 534 E. Trow Avenue. Consult local experts on...
CHELAN, WA
Wenatchee River Salmon Festival Returns for 30th Anniversary

The Wenatchee River Salmon Festival returns for its 30th annual celebration this week. The event usually occurs at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, but due to ongoing construction there, the event has been moved to Rocky Reach Dam this year. Kristin Lodge, the Visitor Services Director at Rocky Reach, says...
WENATCHEE, WA
Greater Wenatchee Irrigation to Increase Rates Over 50%

The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District is increasing their water rates after narrowly avoiding disaster this year. The district serves approximately 10,000 acres in East Wenatchee, Brays Landing near Orondo and Howard Flats in Chelan. Water stems from low-lying areas and the Columbia River, with a good portion of this system...
WENATCHEE, WA
Alfredo Ramirez Rojas

Alfredo Ramirez Rojas, 39, of Chelan, Washington, passed away on September 5, 2022. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at Prechtrose.com. Services are under the direction of Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.
CHELAN, WA
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is Hosting a Puppy Sale this Weekend

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is hosting a puppy adoption sale this weekend. They are holding an emergency adoption event after receiving a large dog intake, reaching full capacity. From Sep. 16-18, all dogs will be 50% off their original adoption fees. The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. until...
WENATCHEE, WA
Mission Ridge announces big additions ahead of ski season, including a 78% increase in skiable nighttime terrain

WENATCHEE - There will be more terrain to carve at night on Mission Ridge this ski season. Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort announced on Wednesday the expansion of the night light system to accommodate the addition of new terrain for night skiing. 42 new light poles have been added in the Upper Basin of the resort to open several runs off of the Wenatchee Express chairlift. The Wenatchee Express will be open during night ski operations this season in addition to Chair 1, Chair 4, and several surface lifts.
WENATCHEE, WA
Former Moses Lake State Worker Sentenced For Fraud

(Tacoma, WA) -- A former employee of the Washington State Employment Security Department has been sentenced for fraud. Reyes De La Cruz, of Moses Lake, worked processing pandemic-related unemployment claims. He modified claims, so the people would receive large lump sum amounts and then he would collect a portion for himself. He defrauded 360-thousand dollars in unemployment claims and kept 130-thousand dollars for himself. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
MOSES LAKE, WA
NCWLIFE Evening News September 13th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Firefighters controlling the Irving Peak and White River Fires near Lake Wenatchee have been reinforcing local forest service roads. Douglas County has dropped lesser charges against two murder suspects so their prosecution can go forward in Chelan County, where the victim in the case was killed and Chelan County Search and Rescue assisted in the rescue of a pair of distressed hikers over the weekend.
WENATCHEE, WA
Judith “Judi” Elaine Rongey

Judith “Judi” Elaine Rongey was born in Seattle, WA on March 27th, 1937. She peacefully passed in her sleep in the early morning of August 26th, 2022 at home in Chelan, WA. She was 85 years young. She is preceded in death by her brother Donald and parents Donald and DeLee Davidson.
CHELAN, WA
Entiat Lady Tigers lose to Omak Pioneers 3-0

The Lady Entiat Tigers volleyball team played Omak on Sept. 6, with the Omak Pioneers coming out on top 3-0. Right: #4 Bailey Ward and Shannon Bell on defense. Courtesy Wendi Crutcher.
OMAK, WA
Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
MOSES LAKE, WA
130 Coal Spur Ln Ronald, WA 98940

Ronald Real Estate at 130 Coal Spur Ln Ronald, WA 98940. Description: The real estate listing at 130 Coal Spur Ln Ronald, WA 98940 with the MLS# 1995637 has been on the Ronald market for 1 days. This property located in the Pine Loch Sun subdivision is currently listed for $139,900.
RONALD, WA
Lighter left behind in Ephrata field that burned

Ephrata firefighters would like to have a talk with the owner of a lighter left behind in a field that burned Sunday. Your Ephrata Firefighters posted a photo of the lighter and a message on social media:. “If you’re missing a lighter, and your kids play in the field behind...
EPHRATA, WA
Chelan Commissioners Look At Regulating Food Trucks.

Chelan County Commissioners are looking into how to properly regulate food trucks. The trucks currently only get supervision from the health department, mostly over issue related to food. County staffers have noticed a steady rise in the presence of food trucks, and there's thinking they'll continue to increase as part...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA

