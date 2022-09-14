ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc45.com

Man Charged with Murder After April Shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police have continued to investigate the shooting from Garden Court Apartments on April 25 that left one dead. As a result, on September 8, a warrant was obtained for 21-year-old Rayshun Antonio Crowder for Possession of a Firearm by Felon. On September 15, Crowder was located in the 5000 block of Shattalon Drive. He ran away but was arrested by WSPD SWAT personnel. Crowder was in possession of a firearm which was seized.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Winston-Salem Zaxby's Robbed by Former Employee

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police were called to an Armed Robbery at the Zaxby's Restaurant location at 3179 Peters Creek Parkway. The suspect reportedly left the business in a gray SUV. Responding officers located the suspect vehicle nearby, and conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle contained the arrestee, Alexander Rios, and two other occupants. The other occupants were identified as a juvenile driver, and another passenger/arrestee, Michael James Blevins.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Graham Car Crash Kills Three

GRAHAM, N.C. — Wednesday night, a collision between two cars on W. Moore Street resulted in three people dead. Just after 9:00 p.m., Graham Police, Fire, Alamance County Rescue, and EMS were all on scene. One vehicle had a 23-year-old female with her seven-week-old infant child, with the other...
GRAHAM, NC
abc45.com

Forsyth County Sheriff on deputy staffing shortage

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Like most people, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough began to notice a downturn in employment beginning with COVID. To date, out of 636 total positions, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has 103 vacancies, including 79 in the detention center. He knows how important it is to have deputies in the jail, especially after attacks on his own staff and in Guilford county, who have 70 staff vacancies in their own jail.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
abc45.com

High Point residents speak up about dangerous crosswalk

"The oncoming traffic to the left stopped and the last lane of traffic to the right just the guy didn't stop, he just kept driving" said High Point business owner Janet Sullivan. Sullivan knows how speedy drivers can pose a threat to pedestrians where Hillcrest merges with North Main Street.
HIGH POINT, NC
abc45.com

Unknown Person Seen in Doorbell Camera Wanted in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Police is seeking public assistance in identifying and contacting the person seen here in a Ring Doorbell Camera video. From a Facebook post, Reidsville PD wants to "simply speak with them about their visit on Watlington Drive." If you know this person, please call Reidsville...
REIDSVILLE, NC
abc45.com

Traffic Fatality Closes Elm Eugene Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of Greensboro's busiest roads is temporarily closed in both directions due to a traffic fatality. Early this morning on South Elm Eugene Street, a car reportedly struck and killed a pedestrian. Currently, South Elm Eugene Street is closed in both directions between Meadowview Road and...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Part of Battleground Avenue Closed for Crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Following a multi-vehicle collision involving minor injury and a damaged utility pole, Battleground Avenue at Markland Drive are closed in both directions pending repairs by Duke Energy. The north and southbound lanes of Battleground Avenue and east and west lanes of Markland Drive are closed. An estimated time of repair completion has not been determined at this time. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The 24th#Drugs#Violent Crime#Winston Salem Po
abc45.com

Law enforcement want parents to be aware of new TikTok trend

PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. — Law enforcement across the region are becoming increasingly concerned about a new TikTok trend encouraging children to leave home. “This latest trend on TikTok and social media is to runaway and whenever we put out a bulletin looking for them, how many likes can you get, is the points system," said York County Sheriff’s Deputy Trent Faris. "That’s just the wrong way to do it kids.”
BURLINGTON, NC
abc45.com

School safety inside the classroom and at large events

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — “Why should an airport be safer than my schools?," asked FCSO Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. Currently only middle and high schools in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have metal detectors. “I have said this from day one, from day one, day one," said Sheriff Kimbrough. There...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc45.com

New bag policy for Guilford County Schools

Traditional bags and purses are out and clear bags and purses are what’s in style now at Guilford County School sporting events. If you’re thinking about bringing your new Kate Spade bag to Friday night football games you may want to trade it out for a clear zip-lock bag or a clear clutch. GCS Executive director for emergencies Mike Richey said this is just another way to ensure safety.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy