ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Buildings and businesses host events to welcome people back to NYC offices

By Greg Mocker
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u7noQ_0hvm8AbE00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — September is usually a busy time as students head back to school and workers get ready for a new season.

The pandemic changed many trends for office workers and tourists.

There’s already some indication of the numbers for this fall.  MTA ridership has been posting record numbers on subways and buses since Labor Day.

LIRR and Metro-North have posted large percentage increases as commuters head back into the offices for the beginning of the fall season.

At the World Trade Center campus, Silverstein Properties, which manages the buildings, is seeing an increase in occupancy.

Silverstein Properties CEO Marty Burger says tenants and companies are finding the work plan that works for them and their employees.

“We have programmed our spaces to have people welcomed back in the offices with amenities, wellness, food options and entertainment,” he said.

Groups are back in the office for meetings and presentation. Hybrid schedules may continue to work for some.

Return to work is important for business, including neighborhood operations and vendors.

Food is one way to measure the amount of people out and about and back in the office.

Along Sixth Avenue in Midtown, the business association worked with Grand Bazaar NYC to host a welcome back festival for employees Wednesday. Another one is set for October with a Halloween theme.

Grand Bazaar NYC is the largest and oldest market in the city with more than 100 local vendors and artisans every Sunday at Columbus Avenue and West 77th Street.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

NYC program preparing individuals for the workforce

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A program with the New York City Department of Probation is preparing individuals for the workforce whether they’re unsure of which industry they want to get into or if they’re a recent college graduate who wants to move up in their respective field. NeON Works creates a safe space for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Reviewers in NYC test the hot toys of 2022

CHELSEA PIERS, Manhattan (PIX11) — With the holidays right around the corner, the popular gifts of the year are being reviewed by insiders and families.  Interactive features and technology are a part of many of this year’s entries at the Toy Insider event at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan. Click here to see the Toy Insider’s list.  […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
thebeet.com

Get a Free Slice of Vegan Pizza Today and Tomorrow in NYC. Here’s Where

New Yorkers love free food. They also love pizza. Perhaps no one loves pizza more. As a group, those who call the Big Apple home eat more than 500,000 pizza pies every year, most of them loaded with gooey melted cheese and toppings like pepperoni. But if you are avoiding dairy (either because you're lactose intolerant, have a milk allergy, or are vegan) there is rarely a decent option. Until now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Luna Park opens Tony’s Express, a coaster that’s ‘family friendly’

After nearly a year of anticipation and construction, Luna Park’s newest rollercoaster, Tony’s Express, officially opened at Coney Island. The park announced in advance that was to have its soft opening Friday, Sept. 9 at noon, so at that time, thrill-seekers tested out the new coaster. A video was also posted on Instagram to show what riders could expect from the experience.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Labor Day#Welcome Back#Lirr#Metro North#The World Trade Center#Silverstein Properties#Groups#Grand Bazaar Nyc
PIX11

Little Amal walks New York City with a mission

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Little Amal came to New York City on Wednesday with a mission: to spread a message of solidarity for displaced people. The 12-foot puppet symbolizing a 10-year-old Syrian girl continues her journey in New York City on Friday, with Times Square as her next stop. Little Amal is set to conclude […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now

Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Walk & Wag takes place this weekend in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — All hands (and paws) are on deck for this year’s Walk & Wag benefit event. Hundreds of walkers are expected to bring their furry friends to Hudson River Park on Saturday. The event, which is organized by North Shore Animal League America, aims to raise funds for homeless pets and maintain […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MTA
eastnewyork.com

Applications Available for East New York’s New 160 Unit Affordable Housing Development with Rents from $397-$1,865

Linden Terrace II, located at 573 Emerald St. is a smoke-free 160-unit project located in the East New York Section of Brooklyn. The Project is in Brooklyn Community Board # 5 and is very accessible through public transportation. Train options include the L train and buses include the B15. The amenities at this property include an outdoor landscaped terrace, A Community lounge, Bicycle Storage, Parking, On-Site Laundry+ (+Additional Fees apply), and a children’s playroom. Discover the recently opened Shirley Chisholm State Park as well as several shopping Centers within a few minutes’ walk of the property on Linden Blvd.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Fare hikes proposed for NYC taxis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For the first time in a decade, New York City is planning to increase meter rates and surcharges to help cab drivers with the increasing cost of inflation and gas prices.  Dieufort Rock has been a taxi driver for 30 years and hasn’t seen a raise in the last 10 years. “We […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

Telfar bags take over Brooklyn at Rainbow pop-up shop during New York Fashion Week

Telfar fans were sent into a frenzy recently after it was announced that the brand was taking over a Rainbow store location in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week. The unisex fashion label announced that it would be filling the Fulton Street store in Downtown Brooklyn with thousands of bags in every size and every color for one day only -- all available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

Amazon stops selling items that obstruct license plates to NY buyers

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Daniel DeCrescenzo join partner law enforcement agencies at the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge on Friday, May 20th, 2022 to announce increased enforcement against obscured and fraudulent license plates. Before such an item can be added to a customer’s online shopping cart, there is an automatic notice alerting buyers that it cannot be shipped to New York locations. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 15-21

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy