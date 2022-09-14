ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

3-9-4, FB: 6

(three, nine, four; FB: six)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

