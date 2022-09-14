ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments

Olivia Salas
2d ago

The Judge gave her sympathy to the family. That was an insult as she should loose her position for having the monitor removed. Just because he was in law enforcement doesn't give her the right to be lienient.

Reply(1)
33
A republican and a REAL Texan!
2d ago

Former Travis County sheriff's deputy Stephen Broderick, 42, was automatically sentenced after pleading guilty to capital murder Tuesday in the deaths of ex-wife Amanda Broderick, 35; stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick, 17; and Willie Simmons III, 18. The ex-deputy was on a custody visit with his son in April 2021 when he rammed his vehicle into his ex-wife's house in Austin and shot dead all three people inside. He did not shoot his son.Another thug with a badge POS!!Like I said before, most law enforcement entities are criminal thugs with a badge! They are above the law which makes them worse than any "criminal" they arrest!

Reply(7)
26
Keith Norman
2d ago

the judge that orderd his monitor to be taken off is just as responsible

Reply(4)
43
