Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Involved In Car Crash In Kyiv
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suffered no serious injuries from a car crash early Thursday morning in Kyiv, his press secretary said in a statement. According to Sergii Nykyforov, another car collided with the president’s car and his escort vehicles. “The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries...
BBC
Ukraine President Zelensky involved in car accident but 'not seriously hurt'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been involved in a car accident, his spokesman has revealed. A passenger car collided with the presidential vehicle and his escort in the capital Kyiv, Sergii Nykyforov said in a short statement. "The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found," he...
Huge car bomb blast maims Russian commandant of occupied Ukrainian city as death toll among Putin's troops 'passes 50,000'
A huge car bomb blast maimed the Russian commandant of an occupied Ukrainian city on Tuesday, the latest assassination attempt against a pro-Moscow official. Footage from Berdyansk showed the burning wreckage of a car said to belong to Bardin Artem Igorevich, the military commander appointed by Moscow to oversee the Russian-occupied city and the surrounding region.
International Business Times
Russian 'Commandant' Of Occupied Ukraine City Loses Both Legs To Car Explosion
A Moscow-appointed official in a Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine is now in critical condition after losing both his legs in a car explosion in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Officials for the Russian-imposed administration of the occupied city of Berdyansk initially reported that commandant Artem Bardin had died in a car explosion near the administration's building on Sept. 6. Officials later retracted their statement and said Bardin had lost both his legs and a significant amount of blood in the incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ukraine Soldiers Reach Russian Border After Driving Enemy Back, Video Shows
A video of a Ukrainian soldier bragging about how close Ukrainian forces are to the Russian border has gone viral on social media. The video, that was posted on Visegrád 24, has so far been viewed more than 260,000 times. "One of the first Ukrainian soldiers to reach the...
Multiple Pro-Russian Officials Killed in Single Day Across Ukraine
Multiple Russian-installed officials have been killed in a single day across Ukraine, with Kyiv ramping up efforts to recapture territory that was seized by Russian forces during the course of the war. On Friday morning, authorities said Ukraine struck government buildings in the occupied Kherson region at least five times...
