Texas State

Rhonda
2d ago

Beto (Fake Hispanic) and his father-in-law tried to cheat poor Hispanics in El Paso out of their homes. He was on City Council and faced ethics complaints because of his actions. Vote For Greg Abbott 🇺🇸

the1uwishuknew
2d ago

Francis has 0. Nothing but BS emotional opinions, and no facts. Francis is a criminal with a LONG family history of Mexican cartel criminal activity.

David Matthews
2d ago

Francis has nothing to lose, so lies will flow out like water. Believe nothing from Beto unless he talks about his Criminal record. Vote Republican Vote Red.

The Veracity Report

New University of Texas Polling: Gov Abbott vs O’Rourke Some Interesting Possibilities

The most recent poll, taken by the University of Texas at Austin is in – this is what they found. The survey found that Abbott received 45% of support among registered voters, while 40% supported O’Rourke and 4% supported third-party candidates. Three percent of respondents named “Someone else” as their choice, and 8% said they have not thought about the race enough to have an opinion.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

TribCast: The impact of Texas’ changing demographics on elections

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s episode of TribCast, Matthew speaks with Alexa and James about Hispanics becoming the largest demographic group in Texas and what that means for the state’s politics.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Texas board rejects posthumous pardon for George Floyd — after recommending one to Greg Abbott

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied a posthumous pardon of George Floyd for a minor 2004 Houston drug conviction, The Marshall Project reported. The decision comes 11 months after the agency initially recommended a pardon before reversing course and rescinding that recommendation, citing a procedural error.
TEXAS STATE
Local
Texas Society
Montgomery County, TX
Elections
Montgomery County, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Montgomery County, TX
Society
County
Montgomery County, TX
Local
Texas Elections
KVIA ABC-7

Beto O’Rourke on Jimmy Kimmel, talks about Governor Abbott Busing Migrants; Abbott tweets to Biden Administration

LOS ANGELES, California -- Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Roruke stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to talk about the issues Texas is currently facing. O'Rourke spoke about immigration saying, "Sending these migrants to D.C., to Chicago, to New York, now to the Vice President's house isn't doing anything for them, not doing anything for us. It's The post Beto O’Rourke on Jimmy Kimmel, talks about Governor Abbott Busing Migrants; Abbott tweets to Biden Administration appeared first on KVIA.
TEXAS STATE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Wants to Fully Fund the Police to Keep Criminals Behind Bars

Governor Abbott with Fort Worth police officersScreenshot from Twitter. This past Wednesday, Texas Governor was in Fort Worth campaigning for his re-election as voters cast their ballot in November 2022. Governor Greg Abbott was in a press conference along with Fort Worth Police Association President Manny Ramirez who endorsed the Governor, as well as Austin Police Association President Thomas Villarreal, Senator Kelly Hancock, and Representative Phil King.
TEXAS STATE
fox40jackson.com

Hispanic Texas candidate blasts left-wing talking points on border security: ‘A lie from the pit of hell’

Former law enforcement agents are sounding the alarm about the open border impacting Texas communities, including El Paso, where migrants have recently been found sleeping in the streets. Retired ICE special agent Lupe De La O., retired Border Patrol agent Bill Jackson, and Texas congressional candidate Irene Armendariz-Jackson joined “Fox...
TEXAS STATE
#Abortion Issues#Guns#Election Local#Power Grid#Politics State#Politics Governor#Montgomery Co#Democrat#Harris Co#Republican#Texans
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: Make a Run From the Border

I wrote a bit about Beto O'Rourke's "Drive for Texas" tour finale in Lockhart, the 49th of 49 stops the Dem's ticket-topper barnstormed over the summer. While both the Ds and the Rs marveled at how many people showed up for a midday workday event, it was mostly who you'd expect, young people and moms of small children and old folks of every shape, size, and shade. Caldwell County, the poorest of the four suburban counties bordering Austin, is pretty reliably red in most elections, but Lockhart itself is more of a dark brownish red, the color of barbecue sauce. A good chunk of the town is of Mexican heritage, and most of those residents are Democrats, so there's always been some pulling and trading between Anglo and Latino interests that softens the sharp edges one finds in newer and wealthier suburbs and exurbs. Plus, there's barbecue, and inevitably now live music and arts as displaced creatives from Austin's Eastside find their way to affordability there.
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KBAT 99.9

Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic

Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
KSAT 12

Comptroller, railroad commissioner, lieutenant governor: What do Texas state officials actually do?

The Texas Tribune is answering reader questions ahead of the midterms about elections and the issues Texans are voting on. Thanks to readers like Kenneth S., Colette T. and others for asking us to define statewide officeholders’ roles. For the latest news and information on elections, sign up for our free daily newsletter. You can also get election updates over text message by texting “hello” to 512-967-6919.
TEXAS STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa church sues Texas church in federal court over ‘child predator’ claims

Iowa’s largest predominantly African American church is suing a Texas church for allegedly libelous claims about the marriage of a 63-year-old bishop to a woman in her late teens. The lawsuit pits Iowa’s Christ Apostolic Temple, and its leader, Bishop Dwight Reed, against Texas’ Kingdom Church and one of its leaders, Demetrius Sinegal. According to […] The post Iowa church sues Texas church in federal court over ‘child predator’ claims appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

