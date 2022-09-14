Read full article on original website
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North CarolinaPolarbearGreensboro, NC
Habitat for Humanity ReStore to re-open in new Kernersville location this monthThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Man Charged with Murder After April Shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police have continued to investigate the shooting from Garden Court Apartments on April 25 that left one dead. As a result, on September 8, a warrant was obtained for 21-year-old Rayshun Antonio Crowder for Possession of a Firearm by Felon. On September 15, Crowder was located in the 5000 block of Shattalon Drive. He ran away but was arrested by WSPD SWAT personnel. Crowder was in possession of a firearm which was seized.
Winston-Salem Zaxby's Robbed by Former Employee
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police were called to an Armed Robbery at the Zaxby's Restaurant location at 3179 Peters Creek Parkway. The suspect reportedly left the business in a gray SUV. Responding officers located the suspect vehicle nearby, and conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle contained the arrestee, Alexander Rios, and two other occupants. The other occupants were identified as a juvenile driver, and another passenger/arrestee, Michael James Blevins.
Graham Car Crash Kills Three
GRAHAM, N.C. — Wednesday night, a collision between two cars on W. Moore Street resulted in three people dead. Just after 9:00 p.m., Graham Police, Fire, Alamance County Rescue, and EMS were all on scene. One vehicle had a 23-year-old female with her seven-week-old infant child, with the other...
Forsyth County Sheriff on deputy staffing shortage
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Like most people, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough began to notice a downturn in employment beginning with COVID. To date, out of 636 total positions, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has 103 vacancies, including 79 in the detention center. He knows how important it is to have deputies in the jail, especially after attacks on his own staff and in Guilford county, who have 70 staff vacancies in their own jail.
High Point residents speak up about dangerous crosswalk
"The oncoming traffic to the left stopped and the last lane of traffic to the right just the guy didn't stop, he just kept driving" said High Point business owner Janet Sullivan. Sullivan knows how speedy drivers can pose a threat to pedestrians where Hillcrest merges with North Main Street.
Unknown Person Seen in Doorbell Camera Wanted in Reidsville
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Police is seeking public assistance in identifying and contacting the person seen here in a Ring Doorbell Camera video. From a Facebook post, Reidsville PD wants to "simply speak with them about their visit on Watlington Drive." If you know this person, please call Reidsville...
Traffic Fatality Closes Elm Eugene Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of Greensboro's busiest roads is temporarily closed in both directions due to a traffic fatality. Early this morning on South Elm Eugene Street, a car reportedly struck and killed a pedestrian. Currently, South Elm Eugene Street is closed in both directions between Meadowview Road and...
Part of Battleground Avenue Closed for Crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Following a multi-vehicle collision involving minor injury and a damaged utility pole, Battleground Avenue at Markland Drive are closed in both directions pending repairs by Duke Energy. The north and southbound lanes of Battleground Avenue and east and west lanes of Markland Drive are closed. An estimated time of repair completion has not been determined at this time. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.
Law enforcement want parents to be aware of new TikTok trend
PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. — Law enforcement across the region are becoming increasingly concerned about a new TikTok trend encouraging children to leave home. “This latest trend on TikTok and social media is to runaway and whenever we put out a bulletin looking for them, how many likes can you get, is the points system," said York County Sheriff’s Deputy Trent Faris. "That’s just the wrong way to do it kids.”
Greensboro Police launches new survey tool to understand residents concerns, needs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department has launched a new survey tool to get a clearer idea on how people who live in the city are feeling about safety. We've all been asked to take a survey after riding an Uber or making a purchase online. On Wednesday...
School safety inside the classroom and at large events
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — “Why should an airport be safer than my schools?," asked FCSO Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. Currently only middle and high schools in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have metal detectors. “I have said this from day one, from day one, day one," said Sheriff Kimbrough. There...
WS/FCS works with educational organization to locate thousands of missing students
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Forsyth County School District is tracking down thousands of students who haven't gone back to class. During the summer, the district could not locate 3,000 students. After working rigorously with student services and counselors, knocking on doors and meeting families, the district is now...
New bag policy for Guilford County Schools
Traditional bags and purses are out and clear bags and purses are what’s in style now at Guilford County School sporting events. If you’re thinking about bringing your new Kate Spade bag to Friday night football games you may want to trade it out for a clear zip-lock bag or a clear clutch. GCS Executive director for emergencies Mike Richey said this is just another way to ensure safety.
Guilford County piano teacher named Teacher of the Year by International music foundation
Some say music is the best way to reach out to the youth. Guilford County Schools, piano teacher Davis Cahill does that everyday. "This is one of the most creative and stimulating things that they will be able to do here," said Cahill. He doesn't just teach the classics, he...
