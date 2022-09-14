Buildings and businesses host events to welcome people back to NYC offices

NEW YORK (PIX11) — September is usually a busy time as students head back to school and workers get ready for a new season.

The pandemic changed many trends for office workers and tourists.

There’s already some indication of the numbers for this fall. MTA ridership has been posting record numbers on subways and buses since Labor Day.

LIRR and Metro-North have posted large percentage increases as commuters head back into the offices for the beginning of the fall season.

At the World Trade Center campus, Silverstein Properties, which manages the buildings, is seeing an increase in occupancy.

Silverstein Properties CEO Marty Burger says tenants and companies are finding the work plan that works for them and their employees.

“We have programmed our spaces to have people welcomed back in the offices with amenities, wellness, food options and entertainment,” he said.

Groups are back in the office for meetings and presentation. Hybrid schedules may continue to work for some.

Return to work is important for business, including neighborhood operations and vendors.

Food is one way to measure the amount of people out and about and back in the office.

Along Sixth Avenue in Midtown, the business association worked with Grand Bazaar NYC to host a welcome back festival for employees Wednesday. Another one is set for October with a Halloween theme.

Grand Bazaar NYC is the largest and oldest market in the city with more than 100 local vendors and artisans every Sunday at Columbus Avenue and West 77th Street.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.