Louisiana State

colleen.fontenot
3d ago

No, heck NO! Another really STUPID hoax foisted on people. When Kerry flies an electric plane, maybe I will listen. Until then....SHADDAP!

4
MyArkLaMiss

Some say 2022 alligator season in Louisiana is gonna be good

HOUMA, La. (AP) — Alligator season is underway in Louisiana, and with meat prices high, people within the industry expect a good year. Alligators bring in an estimated $250 million to the state annually, according to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department. Hide prices have been down because of an oversaturated market, but meat prices […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

$73 Million Allocation of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for EV Infrastructure Announced by Louisiana Governor and LADOTD

$73 Million Allocation of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for EV Infrastructure Announced by Louisiana Governor and LADOTD. Louisiana — On September 15, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announce that the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has approved the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Deployment Plan and will allocate approximately $73 million in federal funding to Louisiana over the next five years.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana unemployment rate sets record for third time

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana’s unemployment rate breaks records again in August, according to the state’s department of labor. The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reports a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5% for the month of August. This is the third month in a row the state has reported a record […]
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Coast Guard arrests boater near Venice, Louisiana

Coast Guard Investigative Service arrested a boater near Venice, Louisiana, Friday who allegedly fired a weapon at a Coast Guard rescue helicopter. Coast Guard Eighth District watchstanders initially received a distress signal early Thursday morning from an activated emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) belonging to a 40-foot sailing vessel approximately 75 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 aircrew to respond.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead

When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
K945

Here Are the Best Ways to Cut Your Grocery Bill at Louisiana Stores

In Louisiana, we are getting a little relief at the pump, but not much help at the grocery store. Experts have a few tips that might help cut your food costs. Gasoline prices are down by more than 10% from record high prices in June when the nationwide average hit $5 dollars a gallon. The average price is now $3.70 a gallon according to the American Automobile Association, the national average is now $3.70 for a gallon of regular, but food prices continue to hit hard. Many families are having to make tough choices while shopping for food.
LOUISIANA STATE
TaxBuzz

Louisiana Eyes State Income Tax Ban

The State of Louisiana is eyeing a ban on state income tax, similar to neighbors Florida and Texas. Credit: Elton Zhou (Getty Images) New Orleans news station CBS 4 reported on the possibility, which is being spearheaded by Mandeville-based Representative Richard Nelson (R). Nelson has advised the state's House Ways and Means Committee to "make recommendations concerning eliminating individuals and corporate income tax."
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Check out the Outdoors calendar for meetings and hunting season schedules

LOUISIANA OUTDOORS FOREVER TECHNICAL ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: 2 p.m., state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. LOUISIANA OYSTER TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd., New Orleans. Health Committee, 10 a.m. & Aquaculture Committee, 11 a.m. meetings, same venue. WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY. GULF COUNCIL...
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Louisiana AG Landry Teams Up With New Orleans Mayor Cantrell

If you know anything about Louisiana politics, it sounds pretty weird to say that Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell have teamed up. But, in a weird 2022 twist, that's happening right now. Not only are Cantrell and Landry in agreement on something, but Landry...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

