Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Palmetto Cash 5” game were:

09-14-30-32-34, Power-Up: 5

(nine, fourteen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Power, Up: five)

Comments / 0

