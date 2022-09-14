ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How on earth is Tom Brady going to make it through the rest of this season?

Back in February, Bucs quarterback and possible replicant Tom Brady announced his retirement by telling the world that he needed to “focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.” It was somehow an even less convincing iteration of the “I want to spend more time with my family” sentiment that every famous man tosses out whenever he retires, or goes on unofficial sabbatical, or resigns in disgrace but doesn’t want to acknowledge any of the nasty bits.
Falcons place RB Damien Williams on IR with injured rib

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed backup running back Damien Williams on injured reserve with a rib injury on Saturday. Williams was expected to be the primary backup to starter Cordarrelle Patterson before he suffered the injury on Atlanta's second possession of last week's 27-26 season-opening loss to New Orleans. Williams had only two carries for 2 yards before suffering the injury. He will miss at least four games.
New York Giants: Know Thy Enemy… Carolina’s Passing Game

The Panthers visit the Giants with an offense that is still feeling itself out. Baker Mayfield is still jelling with his receivers, but they could improve a lot from week one to week two, especially as they integrate Christian McCaffrey more into the offense. Wide Receivers. 6′ 3” Robbie Anderson...
Coastal Carolina 38, Buffalo 26

BUFF_FG McNulty 36, 11:41. CCAR_Jenkins 34 pass from McCall (Hensley kick), 7:33. BUFF_FG McNulty 47, 1:19. BUFF_FG McNulty 42, 8:45. CCAR_Beasley 10 run (Hensley kick), 5:48. BUFF_Marshall 15 pass from Snyder (McNulty kick), :36. Third Quarter. BUFF_FG McNulty 26, 4:23. CCAR_FG Hensley 44, 1:14. Fourth Quarter. CCAR_Jah.Brown 21 fumble return...
Struggling Yankees RHP Montas undergoing MRI on shoulder

MILWAUKEE (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Frankie Montas will undergo an MRI on his shoulder a day after lasting just 3 1/3 innings in a 7-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Montas has gone 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts for the Yankees, who acquired him for four prospects in an Aug. 1 trade with the Oakland Athletics. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Montas mentioned the shoulder issue after Friday’s game. Montas struck out two, walked four and allowed four hits as the Yankees squandered an early 5-0 lead. “I thought his fastball velocity was a little bit down in that second or third inning on a consistent standpoint,” Boone said Saturday. “Now, in hindsight, that could have been a sign.”
New York Giants will once again be thin on the defensive side in Week 2

The New York Giants are already facing significant injury issues on the defensive side of the football, and with a severe lack of depth at multiple positions, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is certainly walking a tightrope. Considering both of Wink’s premier edge rushers, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari, have been...
Cincinnati 38, Miami (Ohio) 17

CIN_Kiner 1 run (Coe kick), 9:54. CIN_Mardner 10 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), :13. CIN_T.Scott 41 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 9:03. CIN_McClelland 15 run (Coe kick), 5:33. RUSHING_Cincinnati, McClelland 18-101, Kiner 7-32, Prater 1-5, M.Montgomery 2-4, Bryant 7-(minus 20). Miami (Ohio), Davis 7-30, K.Tracy 9-25, Mozee 8-21, A.Smith 10-2, (Team) 2-(minus 11).
New York Giants riding a rare wave of momentum

The New York talk shows have been crackling with energy, the mics and phone lines brought to life, finally spared from chat dominated by doom and gloom. Over the past week, the Big Apple has allowed itself to bathe in newfound, possibly fleeting, NFL glory. A collective Big Blue grin has floated over from the Meadowlands and spread across much of the city.
Oakland 8, Texas 7

E_Machín (7), Seager (17). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 0. LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 7. 2B_Laureano (18), Machín 2 (9), Lowe (24). 3B_García (5). HR_Garcia (4), Brown (22), Kemp (6), Mathias (5), Semien (23), Heim (14). SB_Mathias (2). IP H R ER BB SO. Oakland. Sears 4 7 5 5...
