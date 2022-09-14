PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Now is your chance to take a step back in time and see how news was shared in Panama City long before the TV was invented. Smithsonian Museum Day is Saturday, September 16th this year. Many local museums are participating, including the Panama City Publishing Company Museum. They will be celebrating the role of ink in printing. Visitors will enjoy an educational and interactive experience as they create their own homemade ink. At the same time, they will earn a greater appreciation for the history of printing.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO