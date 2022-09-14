Read full article on original website
Bedford Explained ~ An Update ~ How Did Bedford Day Begin?
Editor’s Note: Bedford Explained: Bedford Day ~ How Did it Start, and Why? was originally posted on September 21, 2017. It’s that time of year again, Bedford Day. A day where you learn all the things about Bedford you never knew. There are kids, animals, trucks, food, and more. I personally love the simultaneous joy of the children and the disappointment of the parents after the goldfish is won. It’s always a lot of fun and I look forward to it every year. But the “every year” part got me thinking?
An Appreciation: James A. Shea
The architect of Bedford’s Depot Park died unexpectedly last week at the age of 63. James A. Shea also was involved with local community television for more than 40 years, beginning when he was a Bedford High School student. The 1977 BHS graduate was Bedford’s Citizen of the Year in 2001.
The Bedford Historical Society Features BHS National History Students and Old Billerica Road History ~ 2pm onSeptember 25, 2022
Two exciting topics will be presented at the Bedford Historical Society’s September 25 meeting, to begin at 2 PM in The Great Room of Old Town Hall, 16 South Road. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available at 2 PM (if covid rules permit); speakers will begin around 2:30 PM after short announcements and introductions by Society President Tom Kinzer.
Navigating Bedford Day 2022 ~ Last-Minute Update ~ Everything You’ll Need to Know
Bedford Day—TOMORROW—is expected to dawn sunny and crisp, the best weather for celebrating the Town’s ceremonial birthday. A townwide RoboCall on Thursday evening advised residents of basic traffic and parking concerns. Thanks to the Town of Bedford for this expanded information. The Friends of Matty 5k Road...
Watch: Employee of Massachusetts coffee shop jumps for joy as he receives first paycheck
MELROSE, Mass. — The moment of pure joy experienced by a Massachusetts coffee shop employee upon receiving his first paycheck is going viral. Bitty & Beau's Coffee in Melrose opened in August 2021 and employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. When the coffee shop opened last year, Joe...
Town Manager Engages Preservation Expert to Consult on Firehouse Project
Town Manager Sarah Stanton has added an extra layer of protection to the design process for the proposed new fire station in the Bedford Center Historic District. Stanton told the Select Board Monday that she has engaged the services of a “historic preservation consultant.” She said this specialist will be working with department heads, neighbors, and the Historic District Commission “to get a better handle on the property, including the details of the current building.”
Old Billerica Road Housing Proposal Elicits Range of Concerns
A wide range of concerns – from board members as well as neighbors — marked the Planning Board’s public hearing Tuesday on a proposed residential development planned for the site of a former Old Billerica Road horse farm. The hearing was continued until Tuesday, Sept. 27. Planning...
Town Meeting Petitioner Aims to Suspend, Relocate Fire Station Project
Opponents of locating a new fire station at 139 The Great Road will attempt to suspend and relocate the project through two petitioner’s articles at the Nov. 14 special town meeting. One article, if passed, would halt any expenditures “except as necessary under contract.”. A companion article would...
Fall River Store’s Halloween Decoration Causes Stir with Portuguese Speakers
Halloween decorations are everywhere, including in one Fall River store where customers are taking a second look at one piece in particular. Fall River's Thomas Cameron found the pictured decoration at a local store. Now, in most places people would look at that and think it says, "Put a Spell on You."
‘Hero adopter’ sought in Mass. for dog previously in a wheelchair but has made ‘remarkable’ progress
A two-year old pit bull mix, named Trudi, is in search of “one very special adopter,” after starting rehabilitation by the MSPCA-Angell last week and has already made great progress. Trudi had been in a wheelchair — unable to walk on her own without one — and arrived...
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
Annual Report and Town Meeting Warrant Cover Photo Contest ~ Due Date, October 28
Photographs should have been taken in the Town of Bedford within the past two years. The winning photograph will be used with credit to the photographer and may be altered slightly for size and printing requirements. To enter the contest, please email a high-quality JPEG or PNG photograph to townmanager@bedfordma.gov...
Superintendent Update ~ September 16
Tomorrow Saturday, September 17, 2022, is Bedford Day. The town will be celebrating with a number of events including https://friendsformatty.org/mattys-5k-road-race/ beginning at JGMS at 8:30 AM. The Bedford Day Parade at 10:30 AM. The Bedford Day Fair at Town Campus from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. During the fair, the Bedford Department of Health and Human Services will be offering free COVID-19 booster and Flu vaccination clinics! For more information about these clinics please navigate to Bedford Health Free Shots, the Bedford Public Library will be having its Fall Book Sale from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM more information is available at Bedford Library Events, and the Bedford Arts and Crafts Society is hosting their annual regional art show from 9:00 until 2:00 PM in the Town Center building. More information is available at Bedford Arts and Crafts Show. The day will be capped off with fireworks! The fireworks will start at 7:30 PM. For more information please navigate to Bedford Day 2022.
hopkintonindependent.com
Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Nugget
Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is Nugget, a 1-year-old local stray. Here is Baypath’s description of Nugget:. “Need some laughs in your life? Well, Nugget can’t wait to make you smile! This goofball...
Police Arrest Marlborough Woman at 3 a.m. in Framingham Playground
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested aMarlborough woman at a Framingham playground early Wednesday morning, September 14. A police officer was doing a check of the Arlington Street park & playground at 2:57 a.m. and encountered a Marlborough woman and another individual, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The police...
Seal in Beverly pond draws crowd of curious onlookers
BEVERLY, Mass. — An unusual sight for a North Shore community after a seal was spotted in a Beverly pond on Thursday afternoon. Beverly Animal Control and Police Department responded to Shoe Pond after residents reported a seal was swimming around. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the seal...
Supporting Bike Path Extension Improvement to West Bedford
I was age 42, living in Bedford, before I saw the logic of biking, and began fair weather commuting along Rt.62 to my job in West Concord. Today, 50 years later, I biked my measured 10 mile loop to the Market Basket in South Billerica, up Rt. 3A to O’Connor Hardware, back 3A to Lexington Rd. and home to Bedford. Though I think our streets are reasonably safe, I do prefer to ride the Minuteman bikeway, as my access to Cambridge and via the T into Boston. A plus is access at Alewife to a roofed, locked, place to shackle my bike.
whdh.com
Solve It 7: A Dying Wish
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A local man’s dying wish was for his children to receive some money they had coming to them. But his family says they had difficulties getting it, so they contacted Solve It 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story. It has been a heartbreaking year for...
Bedford Day 2022 ~ The Parade ~ The Fair & Booth Assignments ~ The Fireworks!
The Town of Bedford anticipates an exciting and vibrant Bedford Day on Saturday, September 17. The Bedford Citizen thanks the Recreation Department for sharing the following details about the parade, the fair, and the fireworks. THE PARADE. The parade off at 10:30 am from the intersection of The Great Road...
Shawsheen Tech’s Student Run Dining Room Will Open September 14
The Culinary Arts/Hospitality Management program at Shawsheen Valley Technical High School will open its guest dining room to the public on September 14. The Ram’s Head Dining Room is a student-run service that provides seated lunch service or curbside pickup to anyone in the community. The dining room will be open for lunch Wednesday-Friday when school is in session, with seat times at 11:30 am and 11:45 am. To make a reservation or place an order, please call 978-671-3668.
