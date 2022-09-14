ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

11Alive

Clayton County working to curb number of fights in schools

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — This week, the Clayton County School District implemented a new tactic in an effort to curb the number of fights taking place on school property. A press release originally sent on Sept. 9 said administrative staff would have "a visible presence on all school campuses. Established as a supportive measure to assist school leaders during critical times of the school day (student arrival and dismissal, meal service, and class transitions), this is a continuation of the district's standard practice utilized during the beginning and end of each school year."
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Gov. Kemp reappoints 2 former Walton County law enforcement officials to state boards

Walton County, Ga. (Sept. 14, 2022) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reappointed two Walton County residents and former law enforcement officials to state boards this summer. Former Monroe Public Safety director Keith Glass has been reappointed to the Board of Commissioners of the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund. Glass is the former Public Safety director for the City of Monroe. He retired in 2018 after a 25-year law enforcement career in his hometown of Monroe. At that time, Glass was the longest-serving police chief in the Monroe Police Department’s history. He currently serves as the chairperson of the Governor’s Board of Commissioners of the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund. Photo credit: Board of Commissioners of Peace Officers Annuity and Benefit Fund of Georgia.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

People react on procession route for fallen Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr.

ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Watch funeral for fallen Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral services are being held Wednesday for Cobb County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski. Deputy Koleski, 42, and Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr., 38, were killed during an ambush while serving a warrant at a home just outside Marietta last Thursday. Koleski was a longtime deputy...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

1 hurt in Union City gas station shooting, police say

UNION CITY, Ga. — A man is hurt after a shooting at a Union City gas station along Flat Shoals Road Friday afternoon, according to police. Union City Police said it happened at 3:35 p.m. at the Circle K/Exxon gas station at 3601 Flat Shoals Rd. When officers arrived,...
UNION CITY, GA
CBS 46

Man found with severe head trauma in Roswell park

ROSWELL, GA
CBS 46

Major traffic change happening early Monday morning on Georgia 400

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will activate a new Interstate 285 eastbound traffic pattern before Roswell Road at 5 a.m. Monday. I-285 eastbound drivers looking for Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 northbound or SR 400 southbound must exit earlier just before the...
ROSWELL, GA
11Alive

Man left in pool of blood after being attacked in Roswell park, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — A man was attacked in Roswell Area Park Tuesday night and left in a pool of his own blood, police said. A witness stated to police that he was going for an evening walk when he noticed 40-year-old Matthew Donald lying roughly 20 feet off the trail in one of the parking lots around 9:25 p.m, according to Roswell officers. When he walked over closer to him, he realized he was hurt and spotted a large pool of blood surrounding him, according to a statement from police.
ROSWELL, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
