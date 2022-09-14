The Judge gave her sympathy to the family. That was an insult as she should loose her position for having the monitor removed. Just because he was in law enforcement doesn't give her the right to be lienient.
Former Travis County sheriff's deputy Stephen Broderick, 42, was automatically sentenced after pleading guilty to capital murder Tuesday in the deaths of ex-wife Amanda Broderick, 35; stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick, 17; and Willie Simmons III, 18. The ex-deputy was on a custody visit with his son in April 2021 when he rammed his vehicle into his ex-wife's house in Austin and shot dead all three people inside. He did not shoot his son.Another thug with a badge POS!!Like I said before, most law enforcement entities are criminal thugs with a badge! They are above the law which makes them worse than any "criminal" they arrest!
the judge that orderd his monitor to be taken off is just as responsible
Related
Ex-deputy gets life for killing ex-wife, stepdaughter, man
TDCJ investigation into prison escape that led to murder of family nearing completion
Soros-backed Texas prosecutor slammed over ‘unfathomable’ 10-day jail sentence for fatal DUI crash
D.A. no longer seeking death penalty against Killeen man accused of fatally shooting detective during no-knock raid
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: 3 Texas children found within 'deplorable' living conditions
Family of loved one murdered by former deputy respond to sentencing
Mom charged with involuntary manslaughter after her 2 babies die almost a year apart from co-sleeping
Texas doctor arrested on federal charges in colleague’s tainted IV death
RELATED PEOPLE
‘I just shot Steve in the face’: Deputies find implicating text messages after Bell County man killed roommate, affidavit reveals
Texas doctor arrested in connection to tainted IV death
Texas cold case murder suspect arrested after arriving in California on flight from China
Texas board denies posthumous pardon for George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
50 years ago, Nancy Anderson was found dead in her Hawaii apartment. A former deputy Nevada attorney general has been arrested.
Austin police investigate 84 jugging cases
Rio Grande Valley teacher charged after 5-year-old nephew dies in hot car, district says
Suspension of Texas Ranger over Uvalde massacre response impacts 2019 murder case
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arkansas man called himself Jesus, Satan before cutting off own leg in front of child: affidavit
"This world is wicked." Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
Woman and her brother killed by ex-boyfriend in Marble Falls
APD: Woman dies after being shot at northeast Austin apartment
CBS News
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 113