WV Lottery
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily 3
9-7-0
(nine, seven, zero)
Daily 4
2-4-5-5
(two, four, five, five)
Lotto America
09-13-15-29-32, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3
(nine, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $22,610,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000
Powerball
09-10-20-22-52, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3
(nine, ten, twenty, twenty-two, fifty-two; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $225,000,000
