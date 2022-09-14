ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the West Virginia Lottery’s “Daily 4” game were:

2-4-5-5

(two, four, five, five)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

