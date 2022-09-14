ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

coloradotimesrecorder.com

Turnout Among Non-White Colorado Voters Nearly 20% Lower Than for White Non-Hispanic Voters

This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. In just over a month, Colorado’s 3.7 million active registered voters will begin receiving their ballots in the mail, ahead of a crucial 2022 midterm election that will decide control of the statehouse as well as several key congressional contests.
95 Rock KKNN

These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
kunc.org

Colorado law enforcement and elected officials linked to Oath Keepers

The Anti-Defamation League released a report based on a leaked list of members of the Oath Keepers. The ADL identified 14 law enforcement officers, two elected officials and seven military members with Colorado addresses on the list. The report has renewed concerns about the presence of law enforcement and military in extremist anti-government groups.To learn more, KUNC’s Yoselin Meza Miranda spoke to Jessica Reaves, the Editorial Director with the ADL’s Center on Extremism.
Colorado Newsline

Colorado’s racial voter-turnout gap persists, census data shows

This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. In just over a month, Colorado's 3.7 million active registered voters will begin receiving their ballots in the mail, ahead of a crucial 2022 midterm election that will decide control of the statehouse as well as several key congressional contests.
sentinelcolorado.com

LETTERS: Colorado won’t fall for a GOP ‘moderate’ again

Editor: Whether newcomers or old-timers, most Coloradans value our heritage of freedom. We cherish the freedom to create and grow our own families in our own ways. We believe in the freedom of doctors and nurses to provide the individualized treatment their patients need for good health and long life.
coloradopolitics.com

Ganahl unveils transportation plan focused on roads, wants to ask voters to replace fees with taxes

Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl on Thursday unveiled a plan to spend billions on improving and expanding roads across Colorado while rolling back state spending on other forms of transportation. Flanked by Republican state lawmakers and supporters, Ganahl said she wants to ask voters to convert a package of transportation-related...
coloradopolitics.com

It is past time to unleash Colorado energy

The average American drives nearly 40 miles each day. With gas prices having reached new heights this summer, what was once a simple exercise in commuting to work or driving to the grocery store quickly became an unimaginable headache. In June, Coloradans endured the greatest price hike of any state in the nation as gasoline reached an average of $4.92 per-gallon — nearly a dollar higher than it was the month prior. At one point, prices rose by 10 cents in a single night.
cpr.org

Colorado has two job openings for every unemployed person

It’s a job seeker's market in Colorado, with twice as many openings as there are unemployed people. And two and a half years after COVID-19 drastically upended how and where people work, some of those changes look like they’re here to stay. Since the beginning of the year,...
KJCT8

Federal warrant outlines breadth of Colorado election tampering investigation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell showed viewers a copy of the search warrant and subpoena served on him earlier this week. In less than two months, Lindell is expected to be called in front of a federal grand jury focused on election tampering in Mesa County in 2020. The subpoena states Lindell is ordered to appear November 3, 2022 in front of a federal grand jury in Grand Junction.
MESA COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate

The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
DENVER, CO
K99

An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado

WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
The Denver Gazette

Audit: Dozens of Colorado’s tax deductions, exemptions are underused

Dozens of Colorado’s tax deduction and exemption programs are being underused, with many having absolutely no use at all, according to a new state audit. The Office of the State Auditor released its fifth annual tax expenditure compilation report on Friday, detailing individual evaluations of 48 tax expenditures, including various tax credits, exemptions and deductions. The report completed the office’s first full five-year review cycle, which it has been working on since 2018.
COLORADO STATE

