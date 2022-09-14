ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bedford Citizen

Comments / 0

Related
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Explained ~ An Update ~ How Did Bedford Day Begin?

Editor’s Note: Bedford Explained: Bedford Day ~ How Did it Start, and Why? was originally posted on September 21, 2017. It’s that time of year again, Bedford Day. A day where you learn all the things about Bedford you never knew. There are kids, animals, trucks, food, and more. I personally love the simultaneous joy of the children and the disappointment of the parents after the goldfish is won. It’s always a lot of fun and I look forward to it every year. But the “every year” part got me thinking?
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Appreciation: James A. Shea

The architect of Bedford’s Depot Park died unexpectedly last week at the age of 63. James A. Shea also was involved with local community television for more than 40 years, beginning when he was a Bedford High School student. The 1977 BHS graduate was Bedford’s Citizen of the Year in 2001.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Historical Society Features BHS National History Students and Old Billerica Road History ~ 2pm onSeptember 25, 2022

Two exciting topics will be presented at the Bedford Historical Society’s September 25 meeting, to begin at 2 PM in The Great Room of Old Town Hall, 16 South Road. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available at 2 PM (if covid rules permit); speakers will begin around 2:30 PM after short announcements and introductions by Society President Tom Kinzer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedford Guides
The Bedford Citizen

Town Manager Engages Preservation Expert to Consult on Firehouse Project

Town Manager Sarah Stanton has added an extra layer of protection to the design process for the proposed new fire station in the Bedford Center Historic District. Stanton told the Select Board Monday that she has engaged the services of a “historic preservation consultant.” She said this specialist will be working with department heads, neighbors, and the Historic District Commission “to get a better handle on the property, including the details of the current building.”
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent Update ~ September 16

Tomorrow Saturday, September 17, 2022, is Bedford Day. The town will be celebrating with a number of events including https://friendsformatty.org/mattys-5k-road-race/ beginning at JGMS at 8:30 AM. The Bedford Day Parade at 10:30 AM. The Bedford Day Fair at Town Campus from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. During the fair, the Bedford Department of Health and Human Services will be offering free COVID-19 booster and Flu vaccination clinics! For more information about these clinics please navigate to Bedford Health Free Shots, the Bedford Public Library will be having its Fall Book Sale from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM more information is available at Bedford Library Events, and the Bedford Arts and Crafts Society is hosting their annual regional art show from 9:00 until 2:00 PM in the Town Center building. More information is available at Bedford Arts and Crafts Show. The day will be capped off with fireworks! The fireworks will start at 7:30 PM. For more information please navigate to Bedford Day 2022.
BEDFORD, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Nugget

Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is Nugget, a 1-year-old local stray. Here is Baypath’s description of Nugget:. “Need some laughs in your life? Well, Nugget can’t wait to make you smile! This goofball...
HOPKINTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Seal in Beverly pond draws crowd of curious onlookers

BEVERLY, Mass. — An unusual sight for a North Shore community after a seal was spotted in a Beverly pond on Thursday afternoon. Beverly Animal Control and Police Department responded to Shoe Pond after residents reported a seal was swimming around. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the seal...
BEVERLY, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Supporting Bike Path Extension Improvement to West Bedford

I was age 42, living in Bedford, before I saw the logic of biking, and began fair weather commuting along Rt.62 to my job in West Concord. Today, 50 years later, I biked my measured 10 mile loop to the Market Basket in South Billerica, up Rt. 3A to O’Connor Hardware, back 3A to Lexington Rd. and home to Bedford. Though I think our streets are reasonably safe, I do prefer to ride the Minuteman bikeway, as my access to Cambridge and via the T into Boston. A plus is access at Alewife to a roofed, locked, place to shackle my bike.
BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Solve It 7: A Dying Wish

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A local man’s dying wish was for his children to receive some money they had coming to them. But his family says they had difficulties getting it, so they contacted Solve It 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story. It has been a heartbreaking year for...
DUXBURY, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Shawsheen Tech’s Student Run Dining Room Will Open September 14

The Culinary Arts/Hospitality Management program at Shawsheen Valley Technical High School will open its guest dining room to the public on September 14. The Ram’s Head Dining Room is a student-run service that provides seated lunch service or curbside pickup to anyone in the community. The dining room will be open for lunch Wednesday-Friday when school is in session, with seat times at 11:30 am and 11:45 am. To make a reservation or place an order, please call 978-671-3668.
BILLERICA, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy