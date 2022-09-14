ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

Comments / 3

Related
KMBC.com

A Saturday with chances for scattered storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered showers and a few storms are possible Saturday morning. They're most likely for the northern parts of Missouri and Kansas. Scattered storms are more likely for the KC Metro Saturday evening and night. Record heat is possible Monday and Tuesday. Cooler temperatures return late...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Lee's Summit, MO
Lee's Summit, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
kansascitymag.com

10 things to do in KC this weekend, September 15-18

It’s hard to believe it’s that time of the year again when everything turns into pumpkin spice and things come alive at Louisburg Cider Mill. Starting this weekend, you can get your fall on. Venture through a ten-acre corn maze, explore ten acres of pumpkin patch glory, see a bee hive exhibit and let the kids loose on a giant swingset—there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained at the family farm. And you can’t forget the doughnuts and cider, hot or cold.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hy Vee#Rice#The Hy Vee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KCTV 5

KCMO police department announces street closures for Len Dawson funeral service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department announced street closures and parking regulations ahead of Len Dawson’s funeral Friday Sept. 16. Dawson’s funeral service is being held at the Country Club Christian Church at 6101 Ward Parkway on Friday at 11 a.m. Members of the KCPD’s traffic division will be establishing the following closures at 9:30 a.m. to provide proper parking availability and a safer environment for pedestrians.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Police busy working rash of car burglaries all over Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A consistent rash of car burglaries around the Kansas City area has law enforcement working many cases. Early Tuesday morning, video surveillance showed a woman trying to open vehicle doors on driveways in the upscale Westlake neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas. According to KCK police...
KANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy