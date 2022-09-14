Read full article on original website
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Turnout Among Non-White Colorado Voters Nearly 20% Lower Than for White Non-Hispanic Voters
This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. In just over a month, Colorado’s 3.7 million active registered voters will begin receiving their ballots in the mail, ahead of a crucial 2022 midterm election that will decide control of the statehouse as well as several key congressional contests.
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado
Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
kunc.org
Colorado law enforcement and elected officials linked to Oath Keepers
The Anti-Defamation League released a report based on a leaked list of members of the Oath Keepers. The ADL identified 14 law enforcement officers, two elected officials and seven military members with Colorado addresses on the list. The report has renewed concerns about the presence of law enforcement and military in extremist anti-government groups.To learn more, KUNC’s Yoselin Meza Miranda spoke to Jessica Reaves, the Editorial Director with the ADL’s Center on Extremism.
coloradopolitics.com
National Democrats, Republicans go on the attack in Colorado's new, toss-up congressional district
Along with the first hints of autumn, the air in Colorado is thick with mud this week as national campaign committees unleash a pair of attack ads aimed at the other parties' nominees in the state's new congressional district. "Too extreme for Colorado," says the narrator of one ad, while...
Colorado’s racial voter-turnout gap persists, census data shows
10 Reasons Colorado Residents Want People to Stop Moving to Our State
Pollsters have been calling around Colorado asking residents and voters about the states growing population, and most of the feedback indicated many residents feel the same about growing numbers in the Centennial State. KDVR recently shared data collected from internet surveys and telephone calls that show growing concern over the...
sentinelcolorado.com
LETTERS: Colorado won’t fall for a GOP ‘moderate’ again
Editor: Whether newcomers or old-timers, most Coloradans value our heritage of freedom. We cherish the freedom to create and grow our own families in our own ways. We believe in the freedom of doctors and nurses to provide the individualized treatment their patients need for good health and long life.
lamarledger.com
Colorado will tackle fewer highway expansions, drawing pushback from GOP candidate for governor
Transportation took center stage in the Colorado governor’s race Thursday as a commission appointed by Gov. Jared Polis signed off on a climate-minded reordering of major project priorities, while his Republican challenger laid out a vision that heavily favors expanding road capacity. The state Transportation Commission met in the...
Abbott campaign edits Beto O'Rourke audio for attack ad
Republican midterm attack ads criticizing their Democratic opponents over crime and policing are running around the country. CNN reporter Daniel Dale fact checks three ads from Texas, Ohio, and New Mexico.
KSLTV
Desert farms in Utah flourish with water from shrinking Colorado River
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The second driest state in the country, Utah, doesn’t contribute much water to the Colorado River as it flows from Rocky Mountain headwaters through Canyonlands National Park to Lake Powell. Utah has a unique position in the middle of the river basin,...
coloradopolitics.com
Ganahl unveils transportation plan focused on roads, wants to ask voters to replace fees with taxes
Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl on Thursday unveiled a plan to spend billions on improving and expanding roads across Colorado while rolling back state spending on other forms of transportation. Flanked by Republican state lawmakers and supporters, Ganahl said she wants to ask voters to convert a package of transportation-related...
Daily Record
With Colorado “getting strange,” Michigan may be the place to be as climate changes
People who relocated during the pandemic favored areas at higher risk of disruption due to climate change, but they may come to regret those moves over the long term, futurist Greg Lindsay told a gathering of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors on Thursday morning. “Americans are moving in...
coloradopolitics.com
It is past time to unleash Colorado energy
The average American drives nearly 40 miles each day. With gas prices having reached new heights this summer, what was once a simple exercise in commuting to work or driving to the grocery store quickly became an unimaginable headache. In June, Coloradans endured the greatest price hike of any state in the nation as gasoline reached an average of $4.92 per-gallon — nearly a dollar higher than it was the month prior. At one point, prices rose by 10 cents in a single night.
Four Colorado Cities Make List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Four Colorado cities have made it onto a list of the most expensive places for renters. While this news is disappointing, it isn't surprising — earlier this year, rent.com reported that renting in parts of the Centennial State could cost you over $2,000 a month. Here's what you need...
cpr.org
Colorado has two job openings for every unemployed person
It’s a job seeker's market in Colorado, with twice as many openings as there are unemployed people. And two and a half years after COVID-19 drastically upended how and where people work, some of those changes look like they’re here to stay. Since the beginning of the year,...
KJCT8
Federal warrant outlines breadth of Colorado election tampering investigation
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell showed viewers a copy of the search warrant and subpoena served on him earlier this week. In less than two months, Lindell is expected to be called in front of a federal grand jury focused on election tampering in Mesa County in 2020. The subpoena states Lindell is ordered to appear November 3, 2022 in front of a federal grand jury in Grand Junction.
Summit Daily News
Housing markets downshifting hard across Colorado’s most populated counties in August
COLORADO — Housing markets across the state slowed sharply in August, but some held up better than others in the face of rising interest rates and reduced buyer demand, according to an analysis of numbers provided by the Colorado Association of Realtors. The Denver Post examined single-family home sales...
Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate
The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado
WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
Audit: Dozens of Colorado’s tax deductions, exemptions are underused
Dozens of Colorado’s tax deduction and exemption programs are being underused, with many having absolutely no use at all, according to a new state audit. The Office of the State Auditor released its fifth annual tax expenditure compilation report on Friday, detailing individual evaluations of 48 tax expenditures, including various tax credits, exemptions and deductions. The report completed the office’s first full five-year review cycle, which it has been working on since 2018.
