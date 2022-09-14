ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

rick
2d ago

revamp? the only thing the river city is known for anymore is potholes,drugs,crime, crooked politicians and more crime. But don't forget the city of 13,000 will have world-class sports fields. what does it matter if it's citizens are laying dead in the street. priorities are wrong. I must give it to Billy knight and Wayne Lennep who did a much better job of suckering the citizens of Moss point than the last mayor.

WLOX

City of Gautier unveils new logo

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Out with the old, in with the new. That’s the motto around Gautier City Hall as it begins phasing out its old logo with the new one. You’ll already see the new design on the city’s social media platforms. But what about other areas, like the water tower? We asked the mayor about that.
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

One Coast water drive wraps up, ships donations to Jackson

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shipments from the “One Coast, One Recovery” bottled water drive were sent to Jackson Wednesday afternoon. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson. In Gulfport, city leaders say the outpouring...
GULFPORT, MS
ourmshome.com

Major Beach Renovations Set for Front Beach in Ocean Springs

A popular Mississippi Gulf Coast beach is about to get a major makeover when a multi-million dollar development comes to life. The first step toward the $11 million project was the purchase of the dormant and dilapidated Fayard property on Front Beach in Ocean Springs. The price tag for the...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Moss Point school board places superintendent on leave

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shake ups are happening in the administration of one school district in Jackson County. Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the Sept. 13 board meeting to put Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent on administrative leave with pay until further notice. “We know...
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Voters pass Moss Point restaurant tax increase

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point’s tax referendum passed with overwhelming support Tuesday night. A 2% tax increase will now apply to all restaurant bills in the city. Upgrading parks, improving structures to accommodate disabled people, and fixing fields for kids to play are some of the things the city plans to invest in.
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Tito Jackson and Kenny Neal perform at Ground Zero Blues Club-Biloxi

Award winning songwriter and recording artist, Karen Reynolds, spoke with students about what it takes to make it big in the business. The excitement from the kids is understandable. But it’s the adults who appreciate that this is the first time in more than 40 years that North Gulfport has had an elementary school playground.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Music hall of famer visits Colmer Middle School

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Award winning songwriter and recording artist Karen Reynolds spoke with students at Colmer Middle School in Pascagoula about what it takes to make it big in the business. She said music has been a part of her family’s business. “It became so much all of...
PASCAGOULA, MS
Mississippi Press

Closin’ in on Cruisin’

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- Voted America’s top car show four of the last five years, Cruisin’ the Coast returns to the Mississippi coast Oct. 2 and appears on its way to another outstanding week-long run. In 2021, the planets aligned for Cruisin’ after the 2020 event was stunted...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

$22M lagoon would bring clearer water to MS Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A real estate development company is proposing a way to bring clearer water and more hurricane protection to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. At a meeting of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development & Design in Gulfport, detailed the proposal called Clearwater Gulf Coast […]
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Arrest made in armed robbery in D’Iberville

One man was arrested on charges of an armed robbery today. Zederick Cooks Jr. was charged for a robbery that took place on Fountain Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. yesterday. The victim of the robbery said Cooks offered to give her a ride to cash a check. After cashing the check, the victim said Cooks pointed a gun at her and demanded money.
D'IBERVILLE, MS
wxxv25.com

Popular Gulfport restaurant closes its doors

A popular Mexican restaurant in downtown Gulfport has closed its doors for good. Owner Mercedes Carranza posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page today that the restaurant is closing. A sign on the locked doors of the eatery on Highway 49 also said the restaurant had closed. Carranza said in...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

12 Bones BBQ rounds out summer with family favorite meals

The latest on Tropical Storm Fiona, how long the humidity will stick around. One Coast water drive ships off donations to Jackson. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson. Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated:...
GULFPORT, MS

