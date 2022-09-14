Read full article on original website
Auditor says she was fired for uncovering ‘grade and attendance manipulation’ within Dallas ISD
DALLAS, Texas — A former Dallas Independent School District auditor asked to be reinstated after alleging the district terminated her for uncovering 'grade changing and attendance manipulation' within its classrooms. The former auditor and manager of Investigative Services within the district's Office of Internal Audit, Andrea Whelan, appealed her...
North Texas families closer to getting answers after RJ Construction bankruptcy hearing
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas families left with unfinished projects after a construction company filed bankruptcy last month are now one step closer to getting answers. Dozens attended a bankruptcy hearing for RJ Construction this week and said it lasted nearly two hours. "If you wrong the community, the community is going to fight back," said Josh Usry, an Arlington resident who says he put down a $30,000 deposit with RJ Construction for a remodeling project and has nothing to show for it. RJ Construction filed for bankruptcy in August. Since then, many other clients have come forward with similar stories, claiming they're...
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCCAIN, COLLIN BAXTER; W/M; POB: HOUSTON TX; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; OCCUPATION: SITE...
These are the top tattoo parlors in Texas, North Texas home to 2 of top 10
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tattoos are a form of very permanent artistry on people’s bodies. It can be as important as cultural tattoos with deep-rooted meaning or even as simple as someone getting a Hello Kitty tattoo on their ankle just because they lost a bet in fantasy football.
If you live in 1 of these 3 Texas cities, you may be getting cheated on: Study
Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.
North Texas Taco Throwdown
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW) — It's no secret Texas and tacos go hand in hand. C'mon, what's not to love about the portable and palatable, often foil-wrapped goodness? Perhaps the appeal of their popularity is the variety of fillings: beef, chicken, pork, fish, vegetables. Not to mention the toppings..pico, guac, cheese, sour cream. Let's face it – salsas alone warrant their own food group.Yet, when it comes to tacos, whether it be hard or soft, many are quick to praise Austin as their pick for tastiest tacos in the Lone Star State. Not so fast!North Texas is not to be left behind; we're home to some big eats and big flavors. Now, CBS11 needs your help, North Texas! We want to know: which taco stand, stands alone in the DFW metroplex? Put your tastebuds to the test and vote in CBS11's Ultimate Taco Throwdown! Top four popular taco spots, as rated by Yelp, are listed from the four major counties: Dallas, Collin, Tarrant and Denton. Each week, the taco joints will go head-to-head, until one winner is chosen – by you!Here's how the taco spots breakdown: Which taco will be crowned the tastiest in town? Vote and find out!
Dallas offering free admission for seniors at city recreation centers
The Lake Highlands North Recreation Center at 9940 White Rock Trail, Dallas, offers a variety of senior programs. (Courtesy city of Dallas) The Dallas Park and Recreation Department announced it plans to waive fees for senior citizens at city recreation centers. Annual and monthly fees at city recreation centers for...
Fort Worth towing company accused of fraud sues state agency, wins contract in Arlington
A state agency ruled this week that local tow operator Beard’s Towing failed to operate with honesty, trustworthiness, and integrity. The same day, the city of Arlington approved a $150,000 three-year contract with the towing company. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation issued a notice of alleged violation...
Fentanyl busts and overdoses has local agencies working around the clock
DALLAS — The number of fentanyl-related drug cases has skyrocketed over the last 36 months. Collin, Cooke and Tarrant Counties all had significant developments in the fight to get the deadly substance off the streets. "With only two milligrams of fentanyl, that is a deadly dose for a non-opioid...
Poll: Minorities Believe Dallas Homelessness and Vagrancy is a ‘Serious Problem’
The Dallas Express recently polled Dallas residents on a host of topics about the city, its challenges, and potential solutions. Frustration with the city’s current state regarding crime and homelessness became an apparent theme. When asked if they felt that “homelessness and/or vagrancy” was a “serious problem” for the...
Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It?
As the saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas'. You would think with all the space we have available in the state that Texas would have one of the largest, if not the largest, homes in the country. Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to Angi.com, when it comes...
Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2
DALLAS - Dallas and Fort Worth claimed the top two spots on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
Breaking Ground: Dirt is Moving at the New City Hall
City Council members, two former mayors, City Manager David Cooke, and other dignitaries got their hands a little dirty on Thursday morning taking a shovel to dirt in the ceremonial groundbreaking on the site of the future City Hall at the former Pier 1 headquarters building. Former mayors Mike Moncrief...
Turkey Shortage, Increased Prices Impact North Texas Businesses Ahead of Thanksgiving
A record turkey shortage might affect your holiday menu, but even before the holidays, you might see less turkey around North Texas. This issue is prompting some North Texas restaurants to take the bird off their menu’s right now. Both the price of turkey and the supply are factors...
Blue Mound police chief abruptly resigns, accuses city of 'defunding' his department; mayor defends call, says every department in city faces cuts
BLUE MOUND, Texas — The chief of police in the Fort Worth suburb of Blue Mound abruptly resigned from his post on Thursday after claiming city leaders wanted to defund his department. During a public hearing on the proposed Blue Mound city budget this week, former police chief Dusty...
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARCIA, TIMOTHY CHRISTIAN; W/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION: SOFTWARE TECH;...
Behind the Scenes With a Stockyards Gunfighter
It might have some modern amenities - we can be thankful for electricity and running water - but the Fort Worth Stockyards is otherwise a veritable trip back in time. Walk down the street, and you'll see chaps, spurs, a whole lot of "howdies," herding cattle and even a gunfight (staged, of course).
Amazon Data-Center Coming to Dallas County
Amazon plans to break ground on a new data center in the southern part of Dallas County in early 2023. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant picked DeSoto as the site for its future nine-acre data center. It will be located off Hampton Road, south of Interstate 20. Amazon Web Services, an...
Best Day Trips from Dallas, Texas
Logging some leisure time in the Lone Star State? Then be sure to carve out time to explore some of the best day trips from Dallas. The second-largest state in the US, Texas has loads for travelers to discover. Within a short drive of “the Big D,” you can do...
Unfinished houses, open roofs: RJ Construction customers take their claims to bankruptcy court
Christina Ridings says she had doubts about hiring RJ Construction. She had spent half a year vetting contractors to remodel her home’s balcony and lower deck when she came across the group. However, she was heartened by the community outcry on Jordan’s behalf. For months, plastic yard signs...
