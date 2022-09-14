Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: Overland Park Famers’ Market
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Today she explores the Overland Park Farmers’ Market.
KMBC.com
Chiefs fans facing higher food costs to celebrate the home opener
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tailgating at Arrowhead Stadium will cost a lot more this year. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is out with new data showing food prices are up 13.5% over this time last year. With costs going up, more people may be looking at those grocery...
KMBC.com
Kansas City hospital takes care of three sets of triplets in a month
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Luke's Hospital set a new record, serving a triple dose of triplets at the same time. They say good things come in threes. Three sets of triplets have been cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit at Saint Luke's in the past month.
KMBC.com
A Saturday with chances for scattered storms
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered showers and a few storms are possible Saturday morning. They're most likely for the northern parts of Missouri and Kansas. Scattered storms are more likely for the KC Metro Saturday evening and night. Record heat is possible Monday and Tuesday. Cooler temperatures return late...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
Kansas City police detail street closures for Len Dawson's funeral on Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have released a list of streets that will be closed Friday morning for Len Dawson's funeral service. The memorial service, which is open to the public, is being held at the Country Club Christian Church at 6101 Ward Parkway at 11 a.m.
kansascitymag.com
10 things to do in KC this weekend, September 15-18
It’s hard to believe it’s that time of the year again when everything turns into pumpkin spice and things come alive at Louisburg Cider Mill. Starting this weekend, you can get your fall on. Venture through a ten-acre corn maze, explore ten acres of pumpkin patch glory, see a bee hive exhibit and let the kids loose on a giant swingset—there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained at the family farm. And you can’t forget the doughnuts and cider, hot or cold.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
KMBC.com
I-435 SB closed at Gregory Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, due to serious wreck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 435 in Kansas City have been closed near Gregory Boulevard after a serious crash. Part of northbound I-435 is also closed, however, traffic is able to get through. Multiple ambulances have been dispatched to the scene and injuries have been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KC Parks and Rec shuts down several fountains early
Kansas City residents who frequent the the city’s many parks may have noticed a few of the 48 fountains have been turned off early.
Rental assistance programs give Kansas Citians helping hand
Kansas City residents met Tuesday at an event where they could find resources and services for those needing a helping hand.
Man dies after getting hit twice on I-70 in Kansas City
A man is dead after getting out of a moving vehicle on I-70 in Kansas City, Missouri, then being hit early Friday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMBC.com
Warrensburg lawmaker pushes for sports betting bill during Missouri special session
As the Missouri state legislature gathers for a special session on tax reform, one lawmaker is trying his luck, hoping to get a sports betting bill on the books. KMBC 9 spoke with State Representative Dan Houx about why he says now is the time for Missouri to get in the game.
KCTV 5
KCMO police department announces street closures for Len Dawson funeral service
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department announced street closures and parking regulations ahead of Len Dawson’s funeral Friday Sept. 16. Dawson’s funeral service is being held at the Country Club Christian Church at 6101 Ward Parkway on Friday at 11 a.m. Members of the KCPD’s traffic division will be establishing the following closures at 9:30 a.m. to provide proper parking availability and a safer environment for pedestrians.
Four Kansas City gang members convicted of drug conspiracy
Four members of Kansas City street gang 246 were convicted in federal court on several drug-trafficking charges Thursday.
Kansas City 7-year-old among those seriously injured in US 169 crash
Three people received serious injuries and three people were minorly injured in a crash Friday night in Smithville, Missouri.
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Kansas, Missouri high schools
The FBI is investigating after North Kansas City high school, Turner High School, and other schools received swatting calls Thursday.
FBI responds to false report of active shooters at Mo., Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including the FBI are investigating several false active shooter calls to schools in Kansas, Missouri and across the country on Thursday. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka,...
Parents, law enforcement react after swatting incidents at KC-area schools
Parents at two Kansas City area high schools got an email no mom or dad wants to receive: warnings of a possible active shooter threat.
KMBC.com
Police busy working rash of car burglaries all over Kansas City metro
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A consistent rash of car burglaries around the Kansas City area has law enforcement working many cases. Early Tuesday morning, video surveillance showed a woman trying to open vehicle doors on driveways in the upscale Westlake neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas. According to KCK police...
Comments / 3