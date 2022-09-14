Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Evening’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Evening” game were:
4-3-9-8, FIREBALL: 6
(four, three, nine, eight; FIREBALL: six)
