FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Like most people, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough began to notice a downturn in employment beginning with COVID. To date, out of 636 total positions, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has 103 vacancies, including 79 in the detention center. He knows how important it is to have deputies in the jail, especially after attacks on his own staff and in Guilford county, who have 70 staff vacancies in their own jail.

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO