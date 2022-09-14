ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

North Texas families closer to getting answers after RJ Construction bankruptcy hearing

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas families left with unfinished projects after a construction company filed bankruptcy last month are now one step closer to getting answers. Dozens attended a bankruptcy hearing for RJ Construction this week and said it lasted nearly two hours. "If you wrong the community, the community is going to fight back," said Josh Usry, an Arlington resident who says he put down a $30,000 deposit with RJ Construction for a remodeling project and has nothing to show for it. RJ Construction filed for bankruptcy in August.  Since then, many other clients have come forward with similar stories, claiming they're...
Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCCAIN, COLLIN BAXTER; W/M; POB: HOUSTON TX; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; OCCUPATION: SITE...
North Texas Taco Throwdown

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW) — It's no secret Texas and tacos go hand in hand. C'mon, what's not to love about the portable and palatable, often foil-wrapped goodness? Perhaps the appeal of their popularity is the variety of fillings: beef, chicken, pork, fish, vegetables. Not to mention the toppings..pico, guac, cheese, sour cream. Let's face it – salsas alone warrant their own food group.Yet, when it comes to tacos, whether it be hard or soft, many are quick to praise Austin as their pick for tastiest tacos in the Lone Star State. Not so fast!North Texas is not to be left behind; we're home to some big eats and big flavors. Now, CBS11 needs your help, North Texas! We want to know:  which taco stand, stands alone in the DFW metroplex? Put your tastebuds to the test and vote in CBS11's Ultimate Taco Throwdown! Top four popular taco spots, as rated by Yelp, are listed from the four major counties: Dallas, Collin, Tarrant and Denton. Each week, the taco joints will go head-to-head, until one winner is chosen – by you!Here's how the taco spots breakdown: Which taco will be crowned the tastiest in town? Vote and find out!
Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2

DALLAS - Dallas and Fort Worth claimed the top two spots on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
Housing
Breaking Ground: Dirt is Moving at the New City Hall

City Council members, two former mayors, City Manager David Cooke, and other dignitaries got their hands a little dirty on Thursday morning taking a shovel to dirt in the ceremonial groundbreaking on the site of the future City Hall at the former Pier 1 headquarters building. Former mayors Mike Moncrief...
Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARCIA, TIMOTHY CHRISTIAN; W/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION: SOFTWARE TECH;...
Behind the Scenes With a Stockyards Gunfighter

It might have some modern amenities - we can be thankful for electricity and running water - but the Fort Worth Stockyards is otherwise a veritable trip back in time. Walk down the street, and you'll see chaps, spurs, a whole lot of "howdies," herding cattle and even a gunfight (staged, of course).
Amazon Data-Center Coming to Dallas County

Amazon plans to break ground on a new data center in the southern part of Dallas County in early 2023. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant picked DeSoto as the site for its future nine-acre data center. It will be located off Hampton Road, south of Interstate 20. Amazon Web Services, an...
Best Day Trips from Dallas, Texas

Logging some leisure time in the Lone Star State? Then be sure to carve out time to explore some of the best day trips from Dallas. The second-largest state in the US, Texas has loads for travelers to discover. Within a short drive of “the Big D,” you can do...
