colleen.fontenot
3d ago
No, heck NO! Another really STUPID hoax foisted on people. When Kerry flies an electric plane, maybe I will listen. Until then....SHADDAP!

4
KPLC TV
State of Louisiana receives initial grant for the plugging of orphaned oil and gas wells
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An initial grant of $25 million from President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Law will be used to plug, cap, and reclaim orphaned oil and gas wells across the state of Louisiana. Approximately 250 to 900 wells near low-income communities will be plugged. This will provide...
Some say 2022 alligator season in Louisiana is gonna be good
HOUMA, La. (AP) — Alligator season is underway in Louisiana, and with meat prices high, people within the industry expect a good year. Alligators bring in an estimated $250 million to the state annually, according to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department. Hide prices have been down because of an oversaturated market, but meat prices […]
Louisiana faces an insurance crisis, leaving people afraid they can’t afford their homes
Tens of thousands of people are scrambling for homeowners insurance in Louisiana at the peak of hurricane season after recent storms drove their carriers out of business. The crisis has sent insurance prices soaring and stoked fears that the Gulf Coast will grow too expensive to inhabit as climate change fuels more destructive weather.
$73 Million Allocation of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for EV Infrastructure Announced by Louisiana Governor and LADOTD
$73 Million Allocation of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for EV Infrastructure Announced by Louisiana Governor and LADOTD. Louisiana — On September 15, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announce that the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has approved the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Deployment Plan and will allocate approximately $73 million in federal funding to Louisiana over the next five years.
theadvocate.com
Ochsner’s growth exploded under Warner Thomas’ tenure. What happens next?
As Warner Thomas cracked open a Diet Coke in a chilly conference room the day after he announced he was leaving Ochsner Health, he was subdued and wistful when reflecting on his 24 years in New Orleans. “It was a really hard decision … really hard,” he said, the executive’s...
Louisiana unemployment rate sets record for third time
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana’s unemployment rate breaks records again in August, according to the state’s department of labor. The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reports a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5% for the month of August. This is the third month in a row the state has reported a record […]
Louisiana Man Killed After Running Off the Roadway in Early Morning Crash on US 71
Louisiana Man Killed After Running Off the Roadway in Early Morning Crash on US 71. Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on US Highway 71 near Rock Hill. Hunter L. Hayes, 23, of Colfax, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana coastal worker fined after rupturing oil pipeline at BP spill restoration site
A heavy equipment operator from Harvey was sentenced by a federal judge to two years probation and fined $2,500 for rupturing an oil pipeline while working to restore a Louisiana island harmed by a much larger oil spill, the Deepwater Horizon disaster. James Tassin, 52, plead guilty last year to...
theadvocate.com
Pogy boat dumps 900,000 fish off Louisiana coast, raising the ire of anglers and conservationists
A menhaden fishing boat overwhelmed by an unexpectedly big catch let loose a massive raft of dead fish off the coast of southwest Louisiana last week, sparking outrage from conservation groups and renewed calls for tougher rules governing the state’s largest but least-regulated fishery. Omega Protein estimates it lost...
houmatimes.com
Coast Guard arrests boater near Venice, Louisiana
Coast Guard Investigative Service arrested a boater near Venice, Louisiana, Friday who allegedly fired a weapon at a Coast Guard rescue helicopter. Coast Guard Eighth District watchstanders initially received a distress signal early Thursday morning from an activated emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) belonging to a 40-foot sailing vessel approximately 75 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 aircrew to respond.
cenlanow.com
Insurance Commissioner proposes financial plan to get insurance companies back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana is in an insurance crisis and lawmakers are searching for answers on how to keep companies and lower rates. On Friday, the Insurance Commissioner proposed a way to get companies to come to the state. During the legislative session, lawmakers created a fund...
westcentralsbest.com
Countries Louisiana exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Louisiana exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead
When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
Here Are the Best Ways to Cut Your Grocery Bill at Louisiana Stores
In Louisiana, we are getting a little relief at the pump, but not much help at the grocery store. Experts have a few tips that might help cut your food costs. Gasoline prices are down by more than 10% from record high prices in June when the nationwide average hit $5 dollars a gallon. The average price is now $3.70 a gallon according to the American Automobile Association, the national average is now $3.70 for a gallon of regular, but food prices continue to hit hard. Many families are having to make tough choices while shopping for food.
theadvocate.com
Pollution and racial justice: What does a ruling on a huge plastics plant mean for Louisiana?
In tossing out an air pollution permit for a massive plastics plant, a Louisiana judge handed a major win to activists who have argued that the state does not do enough to prevent the burden of pollution from falling mostly on minority communities. But it remains to be seen what...
Louisiana residents face proposed homeowner's insurance rate spikes
With many insurance companies failing or pulling out of the state, Louisiana's insurer of last resort is looking to the state to relieve some of the pressure.
Louisiana Eyes State Income Tax Ban
The State of Louisiana is eyeing a ban on state income tax, similar to neighbors Florida and Texas. Credit: Elton Zhou (Getty Images) New Orleans news station CBS 4 reported on the possibility, which is being spearheaded by Mandeville-based Representative Richard Nelson (R). Nelson has advised the state's House Ways and Means Committee to "make recommendations concerning eliminating individuals and corporate income tax."
theadvocate.com
Check out the Outdoors calendar for meetings and hunting season schedules
LOUISIANA OUTDOORS FOREVER TECHNICAL ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: 2 p.m., state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. LOUISIANA OYSTER TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd., New Orleans. Health Committee, 10 a.m. & Aquaculture Committee, 11 a.m. meetings, same venue. WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY. GULF COUNCIL...
KTAL
Nungesser asks public to share living history for Louisiana Civil Rights, African American Heritage Trails
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser announced a project to revitalize the Louisiana African American Heritage Trail, which includes two stops on the trail which are located in downtown Shreveport, and he is asking citizens to contribute to the state’s Civil Rights Trail. Nungesser announced...
Louisiana AG Landry Teams Up With New Orleans Mayor Cantrell
If you know anything about Louisiana politics, it sounds pretty weird to say that Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell have teamed up. But, in a weird 2022 twist, that's happening right now. Not only are Cantrell and Landry in agreement on something, but Landry...
