SFGate
California governor signs sweeping climate legislation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping package of bills Friday to expand California's reliance on clean energy and reduce carbon emissions, moves he said further establish the state as a global climate leader. The new laws include proposals aimed at reducing exposure to gas and...
SFGate
Missing woman found dead after Southern California mudslides
YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
SFGate
Motorcyclist ejected in crash, then fatally struck by BART train
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A motorcyclist was struck and killed by an oncoming train in Northern California after flying from the bike during a crash and falling onto railroad tracks, officials said Friday. The crash caused major service delays for the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. The motorcyclist's name...
SFGate
Gov. Kristi Noem silent on possible appeal to ethics board
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem faced a Friday deadline to appeal a state ethics board's finding that there was evidence she improperly intervened in her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license. The Government Accountability Board voted unanimously last month that there was...
Gavin Newsom is basically untouchable, California poll says
No non-Democrat is going to win statewide office in California without garnering significant support from Democratic voters.
'The people's peak': Racist slur removed from Tahoe landscape after decadeslong effort by the Washoe Tribe
Editor’s note: This story contains offensive language that may be upsetting to readers. For decades, the Washoe Tribe has advocated for the removal of a racist, derogatory slur from geographical landmarks and business names in their ancestral lands in the Lake Tahoe region. Now, after a nationwide announcement from the Department of the Interior last week, that slur has officially been removed from several prominent sites, capping an enormous effort that was led by the Washoe Tribe, propelled by a ski resort and supported by the local community to rid the region of a word that historically has been used to degrade Indigenous women. A map compiled by the U.S. Geological Survey now showcases new names for these geographical features, including Washeshu Peak, Washeshu Creek and Olympic Valley.
California man charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing at Hawaii resort
The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
SFGate
Sarah Sanders released from hospital after cancer surgery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, a Republican who is running for governor in Arkansas, was released from a hospital Saturday after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer. “Following successful surgery on Friday to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and in consultation...
