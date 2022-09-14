Read full article on original website
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
New burger joint coming to Forsyth County - how does it compare to what's already in town?Kimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: Cumming’s first Art Fest, tribute to Hispanic artists, and several concerts around townJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Art Fest debuts at Cumming City Center this weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Thousands gather to pay respects as second fallen Cobb deputy laid to rest
DALLAS, Ga. — Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin Jr., the second of two Cobb County deputies shot and killed in the line of duty last week, has been laid to rest. Ervin and Deputy Jonathan Koleski were gunned down on September 8 as they tried executing an arrest warrant in Marietta.
'An illusion of safety' | Why the head of Fulton's Conviction Integrity Unit says every county should have one
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 20 years ago, a woman died in an exchange of gunfire. It happened on the corner of McDaniel and Delevan Streets in Atlanta's Pittsburgh neighborhood. Two men went to prison for murder. “When the police came, they saying my gun is the one that...
Clayton County working to curb number of fights in schools
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — This week, the Clayton County School District implemented a new tactic in an effort to curb the number of fights taking place on school property. A press release originally sent on Sept. 9 said administrative staff would have "a visible presence on all school campuses. Established as a supportive measure to assist school leaders during critical times of the school day (student arrival and dismissal, meal service, and class transitions), this is a continuation of the district's standard practice utilized during the beginning and end of each school year."
Monroe Local News
Gov. Kemp reappoints 2 former Walton County law enforcement officials to state boards
Walton County, Ga. (Sept. 14, 2022) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reappointed two Walton County residents and former law enforcement officials to state boards this summer. Former Monroe Public Safety director Keith Glass has been reappointed to the Board of Commissioners of the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund. Glass is the former Public Safety director for the City of Monroe. He retired in 2018 after a 25-year law enforcement career in his hometown of Monroe. At that time, Glass was the longest-serving police chief in the Monroe Police Department’s history. He currently serves as the chairperson of the Governor’s Board of Commissioners of the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund. Photo credit: Board of Commissioners of Peace Officers Annuity and Benefit Fund of Georgia.
Rockdale County Sheriff wants to return this lost, folded American flag to its owner
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is looking to return a lost folded American flag. The flag was found Wednesday near the intersection of Iris Drive and Sigman Road. The sheriff's office believes it could've fallen out of someone's car while they were driving. A folded...
People react on procession route for fallen Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr.
9-1-1 call released in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Atlanta. 9-1-1 call released in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Atlanta. Funeral service held for Deputy Marhsall Ervin Jr. Updated: 44 minutes ago. Funeral service held for Deputy Marhsall Ervin Jr. Creative ways to cook during a...
Imker: Council race would be futile, but Peachtree City is in deep trouble
I have decided not to run for open City Council Post #3 at this time. It seems futile right now with the cabal of Learnard, King and Prebor acting as the majority on city council. They are on a path to destroy the village concept of Peachtree City and more (see below) and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.
Hundreds line streets to pay tribute to Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Fellow law enforcement officers, military members, veterans, and civilians paid their respect to Cobb County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jonathan Koleski by lining the streets of Kennesaw for his final ride home. People from as far as California came out to honor and pay tribute to...
Marietta barber offers free haircuts to law enforcement after 2 Cobb deputies shot, killed
MARIETTA, Ga. — As thousands mourn the deaths of two Cobb County sheriff's deputies killed in the line of duty a Marietta barber shop is honoring them in its own way. Justin Post says he wants the law enforcement family to feel loved by his own, so he's offering free haircuts.
Watch funeral for fallen Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral services are being held Wednesday for Cobb County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski. Deputy Koleski, 42, and Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr., 38, were killed during an ambush while serving a warrant at a home just outside Marietta last Thursday. Koleski was a longtime deputy...
1 hurt in Union City gas station shooting, police say
UNION CITY, Ga. — A man is hurt after a shooting at a Union City gas station along Flat Shoals Road Friday afternoon, according to police. Union City Police said it happened at 3:35 p.m. at the Circle K/Exxon gas station at 3601 Flat Shoals Rd. When officers arrived,...
Man found with severe head trauma in Roswell park
School investigates student sharing 'gummies' in DeKalb County. Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. Mourners pay final respects to Queen Elizabeth. Updated: 11 hours ago. Mourners pay final respects to Queen Elizabeth.
What does the future hold for transportation projects in Forsyth County?
The 2022 Forsyth County Transportation Summit will be held on Thursday, October 13(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Interested in the state of transportation in Forsyth County? Several local and state leaders will be discussing just that at the 2022 Forsyth County Transportation Summit on Thursday, October 13.
Atlanta mayor asks for community input amid search for permanent police chief
ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens is asking the community for their input amid a nationwide search for a permanent chief for the Atlanta Police Department. An online survey is now available for the public to provide feedback. “Effective 21st century policing requires a diverse group of community voices involved...
Body found in wrecked vehicle off I-20 earlier this week identified as missing Covington mom
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have confirmed the body found in a wrecked vehicle Monday as the missing Covington mother Yolanda Brown. The Newton County Sheriff's Office said the body was positively identified Friday. The sheriff's office is stilling looking into the manner of her death, adding that this is still an active and ongoing investigation.
Major traffic change happening early Monday morning on Georgia 400
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will activate a new Interstate 285 eastbound traffic pattern before Roswell Road at 5 a.m. Monday. I-285 eastbound drivers looking for Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 northbound or SR 400 southbound must exit earlier just before the...
Viral Facebook post sparks outpouring of community support for Douglas County first responders
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The battle cry for a group of Douglas County EMS workers and firefighters is a simple, but important one. "We do this because it's who we are." And thanks to a Facebook post, it's now a rallying cry for their community. The post comes during a tough but proud time for first responders.
Man left in pool of blood after being attacked in Roswell park, police say
ROSWELL, Ga. — A man was attacked in Roswell Area Park Tuesday night and left in a pool of his own blood, police said. A witness stated to police that he was going for an evening walk when he noticed 40-year-old Matthew Donald lying roughly 20 feet off the trail in one of the parking lots around 9:25 p.m, according to Roswell officers. When he walked over closer to him, he realized he was hurt and spotted a large pool of blood surrounding him, according to a statement from police.
Protestors set fire to illegally dumped tires at Atlanta's 'Cop City', DeKalb Fire says
ATLANTA — Crews extinguished a large grass fire Wednesday after a group of environmental protestors allegedly set fire to illegally dumped fires at "Cop City" in Atlanta, according to DeKalb Fire Department. Firefighters were called to an area just outside of the Atlanta Police Department training facility where they...
Metro Atlanta homeowner bombarded with home investor calls, postcards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Allyson Moyer is just one of the thousands of people who were looking for the American dream. She prefers to keep her address private, but she found that house in Cobb County. “It’s a great piece of property, I have almost two acres,” she said....
