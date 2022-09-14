ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers could make surprise Baker Mayfield decision?

The Carolina Panthers seemed lukewarm on Baker Mayfield for much of the offseason before ultimately trading for the quarterback late in training camp. Despite that apparent reluctance, Mayfield may actually have a future with the franchise. In a discussion about Mayfield and the Panthers, ESPN’s Dan Graziano speculated that Mayfield...
SFGate

Falcons place RB Damien Williams on IR with injured rib

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed backup running back Damien Williams on injured reserve with a rib injury on Saturday. Williams was expected to be the primary backup to starter Cordarrelle Patterson before he suffered the injury on Atlanta's second possession of last week's 27-26 season-opening loss to New Orleans. Williams had only two carries for 2 yards before suffering the injury. He will miss at least four games.
SFGate

Donaldson, Mathis piled up rushing TDs, WVU whips Towson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Tony Mathis rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns, CJ Donaldson ran for 101 yards and three scores, and West Virginia breezed to a 65-7 victory over Towson on Saturday. On a day when West Virginia held a ceremony to honor some of its greatest...
SFGate

Coastal Carolina 38, Buffalo 26

BUFF_FG McNulty 36, 11:41. CCAR_Jenkins 34 pass from McCall (Hensley kick), 7:33. BUFF_FG McNulty 47, 1:19. BUFF_FG McNulty 42, 8:45. CCAR_Beasley 10 run (Hensley kick), 5:48. BUFF_Marshall 15 pass from Snyder (McNulty kick), :36. Third Quarter. BUFF_FG McNulty 26, 4:23. CCAR_FG Hensley 44, 1:14. Fourth Quarter. CCAR_Jah.Brown 21 fumble return...
SFGate

Shapen, Reese lead No. 17 Baylor to 42-7 win over Texas St

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen was racing untouched to the end zone while running back Richard Reese was being tackled in the backfield on fourth-and-1 just before halftime. That bootleg was the punctuating play for the 17th-ranked Bears, who beat Texas State 42-7 on Saturday and...
SFGate

Cincinnati 38, Miami (Ohio) 17

CIN_Kiner 1 run (Coe kick), 9:54. CIN_Mardner 10 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), :13. CIN_T.Scott 41 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 9:03. CIN_McClelland 15 run (Coe kick), 5:33. RUSHING_Cincinnati, McClelland 18-101, Kiner 7-32, Prater 1-5, M.Montgomery 2-4, Bryant 7-(minus 20). Miami (Ohio), Davis 7-30, K.Tracy 9-25, Mozee 8-21, A.Smith 10-2, (Team) 2-(minus 11).
SFGate

Allen to Diggs: Chemistry builds between Bills' dynamic duo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The rapport between quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs has become so intuitive, all it takes is a glance or a shimmy of the shoulder for the Buffalo Bills' dynamic duo to know where the ball is bound to be thrown — and, more often than not, caught.
SFGate

Bennett, No. 1 Georgia's D steamrolls South Carolina 48-7

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Stetson Bennett went 16 for 23 for 284 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as No. 1 Georgia beat South Carolina 48-7 on Saturday. The Bulldogs (3-0) nearly had a second shutout of the season in their Southeastern Conference opener, but the backups allowed a touchdown pass with 53 seconds to go.
Yardbarker

Eli Manning: Career retrospective

A New Orleans native, Eli Manning was the youngest of three kids. His brothers were Cooper and Peyton Manning. His dad was New Orleans Saints legend Archie Manning. Eli Manning spent his high school career at the Isidore Newman School. He excelled in football, throwing for 7,389 yards and 89 touchdowns.
SFGate

West Virginia 65, Towson 7

WVU_Mathis 3 run (Legg kick), 5:40. WVU_Donaldson 82 run (Legg kick), 3:40. WVU_Donaldson 3 run (Legg kick), 12:59. WVU_Mathis 2 run (Legg kick), 5:59. WVU_Donaldson 1 run (Legg kick), :06. Third Quarter. WVU_Greene 11 run (kick failed), 8:21. Fourth Quarter. WVU_Aaron 5 pass from Crowder (Grothaus kick), 11:12. WVU_Fox 26...
SFGate

Oakland 8, Texas 7

E_Machín (7), Seager (17). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 0. LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 7. 2B_Laureano (18), Machín 2 (9), Lowe (24). 3B_García (5). HR_Garcia (4), Brown (22), Kemp (6), Mathias (5), Semien (23), Heim (14). SB_Mathias (2). IP H R ER BB SO. Oakland. Sears 4 7 5 5...
