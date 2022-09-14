Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
$3+ million Mexico Beach project is close to completion
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Canal Parkway Pavilion and Marina in Mexico Beach will soon reopen. City Administrator for Mexico Beach Douglas Baber said the rebuilding of the pavilion puts fishing and tourism on full display. “The folks who come down here to sit on our sandy beaches and...
Walton officials urge disaster prep
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — You may feel like you are prepared for hurricanes, but what about other types of disasters or hazards? September is National Preparedness Month and Walton County Emergency Management is teaching residents how to be prepared for anything that might come their way. National Preparedness Month started in 2004 through Federal […]
WJHG-TV
Smithsonian museum day is Saturday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Now is your chance to take a step back in time and see how news was shared in Panama City long before the TV was invented. Smithsonian Museum Day is Saturday, September 16th this year. Many local museums are participating, including the Panama City Publishing Company Museum. They will be celebrating the role of ink in printing. Visitors will enjoy an educational and interactive experience as they create their own homemade ink. At the same time, they will earn a greater appreciation for the history of printing.
WJHG-TV
Bay County utility workers aiding in Jackson’s water crisis
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been more than 40 days since Mississippi’s main water treatment plant in Jackson began failing, leading to resident’s unable to use or drink fresh water. But in times of need, Bay County residents know all too well the struggles that come with it.
WJHG-TV
Get ready for emergencies during National Preparedness Month
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Living in Florida you have to be prepared for any emergency or natural disaster. “We live in Florida. We have severe thunderstorms a lot, we have tornados, we have wildfires, we stay busy up here,” Frankie Lumm, Emergency Management Division Chief, said. While officials stay...
WJHG-TV
West Bay Elementary kicks off ‘Reading From the Rooftop’ Event
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County school is taking reading to new heights with a unique idea. The staff at West Bay Elementary school is on a quest to create young bookworms. The school kicked off their first ever “Reading From the Rooftop” event to help promote a...
WJHG-TV
Fire damages home and RV in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fire in Panama City Beach damaged a home and an RV Friday morning on Pine Tree Avenue. Fire officials said that the call came in at around 3:15 a.m. Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, Bay County Fire, and Navy Fire worked to put out the fire.
WJHG-TV
Port St. Joe Police Department shares warning to boaters
Port St. Joe, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Port St. Joe Police Department has a strict warning for boaters. Port St. Joe Police Chief Jake Richards says people could get a hefty fine if they leave their boat unattended at the city pier. That’s according to a city ordinance passed in...
WJHG-TV
Coastal dune lakes a rare gem along the Emerald Coast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They are a sight exclusive to the Panhandle. “A lot of people come from far and near to see these amazing features,” Melinda Gates, environmental coordinator for Walton County said. Coastal Dune Lakes are bodies of water within two miles of the coastline. There...
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here is a list of events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 2 When: Sep 16 – Sep 18 Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park Stargazing on the Lawn at Eden Gardens When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: […]
WJHG-TV
Free food for 500 Panama City families
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local organization Feed the Gulf Coast reports one in eight people experience food insecurity in Florida. That’s why they teamed up with Winn-Dixie and other local organizations to feed those in need in Bay County. Five-hundred families were fed this afternoon at Messiah Lutheran...
WJHG-TV
PCB Planning Board approves housing development
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The demand for housing is climbing as more people live in Panama City Beach. The PCB Planning Board approved a developer’s request to build a large site development at the corner of Front Beach Road and Hills Road at Wednesday’s meeting. It’ll...
Lynn Haven and Panama City sent raw sewage advisories
Panama City, Fla.(WMBB)– Lynn Haven Bayou and Lake Huntington are both under raw sewage advisorys. 6,300 gallons of raw sewage entered Lake Huntington and at Lynn Haven Bayou 380,000 of raw sewage is overflowing. Ralph Miller Department of Health Director in Bay County says Panama City is having a lot of runoffs, sewage backup, and […]
Governor candidate visits Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist stopped by Bay County Thursday afternoon. Around 75 voters gathered at the Gallery of Art in downtown Panama City to hear the former Governor speak. Crist said if elected governor, he will work to lower power bills that have skyrocketed in the last couple of […]
mypanhandle.com
Local church hoping to better community with new facility and coffee shop
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– One local church is hoping to serve the greater good of the community with its brand new facility. Northstar Church in Panama City just reopened its doors in July after enduring massive damage from Hurricane Michael. Lead pastor, Marty Martin, said during the rebuild he...
WJHG-TV
Bay County Health Department highlights top 5 health priorities
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Putting resources towards mental health and substance abuse are two of the top priorities for local health leaders. The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is partnering with other health groups to create an action plan to address health needs in the community. These...
WJHG-TV
Bay County Chamber member calls for community to help local schools
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not just tests and homework Bay District School students have to worry about. Many of them don’t have basic needs such as food, clothing, or technology. That’s why the Bay County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Garrett Anderson sent a letter out to...
WJHG-TV
“Four tires in six months”: drivers see more flat tires as construction continues
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At some point, every driver runs over a nail and gets a flat. It’s almost inevitable, but at what point does it become excessive? It seems construction sites could be the cause of a recent epidemic on Panama City Beach roadways, which is an uptick in flat tires.
BCSO awarded $2.5 million to purchase new helicopter
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has been granted $2.5 million from the Florida legislature to go toward a new helicopter. The helicopter the department has its eyes on is a 2007 Bell 407 four-rotor helicopter that will bring more power, more maneuverability, and more capacity to the department’s aviation program. […]
Walton Co. Animal Shelter seeking homes for 150 animals
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s a big problem at the Walton County Animal Shelter. With too many cats and dogs, the shelter’s been overcrowded for the last few months, between owner returns and new animal drop-offs, there are nearly 200 animals waiting for forever homes. While they wait, shelter officials said they have dozens […]
